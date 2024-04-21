2024 NFL Draft

2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Georgia DL Zion Logue

Zion Logue

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Georgia defensive lineman Zion Logue.

#96 ZION LOGUE, DL, GEORGIA (rSR) — 6055, 314 lbs.

Combine/Pro Day

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Zion Logue 6055/314 10″ 33 1/2″ 80 1/4″
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
5.14 1.82 4.83 7.85
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
9’1″ 29″ 17

The Good

— Requisite size to play different positions
— Solid hand placement and extension on power rushes
— Bullrush is solid; able to shorten the pocket
— Motor is good; makes effort to get to the ball
— Solid on stunts and twists
— Capable as a two-gap defender; play strength to stack blockers
— Good tackler within the tackles
— Good taking on pullers to constrict lanes

The Bad

— Production is extremely low, with 52 tackles in his career
— Athleticism is marginal
— Snap quickness overall is adequate
— Slow to process run versus pass
— Pass rush plan is limited; marginal hand usage as a rusher
— Balance is adequate; too much time on the ground
— Marginal awareness of blocks coming from his sides (Reach, Scoop, Down)
— Pad level too high versus double team blocks
— Doesn’t make plays outside the tackles

Bio

— Career: 52 tackles, 28 solo, 4.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 3 PBU, 1 FF, 1 FR
— 2023: 17 tackles, 9 solo, 2.5 TFL, .5 sack, 2 PBU
— 50 games, 16 starts
— Four-star prospect (Rivals, PrepStar)
— East West Shrine Bowl invitee
— Birthday July 13, 2002 (22)

Tape Breakdown

Zion Logue is a versatile defensive lineman for the Georgia Bulldogs. He has good height, weight and length. On the defensive front, he aligned everywhere from the nose tackle out to the 5-technique shaded outside the tackle.

When rushing the passer on true passing downs, he has solid snap quickness with solid hand placement and punch. His go-to move is the bull rush, and he has solid success with it, using good play strength and leverage to drive blockers into the pocket. He will occasionally try a rip, club, or swim move. His effort to get to the quarterback is good and he gets his hands up in throwing lanes. He was solid as the penetrator and looper on stunts and twists.

Power rushes were his go-to as a pass rusher.

Here is his half of a sack in 2023.

Against the run, he has solid play strength and hand placement to play as a two-gap defender. He is solid, stacking defenders to make tackles in his lanes. Also, he likes to use a swim move to slide by blockers. He has a good motor and will chase the ball well. On the edge, his good taking on pulling blockers to constrict running lanes. He is a good tackler and doesn’t give up yards after contact.

Logue was solid at containing his gaps in the run game.

His snap quickness is adequate overall, and his pad level is as well. His mental processing determining pass versus run is marginal. When rushing the passer, his hand usage is marginal. Most rushes don’t have any hand usage, and when he does try a move, he rarely has a counter to follow up if it doesn’t work. There is a lot of lean in his pass rush that makes him susceptible to chops by a lineman putting him on the ground. His balance is adequate, and he spends too much time on the ground.

Hand usage as a pass rusher was limited.

Against the run, he is slow at the snap and has marginal awareness of blocks coming from his sides. Reach, Scoop, and Down blocks are easily executed by offensive linemen against him. His athleticism is adequate, and he won’t make many plays outside the tackles. Double-team blocks eat him up due to his pad level being too high.

He struggled versus double teams and was too easily blocked on other plays.

Conclusion

Overall, Logue has the size to play multiple spots along the defensive line. He has a good motor, good play strength, and a solid pull rush. On stunts and twists, he is solid, and he gets his hands up in throwing lanes. Against the run, he has the ability to stack the blocker and has some success with a swim/arm over to beat blocks. He displays good effort to chase the ball and is a good tackler within his gaps.

Areas to improve include developing more pass-rush moves, speeding up the processing to determine run versus the pass, and improving his hand usage while rushing the passer. Improving his snap quickness, learning to deal with lateral blocks, and having a better pad level versus double teams will help his game against the run.

The heart is there, but the technique and athleticism are lacking at this point. He could intrigue the Steelers because he has the size to play the 4i/5 technique in their alignment. I’m betting defensive line coach Karl Dunbar can get more out of him. Other teams may prefer to take a look at him inside. His bull rush was best against opposing centers.

With improvements, he could eventually fit in an even or odd front defense and be a valuable backup who can align at multiple positions. His best fit, I think, would be as a 0/1 technique.

For a player comp, I’ll give you former Steeler L.T. Walton. Their measurables are similar and Walton also had a good motor but needed to improve technique and develop his pass rush.

Projection: Late Day Three/UDFA
Depot Draft Grade: 5.7 Undrafted Free Agent (Priority Free Agent)
Games Watched: 2023 – Vs Florida, Vs Missouri, Vs Ole Miss, At Tennessee, Vs Alabama

