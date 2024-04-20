2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Mercer CB Tavion McCarthy

2024 NFL Draft

Tavion McCarthy

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Mercer CB Tavion McCarthy.

#4 Tavion McCarthy/CB Mercer – 5085, 197 pounds (Graduate Student)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Tavion McCarthy 5083/197 9″ 30 1/8″ 71 3/8″
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
4.53 1.53 4.45 7.30
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
11’1″ 44″ 23

*Pro Day measurements/numbers

The Good

– Well-built frame for size, rocked up and muscular
– Plays big as a tackler, tenacious and aggressive tackler who shows some hit power
– Good wrap ‘n roll tackler in open grass
– Able to set the edge against the run
– Excellent testing and shows speed to turn and run vertically
– Good-effort player

The Bad

– Severely undersized in height and dwarfed by opposing wideouts
– Struggles mightily defending vertical throws
– Unable to find ball vertically and often gets grabby mid-route, leading to penalties
– Lack of size and length makes him uncompetitive at catch point; able to make catch but can’t separate player from ball
– Shows tightness on tape breaking down and driving, issues reflected in shuttle numbers
– Primary outside corner in 2023 but will have to bump inside
– Can bite on play fakes and window dressing

Bio

– 2023: 54 tackles (3 TFL), 5 PDs 2 INTs
– Transferred to Mercer in 2023 after spending 2019-2022 at Northern Michigan
– N. Michigan career: 142 tackles, 6 INTs across three seasons (2020 year canceled due to COVID)
– From Waukegan, Illinois, had 5 INTs as high school senior, played RB and also PG on basketball team
– Considered “heart and soul” of high school football team
– Turns 24 in November

Tape Breakdown

Tavion McCarthy spent most of his college career at Northern Michigan but earned his degree and spent 2023 as a starting corner at Mercer. His name drew headlines at his Pro Day, wowing with this incredible 44-inch vertical. One of the best marks you’ll see.

McCarthy isn’t just a leaper. He’s a tackler. He’s able to get bigger players on the ground with wrap-and-roll ability and shows some hit power for his size. While short, he’s not small and is thickly built with plenty of muscle. Standing in at 5-8 and nearly 200 pounds is uncommon, and even his length isn’t terrible for his height, though his wingspan is poor.

But McCarthy consistently struggled in coverage. He had the toughest time against vertical throws, routinely drawing penalties as he was overmatched and struggling to impact the throw.

His lack of size and length creates severe problems. He is unable to play the catch point and separate the player from the ball. He can make the tackle but can’t break these throws up.

Conclusion

Overall, McCarthy created a buzz with his viral Pro Day moment, and the Steelers had two scouts in attendance to watch the show. McCarthy is tough and physical, but he did not look good in coverage during the tape I watched. His best hope is to become a pure special teamer, and he may have value there. But that’s his ceiling. My NFL comp is Dee Virgin.

Projection: Undrafted Free Agent-Tryouts
Depot Draft Grade: 5.3 – Undrafted Free Agent (Camp Invite)
Games Watched: at Ole Miss (2023), vs Gardner-Webb (2023 – playoffs), vs South Dakota St (2023 – playoffs)

