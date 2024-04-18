2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Duke DB Al Blades Jr.

NFL Draft

Al Blades Jr.

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Duke defensive back Al Blades Jr.

#7 AL BLADES JR., DB, DUKE — 6030, 205 pounds (Gr. Senior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Al Blades Jr. 6030, 205 8 7/8″ 32 7/8″ 80 1/2″
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
4.64 1.55 DNP DNP
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
10’9″ 38.5″ DNP

The Good

-Good length allows him to squeeze throwing windows
-Clean footwork, able to mirror with his feet and stay in phase
-Brings physicality to the position; wants to fly downhill and dish out punishment against the run
-Has good understanding of route concepts from offenses
-Ball skills show up on tape; good hand-eye to break up throws
-NFL bloodlines; knows what it takes to be a pro day in, day out
-Savvy defender who is rarely fooled

The Bad

-Long speed is a real concern, especially down the field
-Much better in zone than in man; struggles to change direction in man
-Can be a bit grabby and over-aggressive in man coverage, which will be a tough transition in the NFL
-Needs to play with more consistency against the run; can get caught being a bit hesitant when triggering downhill as he second-guesses himself
-On the older side for a prospect with quite a bit of tread on his tires

Bio

-Spent five seasons at Miami (Fla.), where he lettered every year for the Hurricanes
-Transferred to Duke for the 2023 season as a graduate student
-Played in 13 games for Blue Devils, starting 11
-Recorded 47 tackles and 10 passes defensed in 2023
-Played in 49 career games at Miami, starting 15 career games
-Finished five-year career at Miami with 93 tackles, 1.5 TFL, four INTs, 14 passes defensed and one blocked punt
-Son of the late Al Blades, who played CB for the San Francisco 49ers
-Nephew of former NFL players Bennie Blades and Brian Blades and cousin of former NFL linebacker H.B. Blades
-Four-star recruit coming out of high school
-Turns 25 years old in October

Tape Breakdown

In the football landscape, the last name of Blades is royalty on the defensive side of the football, in large part due to the number of Blades who have reached the NFL.

Al Blades Jr., a defensive back out of Duke University, aims to be next in a long line that includes his late father Al Blades, cousin H.B. Blades, and uncles Bennie and Brian Blades.

Coming out of Duke, Blades has some intriguing size and length for a defensive back, and he has plenty of experience overall, having played in 61 career games with 26 career starts across six seasons, five at Miami (Fla.) and one at Duke.

Despite his length and NFL bloodlines, Blades leaves quite a bit to be desired on tape.

Blades doesn’t play well in press despite his size. He has a punch that takes too long to load, and he doesn’t land it consistently. That gives receivers a window to avoid the punch and win off the line, much like Florida State’s Johnny Wilson does here.

Blades just gets overpowered on the play, too, and loses track of Wilson off the line, leading to the contested catch in which Wilson goes up over him for the grab along the sideline.

When he’s in off-man coverage he doesn’t appear all that comfortable. He doesn’t have a great feel for where the receiver in on his hip, and he struggles to change directions quickly to drive on throws.

Blades has to do a better job of changing direction in man and closing on throws. Across three games, I never quite saw him drive downhill on throws, though I did see him work across the field to break up throws. He just couldn’t change directions all that quickly to fire downhill in coverage.

Against the run though, he plays really well moving downhill and profiles as a potential box safety in the NFL.

There’s a real want-to in coming downhill to make plays against the run. He has good effort working downhill, too, and tries to get involved in a number of plays.

He just needs to be more consistent in attacking downhill, trusting his instincts and positioning and not second-guessing himself.

Blades did that a few times in the games that I watched, which came working downhill against the run.

He has good positioning here, he just needs to attack downhill quicker, closing the gap and playing with more physicality at the point of attack.

Blades has shown it on tape. He just needs to find more consistency.

Conclusion

The NFL bloodlines and the size and length are certainly intriguing for Blades Jr. entering the NFL, as is his experience at two major Power 5 football programs. But the tape leaves much to be desired from a production and playstyle standpoint. He comes with some real concerns in coverage with questions about his long speed and the ability to change directions, but his length and ball skills help him make some plays on the football.

The physicality working downhill is certainly intriguing, which leads me to believe he might be better suited for a box-safety role at the next level. I have him as a Priority Free Agent in this draft class, but with the bloodlines, size and experience, he could sneak into the end of the draft.

Projection: Priority Free Agent

Depot Draft Grade: 6.0 (Undrafted Free Agent)

Games Watched: Clemson (2023), Florida State (2023), North Carolina (2023)

