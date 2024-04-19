2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Kansas State OL KT Leveston

From now until the 2023 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Kansas State OL KT Leveston.

#70 KT LEVESTON, OL, KANSAS STATE – (R-SENIOR) 6037, 326 POUNDS

SHRINE BOWL INVITE

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan KT Leveston 6037, 326 9 7/8″ 34 3/8″ N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 5.38 1.85 4.89 N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 9’0″ 27.5″ 25

THE GOOD

— Has great size and length packed into a strong, sturdy frame

— Does a good job driving defenders off the line of scrimmage

— Effective down blocker as well as on kick out blocks to the sideline

— Can pull from the tackle spot and make blocks out in space

_ Moves well out in space for his size

— Capable of making combo blocks to the second level

— Has great hand strength and the torque to move defenders out of the way

— Possesses a nasty snatch trap set as a pass blocker

— Stays calm in pass protection, landing his long arms on pass rushers to control the rush

— Bulky frame and long arms makes it hard for defenders to work around him

— Has the frame and skill set to kick inside and be a quality guard

THE BAD

— Lacks the ideal height for NFL offensive tackles

— Testing athleticism is subpar compared to other blockers at tackle

— Tends to lean forward into blocks, leading to poor balance at times

— Will lunge head-first into some blocks, occasionally leading to whiffs

— Can do a better job playing with consistent pad level given his size

— Can have a tough time adjusting to moving targets in space as a run blocker

— Will turn 25 during the season

BIO

— Redshirt Senior prospect (6th year) from Waco, TX

— Born Oct. 28, 1999 (age 24)

— Three-star recruit according to Rivals

— Has his own clothing brand thanks to NIL, including Super Fan merchandise

— 2018: Redshirted

— 2019: Played in four games as a reserve

— 2020: Played in 10 games with five starts at left tackle

— 2021: Played in 10 games as a reserve guard/tackle

— 2022: Started all 14 games at left tackle

— 2023: Started all 13 games at left tackle

— Only flagged for one in-play penalty over his final two seasons, a span of 1,842 offensive snaps

— Human Development and Family Studies major, working toward Master’s in Academic Advising

— Two-time Honorable Mention All-Big 12 Conference (2022-23), 2020-23 First Team Academic All-Big 12

TAPE BREAKDOWN

KT Leveston grew up in Baylor Bears country, being raised in Waco, Texas. Still, the standout offensive lineman decided to cross the border into Kansas for his college career, suiting up with the Kansas State Wildcats the last six seasons. After seeing little playing time to start his career, Leveston saw action in 50 career games with starts in 32 games at left tackle to close out his career, making himself into an All-Conference selection and an intriguing draft prospect.

When you pop in the tape on Leveston, you see a large, thickly-build blocker who is barrel-chested and looks like he can be a people mover in the run game. Well, that assumption would be correct as Leveston does a great job driving defenders off the ball in the run game, being able to execute down blocks and kick out blocks with relative ease. Check out the clip below against Oklahoma where Leveston kicks out the defender toward the sideline, double teaming the end to the linebacker and covers him up as the back runs right off his backside into the second level.

As seen below, Leveston operates well in space as he can combo block the defensive lineman with the guard and climb up to get the linebacker in the box, which you can see in the fist clip below as he chips on the defensive lineman then gets to the linebacker and runs him down the field, giving his runner time to get past the defender and up the sideline. In the second clip, we see Leveston pull from the tackle spot and pick up a block on the safety in space, driving him toward the sideline as the quarterback runs off his backside down the field.

Leveston packs plenty of punch in his hands, having long arms that latch onto the defender’s frame as he proceeds to drive them out of the play. He also has a fair amount of torque in his hands and hips to whip defenders out of their gaps like you see against the Sooners on the play below. He takes the defensive end and turns his shoulders away from the ball with good hand placement inside the defender’s chest, as well as active feet to create a seal the runner exploits to get to the corner.

When it comes to pass protection, Leveston plays with good footwork and active hands that extend on his punch to keep pass rushers off his frame. He can match and mirror defenders in pass protection as you can see in the clips below, mirroring the pass rusher from left to right to keep him from getting into the pocket, while also managing to snatch and trap the defender in the first clip to the ground.

Speaking of the snatch trap move, Leveston has made his highlight reel of catching defenders leaning into him and tossing them to the ground with relative ease. Watch the clips below of Leveston working both with independent hands as well as mirrored hands to land a punch on the defender then yank him to the turf, finishing on top of them for the sweet pancake block.

CONCLUSION

KT Leveston is a stout, dense blocker who dominates his competition in the running game while also showing a lot of promise as a pass blocker. I came away higher on his tape than most, thinking that he could transition inside and become a quality starting guard, but also has the tools to stick outside at tackle despite his lack of ideal height. He needs to clean up some leverage issues and be more consistent in space, but Leveston has the tools and demeanor to be a contributing player along the offensive line for a team in the league.

When coming up with a pro comparison for Leveston, Patrick Mekari comes to mind as a player who has seen action at tackle and guard for the Baltimore Ravens. He has a similar frame and athleticism and started 36 games for Baltimore since 2019. The Steelers could use another tackle if they don’t draft one early or possibly kick him inside to guard if the team wants to add more competition there.

Projection: Mid-Day Three

Depot Draft Grade: 7.7 Potential Starter/Good Backup (Third Round)

Games Watched: vs Houston (2023), vs TCU (2022), at Oklahoma (2022)