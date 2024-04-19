2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Houston DE Nelson Ceasar

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Houston defensive end Nelson Ceasar.

#9 NELSON CEASAR/EDGE HOUSTON – 6026, 254 POUNDS (SENIOR)

Senior Bowl/Combine

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Nelson Ceasar 6026/254 10 1/4″ 33 5/8″ 79 5/8″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.91 1.76 4,57 7.30 Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press DNP 31″ 22

THE GOOD

– Plays with outstanding effort from a snap-to-snap perspective

– Works with purpose; clear pass rush plan

– Very reactive player; features various counters off of initial rush

– Clear understanding how to soften angles as a pass rusher

– Alignment versatility; used from multiple alignments and off the ball

– Nice power profile; can convert speed to power

– Extremely productive final career; dominant stretches

THE BAD

– Very average athlete; not a ton of explosiveness off the line and ordinary bend

– Poor awareness as a run defender

– Disappears too often; very streaky pass rusher

– A little more reactive than proactive as a player

– Limited upside due to athleticism

BIO

– Started 22 games during his Houston career

– During his Cougar career, collected 103 total tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss, 18 sacks and an interception

– Finished the 2023 season with 43 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks

– Voted team captain during 2023 season

– Attended Ridge Point in Missouri City, Texas

– Was rated as a four-star recruit, including the No. 19 defensive end and No. 33 player in Texas by Rivals

– Chose Houston over offers from Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas Tech among others

– Attended 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Ceasar’s biggest sell as a player right now is his impact as a pass rusher. In that department, he makes his money by softening rush angles. While he isn’t the bendiest player of all time, Ceasar does have a good enough first step to threaten the outside shoulder. From there, he is able to set offensive tackles up for power and convert that speed to power. On this rep against the right tackle, Ceasar is able to set him up and quickly get the offensive lineman on skates. His power profile pops constantly on film.

Nelson Ceaser, EDGE, Houston Has the ability to convert speed to power, real jolt in his hands. Here he put the right tackle on skates, and finishes for the sack. Impressive play. pic.twitter.com/CTRxixhxIn — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) April 12, 2024

Houston utilized Ceaser all over the defense, taking advantage of his talents as a pass rusher and blitzer. On this particular rep, they use him as an off ball linebacker. There is movement up front, bringing Ceaser through the left side A gap. You can see the smoothness and closing speed for him to finish at the quarterback. That alignment versatility brings a lot of possibilities to the table.

Nelson Ceaser, EDGE, Houston Houston used Ceaser very uniquely, including off the edge, true off ball and as a second level blitzer. Here he is blitzing off the movement up front. He explodes to the QB and finishes for the sack. pic.twitter.com/3jvKJGtC7R — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) April 11, 2024

One thing you can always depend on is Ceaser playing with outstanding effort. On this play, he does not win early against the left tackle but stays active and fights through the block. Eventually, he is able to slip it and finish for the sack. It’s not always pretty, but those types of plays can be vital in a football game.

Nelson Ceaser, EDGE, Houston Shows off effort working against the left tackle. Ceaser plays with active hands and never gives up on a play. Here he finishes for the sack. pic.twitter.com/w0c2pGUZQ0 — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) April 11, 2024

Perhaps the best part of Ceasar’s game is his technical refinement as a rusher. In fact, he is one of the top defensive ends in the class in that regard. On this particular rep, Ceasar shows an outstanding cross chop to beat the left tackle against Baylor. The timing and precision of the move leads to a quick win.

Nelson Ceaser, EDGE, Houston He’s one of the more technical and tactical pass rushers in the class. Not the freaky athlete that others are but really smooth. Hits the cross chop for the win against Baylor. pic.twitter.com/sNKrS3ZyFx — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) April 11, 2024

As a run defender, it can be a mixed bag from Ceaser. There are, however, flashes of nice traits to work with. When working in pursuit, you can see Ceasar quickly close ground from the backside. Playing with good effort and play speed are the names of the game for the talented pass rusher.

Nelson Ceaser, EDGE, Houston Pursuit working from the backside. Play speed for Ceaser is good. Also plays with fantastic effort and nonstop motor. pic.twitter.com/05qTXfc9sY — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) April 11, 2024

Unfortunately Ceasar’s impact in the run game is mostly nonexistent. His awareness is poor, and he doesn’t consistently locate ball carriers or work off of blocks effectively. That could limit him to being a pass-rush specialist early on in his career. That role is obviously important in the modern NFL, but there is a question of Ceasar’s overall upside with just modest athletic traits.

CONCLUSION

The NFL will always value players who can get after the quarterback, and Ceasar specializes in that department. While there isn’t a huge upside, he brings the nuance, effort and technical refinement to serve a role for a team on passing downs. That should allow Ceasar to fight for a role as a key reserve, while also becoming as asset on special teams.

Projection: Mid-Late Day Three

Depot Draft Grade: 6.6 – Backup/Special Teamer (Fifth Round)

Games Watched: vs Texas Tech (2023), vs Baylor (2023), vs Oklahoma State (2023), vs UTSA (2023)