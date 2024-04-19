2024 NFL Draft

2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Houston DE Nelson Ceasar

Posted on
Nelson Ceasar

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Houston defensive end Nelson Ceasar.

#9 NELSON CEASAR/EDGE HOUSTON – 6026, 254 POUNDS (SENIOR)

Senior Bowl/Combine

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Nelson Ceasar 6026/254 10 1/4″ 33 5/8″ 79 5/8″
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
4.91 1.76 4,57 7.30
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
DNP 31″ 22

THE GOOD

– Plays with outstanding effort from a snap-to-snap perspective
– Works with purpose; clear pass rush plan
– Very reactive player; features various counters off of initial rush
– Clear understanding how to soften angles as a pass rusher
– Alignment versatility; used from multiple alignments and off the ball
– Nice power profile; can convert speed to power
– Extremely productive final career; dominant stretches 

THE BAD

– Very average athlete; not a ton of explosiveness off the line and ordinary bend
– Poor awareness as a run defender
– Disappears too often; very streaky pass rusher
– A little more reactive than proactive as a player
– Limited upside due to athleticism 

BIO

– Started 22 games during his Houston career
– During his Cougar career, collected 103 total tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss, 18 sacks and an interception
– Finished the 2023 season with 43 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks
– Voted team captain during 2023 season
– Attended Ridge Point in Missouri City, Texas
– Was rated as a four-star recruit, including the No. 19 defensive end and No. 33 player in Texas by Rivals
– Chose Houston over offers from Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas Tech among others
– Attended 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl 

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Ceasar’s biggest sell as a player right now is his impact as a pass rusher. In that department, he makes his money by softening rush angles. While he isn’t the bendiest player of all time, Ceasar does have a good enough first step to threaten the outside shoulder. From there, he is able to set offensive tackles up for power and convert that speed to power. On this rep against the right tackle, Ceasar is able to set him up and quickly get the offensive lineman on skates. His power profile pops constantly on film. 

Houston utilized Ceaser all over the defense, taking advantage of his talents as a pass rusher and blitzer. On this particular rep, they use him as an off ball linebacker. There is movement up front, bringing Ceaser through the left side A gap. You can see the smoothness and closing speed for him to finish at the quarterback. That alignment versatility brings a lot of possibilities to the table. 

One thing you can always depend on is Ceaser playing with outstanding effort. On this play, he does not win early against the left tackle but stays active and fights through the block. Eventually, he is able to slip it and finish for the sack. It’s not always pretty, but those types of plays can be vital in a football game. 

Perhaps the best part of Ceasar’s game is his technical refinement as a rusher. In fact, he is one of the top defensive ends in the class in that regard. On this particular rep, Ceasar shows an outstanding cross chop to beat the left tackle against Baylor. The timing and precision of the move leads to a quick win. 

As a run defender, it can be a mixed bag from Ceaser. There are, however, flashes of nice traits to work with. When working in pursuit, you can see Ceasar quickly close ground from the backside. Playing with good effort and play speed are the names of the game for the talented pass rusher. 

Unfortunately Ceasar’s impact in the run game is mostly nonexistent. His awareness is poor, and he doesn’t consistently locate ball carriers or work off of blocks effectively. That could limit him to being a pass-rush specialist early on in his career. That role is obviously important in the modern NFL, but there is a question of Ceasar’s overall upside with just modest athletic traits. 

CONCLUSION

The NFL will always value players who can get after the quarterback, and Ceasar specializes in that department. While there isn’t a huge upside, he brings the nuance, effort and technical refinement to serve a role for a team on passing downs. That should allow Ceasar to fight for a role as a key reserve, while also becoming as asset on special teams. 

Projection: Mid-Late Day Three
Depot Draft Grade: 6.6 – Backup/Special Teamer (Fifth Round)
Games Watched: vs Texas Tech (2023), vs Baylor (2023), vs Oklahoma State (2023), vs UTSA (2023)

Previous 2024 NFL Draft Player Profiles
C Sedrick Van Pran-Granger QB Jayden Daniels DB Cooper DeJean LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
OT JC Latham DB Mike Sainristil DL Darius Robinson C Jackson Powers-Johnson
C Zach Frazier LB Jaylan Ford CB T.J. Tampa QB Devin Leary
CB Nate Wiggins OT Troy Fautanu OT Roger Rosengarten LB Cedric Gray
LB Payton Wilson QB Bo Nix OT Garret Greenfield WR Ladd McConkey
DL Ruke Orhorhoro CB Kamari Lassiter CB Kalen King OT Joe Alt
TE Brock Bowers OT Amarius Mims WR Jacob Cowing WR Ricky Pearsall Jr.
OT Taliese Fuaga EDGE Austin Booker CB Quinyon Mitchell DL Gabe Hall
DL Leonard Taylor III QB Joe Milton III LB Edgerrin Cooper DL DeWayne Carter
WR Malachi Corley OG Christian Haynes LB Steele Chambers OT Tyler Guyton
DT Braden Fiske OT Christian Jones EDGE Laiatu Latu DL Kris Jenkins
CB Kool-Aid McKinstry  EDGE Bralen Trice OT Blake Fisher WR Tez Walker
OT Kingsley Suamatia iOL Beaux Limmer LB Tyrice Knight LB Junior Colson
C Drake Nugent S Jaden Hicks DL Keith Randolph Jr. DL Justin Eboigbe
CB Terrion Arnold S Kamren Kinchens TE Tanner McLachlan WR Malik Washington
OT Patrick Paul OT Jordan Morgan QB J.J. McCarthy OL Tanor Bortolini
EDGE Chris Braswell OL Graham Barton WR Jermaine Burton CB Max Melton
CB Renardo Green CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. WR Troy Franklin S Beau Brade
OT Kiran Amegadjie OT Ethan Driskell DL Maason Smith OT Olu Fashanu
OG Mason McCormick DL Fabien Lovett S Sione Vaki OL Cooper Beebe
CB Cam Hart S Tyler Nubin CB DJ James WR Ja’Lynn Polk
WR Xavier Legette NT T’Vondre Sweat WR Javon Baker CB Kris Abrams-Draine
S Javon Bullard EDGE Jared Verse P Tory Taylor RB Blake Corum
DT Michael Hall Jr. OT Javon Foster S Calen Bullock QB Spencer Rattler
RB Rasheen Ali LB Trevin Wallace C Hunter Nourzad WR Adonai Mitchell
WR Rome Odunze OT Julian Pearl LB Tommy Eichenberg CB Caelen Carson
RB Jonathon Brooks QB Sam Hartman CB Sheridan Jones DL Jer’Zhan Newton
C Matt Lee S Malik Mustapha  WR Marvin Harrison Jr. QB Drake Maye
WR Joshua Cephus RB Audric Estime DL Byron Murphy II WR Xavier Worthy
DL Myles Murphy S James Williams RB Cody Schrader EDGE Jonah Elliss
OL Matt Goncalves P Ryan Rehkow C Andrew Raym EDGE Chop Robinson
TE Theo Johnson S Kitan Oladapo NT McKinnley Jackson CB Daequan Hardy
RB Dylan Laube EDGE Eyabi Okie-Anoma WR Jalen McMillan TE Jaheim Bell
CB Khyree Jackson RB Will Shipley EDGE Adisa Isaac S Tykee Smith
OG Christian Mahogany  EDGE Xavier Thomas TE Ben Sinnott EDGE Marshawn Kneeland
WR Malik Nabers LB Nathaniel Watson WR Brian Thomas Jr. DL Logan Lee
QB Michael Pratt RB Dillon Johnson QB Caleb Williams TE Jared Wiley
OG Zak Zinter ILB Aaron Casey WR Keon Coleman WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
EDGE Mohamed Kamara DT Mekhi Wingo WR Johnny Wilson WR Brenden Rice
RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. DL Jaden Crumdey CB Andru Phillips WR Tahj Washington
CB Josh Newton DB Johnny Dixon RB Braelon Allen S Josh Proctor
WR Luke McCaffrey OT Walter Rouse RB Marshawn Lloyd OL Nathan Thomas
S Cole Bishop DB Jaylin Simpson OT Caedan Wallace CB Shon Stephens
CB Decamerion Richardson EDGE Dallas Turner WR Jamari Thrash RB Trey Benson
TE Trey Knox LB Darius Muasau OL Dominick Puni QB Michael Penix Jr.
LB Edefuan Ulofoshio DL Khristian Boyd QB Carter Bradley LB Marist Lifau
C Will Putnam OT Travis Glover OG Javion Cohen C Nick Samac
DL Brandon Dorlus RB Ray Davis WR Cornelius Johnson RB Isaiah Davis
C Charles Turner III EDGE Javon Solomon  EDGE Cedric Johnson TE Cade Stover
WR Ainias Smith C Kingsley Eguakun EDGE Gabriel Smith TE Ja’Tavion Sanders
LB Curtis Jacobs QB Jordan Travis RB Jaylen Wright TE AJ Barner
RB Frank Gore Jr. TE Tip Reiman EDGE Jaylen Harrell CB M.J. Devonshire
S Dominique Hampton CB Elijah Jones EDGE Brennan Jackson S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson
RB Bucky Irving OL Delmar Glaze RB Isaac Guerendo S Andre Sam
DL Myles Cole LB Omar Speights OL LaDarius Henderson OL Brandon Coleman
CB Kamal Hadden LB Maema Njongmeta OG Trevor Keegan CB Willie Drew
QB Taulia Tagovailoa  CB Jarrian Jones EDGE Jalyx Hunt WR Jadon Janke
WR Dev Holmes CB Nehemiah Pritchett WR Jalen Coker TE Brevyn Spann-Ford
WR Ryan Flournoy DB Mikey Victor CB Myles Harden LB Ty’Ron Hopper
WR Kyle Sheets EDGE Sundiata Anderson LB Andre White Jr. WR Bub Means
TE Dallin Holker OL Steven Jones WR Hayden Hatten S PJ Jules
WR Jordan Whittington RB Marcus Fulcher  OT Josiah Ezirim RB Jaden Shirden
WR Cole Burgess S Derek Slywka WR Casey Washington OL Trente Jones
LB Kalen DeLoach LS Joe Shimko EDGE Jalen Green OT Frank Crum
FB Braden Cassity CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. OG C.J. Hanson DL Jordan Jefferson
DB Ryan Watts RB Kimani Vidal WR Jaxon Janke DL Tyler Davis
LB JD Bertrand CB Deantre Prince DL Marcus Harris OL Sataoa Laumea
CB Isaiah Johnson S Daijahn Anthony EDGE Eric Watts S Kenny Logan Jr.
RB Jase McClellan CB Qwan’Tez Stiggers RB Blake Watson OG Isaiah Adams
WR Jha’Quan Jackson S Omar Brown C Dylan McMahon EDGE Braiden McGregor
CB Dwight McGlothern K Joshua Karty C Jacob Monk LB Easton Gibbs
EDGE Zion Tupuola-Fetui EDGE Grayson Murphy WR Anthony Gould RB Miyan Williams
DB Al Blades Jr. CB Beanie Bishop Jr. S Evan Williams
Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

To Top