2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Colorado WR Xavier Weaver

From now until the 2023 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, I’ll be profiling Colorado WR Xavier Weaver.

#10 Xavier Weaver WR Colorado – 6002, 169 lbs. (Senior)

Senior Bowl/NFL Combine

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Xavier Weaver 6002, 169 8 7/8″ 31 1/8″ 73 1/4″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.49 1.48 4.30 7.00 Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 10’7″ 37” DNP

THE GOOD

— Natural ball tracking and adjusts to make catches

— Three years of adequate receiving production

— Fluid route runner with suddenness on his turns

— Sneaky elusiveness in open space to create YAC

— Quality length, uses his catch radius to the fullest

— Able to stop and start without hesitation

— Quick release at the line of scrimmage

The Bad

— Very slim and will deal with physicality issues in the NFL

— Pushed to the outside on sideline routes

— Wasn’t used as a field stretcher

— Not a burner, he won’t be used as a vertical threat

— Older prospect, will turn 24 at the start of his rookie season

— Struggled to win contested catches

— Concerned about Weaver taking middle-of-the-field hits

Bio

— Turns 24 next October

— 2,080 career snaps

— 31 starts between USF and Colorado

— 68 receptions for 908 yards and four touchdowns in 2023

— 320 catches for 2,648 yards and 12 touchdowns in his college career

— Spent four years at USF and transferred to Colorado for his final season

— Starred on his high school track team and shorty played for the basketball team

— Dealt with a few lingering injuries in college and received shoulder surgery on his labrum this January, which caused him to miss most of the draft process

— Committed as a three-star receiver recruit out of Orlando Christian Prep

— 69.2 overall PFF grade 68.3 receiving grade in 2023

— All-AAC Second Team (2022), College Football Network All PAC-12 Honorable Mention (2023)

Tape Breakdown

Stars Sheduer Sanders and Travis Hunter receive the bulk of the media attention for Colorado, leaving their teammates under the radar. Xavier Weaver is the Buffaloes’ highest ranked draft prospect and is expecting to hear his name called.

With 31 7/8-inch arms, Weaver’s catch radius doesn’t particularly stand out. However, when the ball is thrown his way, it becomes clear he’s a natural receiver. Weaver adjusts to make catches, contorting his upper half to catch passes away from his chest. He easily tracks the ball, whether it be sideline throws, bullet passes, or over-the-shoulder catches.

This play is simple but illustrates Weaver’s natural receiving instincts. He is wide open on a curl route. The quarterback leads the ball to the outside and away from the defender. In a single motion, Weaver twists to the outside and effortlessly makes the grab while falling out of bounds.

Later in the draft, most receivers are developmental prospects who lack technical route skills. For Weaver, on the other hand, route running is a strength. Weaver uses his feel for spacing to sit in empty zone spots to get open. He understands how to manipulate the cornerback’s eyes and attack his blind spot. His most underrated aspect is his route suddenness. Weaver stops and starts on his routes without sacrificing technique or speed. There were times when his route movements mimicked Cowboys’ receiver, CeeDee Lamb. I’m not claiming Weaver and CeeDee are remotely similar prospects, but that Weaver’s route movements should be given more attention.

Below, the Oregon corner loses sight of Weaver before the snap. Weaver uses this to his advantage, weaving in and out to spin the corner completely around. He plants his left foot in the ground and fully stops by the time his second foot hits as well. Here, Weaver combined his instincts and tempo to generate open space.

Another underrated aspect of Weaver’s profile is his route fluidity. He’s able to stay in stride while turning upfield and angling his routes. Even when he isn’t running full speed, Weaver appears to glide on crossing routes. Once he catches the ball, he has sneaky elusiveness to make defenders miss. Weaver accounted for 333 yards after the catch this season, 45th among power-five receivers. He’s quick to spin and cut back to gain extra yards. Weaver won’t break many tackles but will occasionally pick up a few extra yards.

Watch Weaver’s route as he scores on a crosser:

So far, Weaver’s breakdown paints the picture of an underrated receiver with hands and route skills. While both are true, his game’s weaknesses are just as prevalent.

Even in the clips above, ignoring Weaver’s frame is difficult. At 169 pounds, he is abnormally light for a 6-foot receiver. Weaver’s been in college for five years, so at 23, it’s highly doubtful that he can put on significantly more mass. Regardless of Weaver’s talent, playing at this size makes him extremely susceptible to injuries. Weaver thrived on crossing routes, but middle-of-the-field routes are an instant path to receiving big hits. He missed most of the draft process while recovering from shoulder surgery.

Simply looking at physical and athletic comparisons for Weaver, there weren’t many prospects with his physical profile who succeeded in the NFL. The most comparable players were Jaylen Waddle and Jameson Williams, two prospects known for their lightning speed, a trait Weaver doesn’t have.

These physicality concerns are palpable at the catch point. On sideline routes, defenders pushed Weaver to the outside to take his inside shoulder. Instead of attacking the ball, Weaver was forced to fade to the sideline and rely on a perfect throw. When corners got their hands on Weaver at the line of scrimmage, he struggled to break press and separate. These issues are all the more concerning when they are already showing up at the college level.

Here, Weaver tries to beat the corner deep but doesn’t have the explosiveness to get open. The corner stays right alongside Weaver during the entire route. When the ball is thrown, the corner jumps in front and denies him any chance at a reception.

The previous play not only highlighted Weaver’s strength concerns but also his lack of elite explosiveness. He lines up on the outside but doesn’t have the speed to attack a defense deep. He’s not a vertical threat, mirroring this with an average 4.49 40-yard dash. While Weaver had a few long plays, most of his receptions were quick throws.

Conclusion

Compared to other projected receivers in his range, Weaver has many translatable skills. He blends route running, hands, and decent athleticism to create a well-rounded profile. However, none of this matters if he can’t handle NFL strength. Weaver has three years of notable college performances but hasn’t shown much to quiet the concerns. He profiles as a depth outside wide receiver. If Weaver can manage to build on his frame and stay healthy, he has the potential to develop into a reliable rotational receiver

Projection: Mid-Day Three

Depot Draft Grade: 6.8 – Backup/Special Teamer (Fifth Round)

Games Watched: 2023 vs Washington, 2023 at Oregon, 2023 vs UCLA 2023 vs Stanford