2021 NFL Draft Player Profiles: Western Michigan OT Jaylon Moore

From now until the 2021 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to showcase as many prospects as possible and examine both their strengths and weaknesses. Most of these profiles will feature individuals that the Pittsburgh Steelers are likely to have an interest in, while a few others will be top-ranked players. If there is a player you would like us to analyze, let us know in the comments below. 

#76 Jaylon Moore/OT Western Michigan – 6’4/1 311

The Good

– Good length despite slightly shorter/smaller frame (33 3/8 inch arms)
– Athletic profile, explosive out of set and easy-mover overall
– Able to climb to the 2nd level with easy and functions well in space, especially proficient in backside cutoff and reach blocks in run game
– Shows good leg drive in finish in run game
– Sits in pass set and shows good knee bend, doesn’t double-over or play too high, shows tight hands and overall, good placement and is a competent hand fighter who works hard to re-punch when he misses
– Able to seal pass rushers upfield in pass protection, good feet and moves well laterally
– Above average cut blocker
– Good eyes in stunt recognition and blitz pickup
– Solid starting experience

The Bad

– Bit undersized to be an NFL tackle
– Doesn’t get great push in run game, able to stalemate blocks but won’t always win point of attack on base blocks
– On ground too often in run game and falls off blocks too often/easily
– Can get knocked off balance as a pass rusher when his punch misses, shows ability to re-punch and anchor but can lose footing and technique
– Didn’t play against top competition
– Lacks versatility, largely played LT in school

Bio

– 32 career starts, three-year starter for WMU
– 2nd Team All-MAC in 2019 and 2020
– Replaced Chukwuma Okorafor at LT
– Invited to and competed at 2020 Senior Bowl
– Two-star prospect out of HS, listed at 6’5 260, Western Michigan was only offer (per Rivals)
– Bulked up to 275 pounds before getting to school, initially expected to play DE but moved to OT early in spring practices
– Played TE, OL, and DL in high school

Tape Breakdown

Moore is an interesting, potential sleeper offensive tackle prospect who caught my eye at the Senior Bowl. Thought he had a good week down there. In my recap of practices, here is what I wrote:

“– Mentioned him at the top of the week but WMU’s Jaylon Moore should be on the Steelers’ radar. He looks even bigger than listed and his power’s able to create a ton of movement on his down blocks. Something missing from the Steelers’ run game last year.”

So I was excited to put on his tape. Moore is an impressive athlete. Easy-mover in pass pro, when asked to reach/cutoff on the backside, and when climbing to the second level. Western Michigan ran a heavy zone scheme so he constantly was responsible for backside cutoff as their left tackle. Couple of clips.

 

Moore has good feet and lateral mobility in pass protection. Has no problem being able to seal the edge against speed rushes.

 

But he isn’t an overpowering run blocker. Definitely a left tackle for NFL offenses who are typically right-handed in the run game. He has enough strength to hold the point of attack but doesn’t create much of a push on base blocks. He also falls off his blocks in the run game far too often, causing him to go to the ground more than you’d like. Any good offensive linemen is able to stay on his feet. However, I think that issue is correctable.

 

He’s a little smaller but there is definitely a feel of Chukwuma Okorafor in Moore’s game. Which is no surprise. In this article, Moore says Okorafor took him under his wing in 2017.  And I do like Moore’s backstory. Chip on his shoulder type guy who got almost no attention out of high school. Then-coach PJ Fleck called him a hidden gem. And from a college standpoint, he was right. He’s still a little raw around the edges and he will never be a dominant run blocker but I like his potential.

Some will question if he stays at tackle because of his size but because of that lack of strength, I wouldn’t be keen on playing him at guard. If you do, it better be for a heavy zone blocking scheme. My official comp is former Oklahoma OT Donald Stephenson, a 3rd round pick of the Chiefs in 2012.

Projection: Late Day Two-Early Day Three

Games Watched: vs Toledo, at Central Michigan, vs Eastern Michigan, Senior Bowl

