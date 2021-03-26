NFL Draft

2021 NFL Draft Player Profiles: Central Arkansas CB Robert Rochell

Posted on

From now until the 2021 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to showcase as many prospects as possible and examine both their strengths and weaknesses. Most of these profiles will feature individuals that the Pittsburgh Steelers are likely to have an interest in, while a few others will be top-ranked players. If there is a player you would like us to analyze, let us know in the comments below.

#9 Robert Rochell/CB Central Arkansas – 5’11/7 195

The Good

– A little on the lean side but solid frame overall and good length (32 3/8 inch arms)
– Overall, athletic-testing cover corner who shows good top end straight line speed
– Impact player overall, plus ballskills and knack for taking the football away
– Good hands and ability to catch the football
– Flashes impressive hit power and ability to separate player from ball
– Uses length well, competitive at catch point, and doesn’t give up on the play, able to recover and plays through pocket well with technique and strength
– Work at both CB spots, played mostly man but experience in zone
– Physical, effective two-handed jam but punch is inconsistent
– Good experience, still got to play a lot of football in 2020 despite smaller school

The Bad

– Shows straight-line speed, tested well, but shows some stiffness in flipping his hips and bit of a build-up runner, can lose a step working in tight man coverage when receiver wins off the line
– Inconsistent player overall, not always aggressive enough as a tackler and playing the run, motor seems to run hot/cold
– Tends to get stuck on stalk blocks and needs to use his hands better to defeat blocks
– Punch in jam is inconsistent, needs to tighten up his hands
– Needs to be more disciplined with his eyes, gets caught staring in backfield
– Better in tight coverage than off-man
– Small school/competition concerns

Bio

– Three-year starter for Bears, 34 in career
– Career: 104 tackles (6.5 TFL) 10 INTs 3 FFs
– 2020: 27 tackles, 1 FF, 0 INTs
– Had nine INTs across 2018-2019
– 43.5 inch vertical, 11’1″ broad at Pro Day (timed in high 4.3’s, low 4.4’s)
– Running back/receiver in high school in addition to playing defense
– Ran track in HS, ran 10.8 in the 100 meter

Tape Breakdown

Robert Rochell is not only one of the top small school sleepers in the secondary in this draft class but one of the top small schoolers overall. He’s got a couple key things going for him that a lot of guys in his shoes didn’t. One, Rochell absolutely crushed his Pro Day workout, held in front of 22 scouts who were absolutely all there to see him. Call it a low 4.4 40 time, 43.5 inch vertical, and a 11’1″ broad jump.

More importantly, he played seven games in 2020. While most small schools and football programs shut down, Central Arkansas kept playing, most notably against North Dakota State in Trey Lance’s showcase game.

On tape, Rochell shows plus ball skills. He has good length and competitive at the catch point, showing off that vertical on this end zone breakup. Really a key moment in a comeback upset win over Western Kentucky.

 

Another example here covering this post against North Dakota State. Shows speed and finish.

 

He made a ton of impact plays in school. There were times I wanted to see him be more physical but this is a great play. Secures the receiver, rips the ball out, scoops it up, and scores. Love cornerbacks who are playmakers. Dudes who change the game. Quarterbacks don’t want to throw to that guy.

 

He’s capable of making an impact as a tackler rallying downhill. But he’s too inconsistent and hot/cold for my liking. In big moments, he steps up. In others, he doesn’t bring that same intensity. Two missed tackles shown here. Overall, I want to see him be more aggressive playing the run and tackling. Be involved in the play more often. Sometimes he’ll gear down and let others make the play.

 

I want to see some more consistency from his game, especially as a tackler and in run support. And I don’t think he’s quite the athlete the way he tested either. Little stiffer but he is a taller/leaner body type. Some things to clean up in press but he has the ball skills and playmaking ability worth trying to build around. My NFL comp to him is Jamar Taylor, former 2nd round pick of the Dolphins. Rochell is a worthy project at the end of Day 2.

Projection: Late Day Two

Games Watched: at Western Kentucky (2019), at UAB, at North Dakota State, vs Missouri Western

Previous 2021 NFL Draft Player Profiles
OC Drake Jackson OC Landon Dickerson TE Pat Freiermuth RB Javonte Williams
CB Patrick Surtain II OG Deonte Brown TE Kylen Granson TE Brevin Jordan
OL Trey Smith OT Adrian Ealy CB Jaycee Horn CB Kary Vincent Jr.
RB Elijah Mitchell OT Alex Leatherwood TE Hunter Long RB Najee Harris
CB Tyson Campbell LB Zaven Collins DB Greg Newsome TE Tony Poljan
DL Christian Barmore RB Kenneth Gainwell OT Rashawn Slater WR Kadarius Toney
RB Michael Carter EDGE Joe Tryon CB Thomas Graham Jr. WR Amari Rodgers
RB Demetric Felton C Creed Humphrey C Trey Hill LB Jabril Cox
CB Asante Samuel Jr. S Joshuah Bledsoe OT Samuel Cosmi S Trevon Moehrig
RB Chuba Hubbard S James Wiggins LB Garret Wallow RB Kylin Hill
WR Dazz Newsome RB Khalil Herbert CB Shaun Wade WR Tylan Wallace
RB Rhamondre Stevenson CB Camryn Bynum WR Amon-Ra St. Brown WR Shi Smith
OT Liam Eichenberg EDGE Patrick Jones DT Alim McNeill OT Christian Darrisaw
QB Kyle Trask RB Jermar Jefferson QB Trey Lance OT Jaylen Mayfield
OT Teven Jenkins TE Kenny Yeboah LB Chazz Surratt CB Tre Brown
QB Kellen Mond LB Nick Bolton OL Brady Christensen DL Dayvion Nixon
CB Elijah Molden QB Mac Jones EDGE Rashad Weaver LB Cameron McGrone
RB Trey Sermon LB Pete Werner LB Tony Fields TE Luke Farrell
RB Jaret Patterson LB Dylan Moses TE Kyle Pitts LB Jamin Davis
TE Tommy Tremble QB Jamie Newman TE Shaun Beyer EDGE Azeez Ojulari
QB KJ Costello CB Caleb Farley DB Richie Grant OT Tommy Doyle
OG Jackson Carman WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette LB Baron Browning WR Terrace Marshall
LB/S JaCoby Stevens OC Josh Myers S Hamsah Nasirildeen OT Dillon Radunz
LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah WR Anthony Schwartz S Talanoa Hufanga WR Sage Surratt
WR Dyami Brown WR Elijah Moore OT Jaylon Moore WR Seth Williams
NT Forrest Merrill WR Cornell Powell WR Rondale Moore EDGE Jaelan Phillips
S Divine Deablo WR Rashod Bateman EDGE Elerson Smith C Jimmy Morrissey
RB Larry Rountree C/G Quinn Meinerz CB Benjamin St-Juste OT Spencer Brown
EDGE Daelin Hayes WR Tamorrion Terry DL Marvin Wilson OT Walker Little
CB Aaron Robinson WR D’Wayne Eskridge EDGE Joseph Ossai EDGE Quincy Roche
OT Alijah Vera-Tucker WR Tutu Atwell TE Pro Wells RB Pooka Williams
EDGE William Bradley-King S Ar’Darius Washington EDGE Joshua Kaindoh WR Jonathan Adams
DB Trill Williams QB Davis Mills EDGE Greg Rousseau  WR Cade Johnson
ILB K.J. Britt OG Aaron Banks DL Jay Tufele OG Wyatt Davis
CB Kelvin Joseph S Paris Ford DL Milton Williams OT James Hudson
DL Tommy Togiai EDGE Ronnie Perkins TE Tre McKitty EDGE Victor Dimukeje
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

To Top
error: Alert: Content is protected !!