NFL Draft

2021 NFL Draft Player Profiles: Houston OL Braylon Jones

Posted on

From now until the 2021 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to showcase as many prospects as possible and examine both their strengths and weaknesses. Most of these profiles will feature individuals that the Pittsburgh Steelers are likely to have an interest in, while a few others will be top-ranked players. If there is a player you would like us to analyze, let us know in the comments below.

#52 Braylon Jones/IOL Houston – 6033, 301 lbs.

The Good

  • Good length on the interior (33 3/8-inch arms)
  • Experience at multiple spots along the line (C, LG, RG, RT)
  • Solid anchor to handle pass rushers
  • Good pad level and push on run blocks
  • Good mobility on screens, to pull and climb to the second level
  • Even played right tackle for a game (Memphis)

The Bad

  • Poor mental processing on stunts and twists
  • Inconsistent timing with his hands leaving his chest open for yanks/pulls
  • Adequate lateral agility to mirror rushers inside
  • Adequate hand strength to lock on and sustain blocks
  • Needs to play under his pads more on run blocks to help balance
  • Could add upper body strength to improve punch power

Bio

  • 47 games 41 starts
  • 17 at right guard, 12 at left guard, 7 at center and 1 at right tackle since 2017
  • 2020 Phil Steele Magazine Preseason American Athletic Conference Third Team
  • 2019 – Missed time with shoulder injury
  • High School valedictorian

Tape Breakdown

Braylon Jones is yet another interior offensive lineman that the Steelers have had contact with recently.  He spoke with offensive line coach Adrian Klemm at the Houston Pro Day. He is a versatile, wide-bodied offensive lineman with starts in college at four different spots along the line.

As a pass blocker, he has solid snap quickness and a solid punch when he is aggressive with his hands.  He has good length and a solid anchor to keep blockers at a distance and hold up on bull rushes, and is solid working to get his hands inside. Jones does a solid job handling rushers one on one and looks for work when he is uncovered.  He has solid mobility on screens from the guard spot. He was solid on cut blocks as well as in slide protections.

Against Tulane, Jones (52) is the right guard and doesn’t get a block here, but this shows his mobility on screens.

Against BYU, as the center he does a nice job on this play to get his hands on the inside and hold off the pass rush.

Against South Florida, a slo-mo look at him avoiding the swipe of the defender’s right hand and then getting his hands into the body and getting a good push on the rusher.

As a run blocker, he plays with good quickness and pad level and gets a good push on down blocks and double teams, and is solid on drive blocks. He has good mobility and aiming points when pulling to the outside. He has solid timing and agility to chip and climb to the second level and is solid walling off or hitting a hinge block on second level defenders.

Against Tulane, he is the right guard, and walls off the second level defender on the backside.

Against Tulane, here is an example of him pulling as the right guard to the left and taking the edge defender out of the play.

Against BYU, as the center he blocks to the outside on the defensive tackle and gets a good push down the line.

At Cincinnati, a couple of plays in the red zone with him at center where he was chipping and then getting to the second level.

His mental processing is poor on stunts and twists. He will chase the initial rusher too far, allowing a gap for the looper coming around behind him. He could add some upper body strength to improve his punch power. His hand timing is inconsistent and it will leave his chest open, making him susceptible to yanks and pulls. I would like to see more active hands as far as countering and chopping at defenders’ arms. At center, he was adequate with his consistency using lateral agility to stay in front of blockers on pass plays. His hand strength is adequate to lock on and sustain blocks. His balance is adequate and will aim too deep on the second level, allowing linebackers to get under him.

Against BYU, after the snap he tries to get a big push on the DT, and it takes him out of position, giving up the sack.

At Cincinnati, he is slow with his hands, and the defender is able to get to his chest and yank him out of the way.

Overall, Jones is a better run blocker than pass protector right now. He has good length to play inside with solid quickness, mobility to get out on screens, and anchors well in one on one situations. He has good aggressiveness as a run blocker and gets a push on down, drive and double team blocks, and looked good pulling to the outside and climbing to the second level. Areas to improve include mental processing of stunts and twists, more active hands in Pass Pro, improve his balance playing with his feet under him and adding upper body strength.

I can see why there might be interest in Jones.  You have to like the versatility to play all the interior spots and he hit most of the measureables the Steelers look for except height and bench press. His mobility was better than expected and I think he has a lot of positives that could be good with some coaching.  He would fit best in a Gap/Power run scheme at guard or center, but I think center would be his best position. With expected improvement, I can see him being a starter at some point. For the Steelers, he would be depth along the interior with the potential to start down the road.

Projection: Late Day 3

Games Watched: 2020 – vs. Tulane, vs. BYU, at Cincinnati, vs. USF, at Memphis

Previous 2021 NFL Draft Player Profiles
OC Drake Jackson OC Landon Dickerson TE Pat Freiermuth RB Javonte Williams
CB Patrick Surtain II OG Deonte Brown TE Kylen Granson TE Brevin Jordan
OL Trey Smith OT Adrian Ealy CB Jaycee Horn CB Kary Vincent Jr.
RB Elijah Mitchell OT Alex Leatherwood TE Hunter Long RB Najee Harris
CB Tyson Campbell LB Zaven Collins DB Greg Newsome TE Tony Poljan
DL Christian Barmore RB Kenneth Gainwell OT Rashawn Slater WR Kadarius Toney
RB Michael Carter EDGE Joe Tryon CB Thomas Graham Jr. WR Amari Rodgers
RB Demetric Felton C Creed Humphrey C Trey Hill LB Jabril Cox
CB Asante Samuel Jr. S Joshuah Bledsoe OT Samuel Cosmi S Trevon Moehrig
RB Chuba Hubbard S James Wiggins LB Garret Wallow RB Kylin Hill
WR Dazz Newsome RB Khalil Herbert CB Shaun Wade WR Tylan Wallace
RB Rhamondre Stevenson CB Camryn Bynum WR Amon-Ra St. Brown WR Shi Smith
OT Liam Eichenberg EDGE Patrick Jones DT Alim McNeill OT Christian Darrisaw
QB Kyle Trask RB Jermar Jefferson QB Trey Lance OT Jaylen Mayfield
OT Teven Jenkins TE Kenny Yeboah LB Chazz Surratt CB Tre Brown
QB Kellen Mond LB Nick Bolton OL Brady Christensen DL Dayvion Nixon
CB Elijah Molden QB Mac Jones EDGE Rashad Weaver LB Cameron McGrone
RB Trey Sermon LB Pete Werner LB Tony Fields TE Luke Farrell
RB Jaret Patterson LB Dylan Moses TE Kyle Pitts LB Jamin Davis
TE Tommy Tremble QB Jamie Newman TE Shaun Beyer EDGE Azeez Ojulari
QB KJ Costello CB Caleb Farley DB Richie Grant OT Tommy Doyle
OG Jackson Carman WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette LB Baron Browning WR Terrace Marshall
LB/S JaCoby Stevens OC Josh Myers S Hamsah Nasirildeen OT Dillon Radunz
LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah WR Anthony Schwartz S Talanoa Hufanga WR Sage Surratt
WR Dyami Brown OT Jaylon Moore WR Elijah Moore WR Seth Williams
NT Forrest Merrill WR Cornell Powell WR Rondale Moore EDGE Jaelan Phillips
S Divine Deablo WR Rashod Bateman EDGE Elerson Smith C Jimmy Morrissey
RB Larry Rountree C/G Quinn Meinerz CB Benjamin St-Juste OT Spencer Brown
EDGE Daelin Hayes WR Tamorrion Terry DL Marvin Wilson OT Walker Little
CB Aaron Robinson WR D’Wayne Eskridge EDGE Joseph Ossai EDGE Quincy Roche
OT Alijah Vera-Tucker WR Tutu Atwell TE Pro Wells RB Pooka Williams
EDGE William Bradley-King S Ar’Darius Washington EDGE Joshua Kaindoh WR Jonathan Adams
DB Trill Williams QB Davis Mills EDGE Greg Rousseau  WR Cade Johnson
ILB K.J. Britt OG Aaron Banks DL Jay Tufele OG Wyatt Davis
CB Kelvin Joseph S Paris Ford DL Milton Williams OT James Hudson
DL Tommy Togiai EDGE Ronnie Perkins TE Tre McKitty EDGE Victor Dimukeje
CB Robert Rochell OT Stone Forsythe EDGE Janarius Robinson DL Tyler Shelvin
CB Rodarius Williams WR Jaelon Darden WR Nico Collins DL Levi Onwuzurike
EDGE Carlos Basham Jr. TE Quintin Morris LB Monty Rice LB Derrick Barnes
EDGE Raymond Johnson III CB Ifeatu Melifonwu OL Kendrick Green OT D’Ante Smith
WR Jalen Camp RB Javian Hawkins DL Jaylen Twyman TE Matt Bushman
OL David Moore WR Josh Imatorbhebe EDGE Hamilcar Rashed Jr. DB Bryce Thompson
CB Ambry Thomas EDGE Jonathon Cooper WR Marquez Stevenson LB Micah Parsons
EDGE Patrick Johnson S Damar Hamlin DL Osa Odighizuwa TE John Bates
WR Simi Fehoko EDGE Malcolm Koonce WR Trevon Grimes OT Royce Newman
RB Rakeem Boyd EDGE Shaka Toney S Shawn Davis OL Robert Hainsey
WR Dax Milne OL Cole Van Lanen DL Cameron Sample S Richard LeCounte
P Max Duffy WR Warren Jackson S Andre Cisco EDGE Payton Turner
DB Avery Williams TE Briley Moore DB Jevon Holland EDGE Tarron Jackson
CB Israel Mukuamu RB C.J. Marable WR DeVonta Smith S Jamar Johnson
DB Tariq Thompson WR Joshua Palmer WR Jaylen Waddle OC Brandon Kennedy
CB Nick McCloud QB Justin Fields P Pressley Harvin III CB Rachad Wildgoose
P Drue Chrisman QB Trevor Lawrence CB Zech McPhearson OT Alaric Jackson
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

To Top
error: Alert: Content is protected !!