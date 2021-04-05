NFL Draft

2021 NFL Draft Player Profiles: Stanford WR Simi Fehoko

Posted on

From now until the 2021 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to showcase as many prospects as possible and examine both their strengths and weaknesses. Most of these profiles will feature individuals that the Pittsburgh Steelers are likely to have an interest in, while a few others will be top-ranked players. If there is a player you would like us to analyze, let us know in the comments below.

#13 Simi Fehoko/WR/Stanford/6’4”, 227 Lbs

The Good

-Fast, physical receiver that works well vertically
-Good overall athlete for the position that projects as a crafty route runner
-Size and speed appears unmatched in the draft class at WR
-Twitched up receiver with lighting quick get-off
-Good ball skills for the position and is exceptional tracking the ball in the air
-Can line up as X, Z or slot receiver
-Powerful runner after the catch

The Bad

-Struggled to consistently catch the football; battled concentration issues
-Does not create a ton of separation on routes despite blazing speed
-Needs to refine overall route tree and hone in on craft in that area
-Lacks overall experience and started just four career games
-Route tree really only consists of vertical routes
-Testing numbers and tape don’t quite match up right now

Bio

-Played in 22 career games, starting four for the Cardinal over three seasons
-Finished three-year career with 62 catches for 1,146 yards and  nine touchdowns
-Set school record and finished second nationally averaging 23.58 yards per reception in 2019 as a sophomore
-Named Deswarte-Eller Award for Outstanding Sophomore player at Stanford
-Named Gundelach Award for Most Outstanding Junior player at Stanford
-Named First Team All-Pac-12 by Associated Press, Pac-12 coaches, and Phil Steele in 2020
-Clocked an unofficial 4.37 40-yard dash at Stanford Pro Day, also recorded a 34.5-inch vertical, a 10’0’’ broad jump, and 6.78 three-cone

Tape Breakdown

 If a team is in the market in the 2021 NFL Draft for a raw, physical receiver that could serve as a very good developmental piece over the next few years, Stanford junior Simi Fehoko is that guy this spring.

Though Fehoko started just four games at Stanford in three seasons, he was a consistent vertical threat for the Cardinal, thriving on contested catches and creating some big plays after the catch.

 

Fehoko struggles to separate against defensive backs, but he thrives in contested-catch situations.

Here against Washington in 2020, Fehoko does well to get vertical quickly off the line against the Huskies’ corner. He has adequate functional strength and won’t be bumped off his routes or his timing.

 

One thing I really like about Fehoko in contested catch situations is his ability to use his hands and clear just enough room to make a play. Here is his breakout game against UCLA, Fehoko consistently made plays in tight.

On this fade route in overtime, Fehoko was able to get a clean release and use his hands to create just enough separation, flashing hands late in tight to make the play.

 

When not working deep, Fehoko thrives on crossing routes where he can use space and angles to his advantage. Once he has the football in his hands, he won’t provide much wiggle in space, but he will lower his shoulder and dish out punishment.

Against UCLA, Fehoko does a good job working open on the crossing route, catching the ball in stride and lowering the boom on the Bruin corner near the pylon.

 

Though I do believe Fehoko needs to hone in on his technique as a route runner, he flashed some suddenness in 2020.

On the road against Oregon in 2020, Fehoko flashed impressive suddenness in short areas, shifting from outside back inside, blowing past the Ducks’ corner for the explosive play downfield.

 

Fehoko does have impressive long speed, but he really struggles to create that separation most burners do.

However, Fehoko is great in contested-catch situations and does a great job tracking the football in the air.

This route at Oregon State showcased everything Fehoko is and can do as a vertical threat.

He does a fantastic job tracking this football and making a play through two defenders for the score, flashing strong hands late in the play.

While he has impressive testing numbers, the limited experience and tape doesn’t quite match up in pads. He has all the tools develop into a solid X or Z at the next level, but he is going to have to land with the right team that can afford to be patient with him for at least two years as he develops a route tree and fully learns the position.

Despite the limited experience, production and route tree, this is a guy worth taking a shot on in the fifth round. It’s hard to find those type of testing numbers with that size and length on Day 3.

Projection: Mid Day 3

Games Watched: Oregon (2020), Colorado (2020), California (2020), Washington (2020), Oregon State (2020), UCLA (2020)

 

Previous 2021 NFL Draft Player Profiles
OC Drake Jackson OC Landon Dickerson TE Pat Freiermuth RB Javonte Williams
CB Patrick Surtain II OG Deonte Brown TE Kylen Granson TE Brevin Jordan
OL Trey Smith OT Adrian Ealy CB Jaycee Horn CB Kary Vincent Jr.
RB Elijah Mitchell OT Alex Leatherwood TE Hunter Long RB Najee Harris
CB Tyson Campbell LB Zaven Collins DB Greg Newsome TE Tony Poljan
DL Christian Barmore RB Kenneth Gainwell OT Rashawn Slater WR Kadarius Toney
RB Michael Carter EDGE Joe Tryon CB Thomas Graham Jr. WR Amari Rodgers
RB Demetric Felton C Creed Humphrey C Trey Hill LB Jabril Cox
CB Asante Samuel Jr. S Joshuah Bledsoe OT Samuel Cosmi S Trevon Moehrig
RB Chuba Hubbard S James Wiggins LB Garret Wallow RB Kylin Hill
WR Dazz Newsome RB Khalil Herbert CB Shaun Wade WR Tylan Wallace
RB Rhamondre Stevenson CB Camryn Bynum WR Amon-Ra St. Brown WR Shi Smith
OT Liam Eichenberg EDGE Patrick Jones DT Alim McNeill OT Christian Darrisaw
QB Kyle Trask RB Jermar Jefferson QB Trey Lance OT Jaylen Mayfield
OT Teven Jenkins TE Kenny Yeboah LB Chazz Surratt CB Tre Brown
QB Kellen Mond LB Nick Bolton OL Brady Christensen DL Dayvion Nixon
CB Elijah Molden QB Mac Jones EDGE Rashad Weaver LB Cameron McGrone
RB Trey Sermon LB Pete Werner LB Tony Fields TE Luke Farrell
RB Jaret Patterson LB Dylan Moses TE Kyle Pitts LB Jamin Davis
TE Tommy Tremble QB Jamie Newman TE Shaun Beyer EDGE Azeez Ojulari
QB KJ Costello CB Caleb Farley DB Richie Grant OT Tommy Doyle
OG Jackson Carman WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette LB Baron Browning WR Terrace Marshall
LB/S JaCoby Stevens OC Josh Myers S Hamsah Nasirildeen OT Dillon Radunz
LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah WR Anthony Schwartz S Talanoa Hufanga WR Sage Surratt
WR Dyami Brown WR Elijah Moore OT Jaylon Moore WR Seth Williams
NT Forrest Merrill WR Cornell Powell WR Rondale Moore EDGE Jaelan Phillips
S Divine Deablo WR Rashod Bateman EDGE Elerson Smith C Jimmy Morrissey
RB Larry Rountree C/G Quinn Meinerz CB Benjamin St-Juste OT Spencer Brown
EDGE Daelin Hayes WR Tamorrion Terry DL Marvin Wilson OT Walker Little
CB Aaron Robinson WR D’Wayne Eskridge EDGE Joseph Ossai EDGE Quincy Roche
OT Alijah Vera-Tucker WR Tutu Atwell TE Pro Wells RB Pooka Williams
EDGE William Bradley-King S Ar’Darius Washington EDGE Joshua Kaindoh WR Jonathan Adams
DB Trill Williams QB Davis Mills EDGE Greg Rousseau  WR Cade Johnson
ILB K.J. Britt OG Aaron Banks DL Jay Tufele OG Wyatt Davis
CB Kelvin Joseph S Paris Ford DL Milton Williams OT James Hudson
DL Tommy Togiai EDGE Ronnie Perkins TE Tre McKitty EDGE Victor Dimukeje
CB Robert Rochell OT Stone Forsythe EDGE Janarius Robinson DL Tyler Shelvin
CB Rodarius Williams WR Jaelon Darden WR Nico Collins DL Levi Onwuzurike
EDGE Carlos Basham Jr. TE Quintin Morris LB Monty Rice LB Derrick Barnes
EDGE Raymond Johnson III CB Ifeatu Melifonwu OL Kendrick Green OT D’Ante Smith
WR Jalen Camp RB Javian Hawkins DL Jaylen Twyman TE Matt Bushman
OL David Moore WR Josh Imatorbhebe EDGE Hamilcar Rashed Jr. DB Bryce Thompson
CB Ambry Thomas EDGE Jonathon Cooper WR Marquez Stevenson LB Micah Parsons
EDGE Patrick Johnson S Damar Hamlin DL Osa Odighizuwa TE John Bates
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

To Top
error: Alert: Content is protected !!