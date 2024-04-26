Film Room: Troy Fautanu Is The Hammer Steelers’ OL Needs In Run Game

Bully ball. It’s what the Pittsburgh Steelers strive to play on both sides of the football.

Late last season, the Steelers came very close to achieving that, becoming one of the very best rushing attacks in football down the stretch behind an offensive line that found its groove, and a running back duo in Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren that simply took over games.

Now, with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith in the fold, that ground-and-pound style isn’t going anywhere for the Steelers. In fact, it should increase quite a bit.

So, knowing that they want to run the football and be the bullies, the Steelers added the ultimate bully in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, landing Washington’s Troy Fautanu at No. 20 overall, giving Pittsburgh a physically dominant, nasty player to add to the trenches.

Fautanu, at least in the run game, is the hammer the Steelers’ offensive line needed to truly thrive in the ground-and-pound style that is ahead.

While there are questions about his true fit in the NFL, whether that’s at tackle, guard or even center, due to his height coming in at under 6-foot-4, there is no denying the length and overall physicality that Fautanu brings to the table.

That especially stands out in his run blocking, where he thrived in college for the Huskies, setting the tone in the trenches.

Fautanu plays with good leverage in the run game, leaning into that smaller stature, a stature that the Steelers simply said they were concerned with because of the tape.

That checks out.

In the run game, Fautanu wants to finish reps with a bang. He wants to bury his defender every chance he gets.

Look at the way he finishes the rep above against Michigan State this past season. Even with the run going to the outside and ends up in the end zone on the far side of the field, Fautanu drives his legs and buries his defender in the end zone with an emphasis.

What I really like about Fautanu as a run blocker is how attached he stays in the run game.

Often, you see linemen make the initial block, popping the pads, creating a lane and then sliding off the defender with the rep last just 2-3 seconds. Fautanu doesn’t play that way — at all.

When he gets latched on, he fights through the whistle, straining to make his block and tends to wear out his defender.

It’s the little things that show up on tape with Fautanu.

Footwork and overall athleticism are calling cards for Fautanu. He moves so well for his size and the position he plays.

He climbs to the second level easily and has a strong hit rate when he gets there.

Plus, once he’s there he’s going to latch on and take you for a ride as a defender.

Look at the way he finishes through the whistle here. It’s little things like that from an offensive lineman that can get under a defender’s skin and wear him out. Fautanu is going to be a menace in the NFL.

The Steelers need that type of edge and mentality in the trenches.

Finishing a rep through the whistle isn’t just something every player does naturally. It’s a mindset.

Fortunately for the Steelers, it’s a way of life for Fautanu. He will not be outworked or outplayed whistle to whistle.

That leads to him putting together some impressive pancakes in the process.

When Washington asked him to get out on the move, he thrived. Watch the way he buries this Oregon cornerback on the move. He doesn’t have to, but it’s a mindset: finish the rep. He’s going to fit in very well in Pittsburgh with that style of play.

NFL analyst Brian Baldinger stated a week before the draft that Fautanu has “tidal waves of power” to his game. That’s one heck of a way to describe it, but it’s definitely true.

He has significant pop in his hands and lays a wallop on defenders every chance he gets. There’s some highlight-reel stuff like the play above from Fautanu throughout his tape.

Look at the power in his initial punch in the red zone on the run play.

Fautanu wants to punish his opponent on every snap. He knows how to play at one speed, and one speed only. Hair on fire. And he lets his hands do the talking.

That’s some serious thump in those mitts on the run play.

Granted, this is a screen and not a run play, but I thought it encompassed Fautanu’s mindset overall.

The play is already past him, but Fautanu is latched on and is going to finish the rep.

Fautanu absolutely buries the Michigan defender in the National Championship Game, and then walks over him after the rep, making sure he knows he was just bullied in front of millions.

Again, he’s going to be a menace. You’ll love that he’s on your team, but you’ll hate playing against him. That’s the type of player the Steelers needed to truly play the bully-ball style they want. He’s going to throw his weight around, play through the echo of the whistle, and he’s going to make sure you know about it as much as possible.

As head coach Mike Tomlin stated Thursday night in the press conference following his selection, he’s just a Black and Gold type guy. It shows on tape.