How Open Are Steelers To Potential Reunion With Cameron Sutton?

How open are the Steelers to a potential reunion with CB Cameron Sutton?

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted CB Cameron Sutton in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Not only that, they successfully developed him over a period of six years. How often do you get to say that about the Steelers in relation to a cornerback? In fact, they so successfully developed him that they couldn’t afford to retain him in free agency last year.

If only the story ended there. If we’re talking about Sutton and a potential reunion with the Steelers already, you know something went awry. You know what that something is already, surely, if you’re reading this, making the question all the more surprising.

Sutton is accused of domestic violence and subsequently hid from police for a period of time. The Detroit Lions released him, and he subsequently turned himself in, his felony charges reduced to misdemeanor.

This is only a conversation because of general manager Omar Khan. He fielded a question about a potential reunion with Sutton and he didn’t rule it out, saying, “We’ll see”. He and head coach Mike Tomlin previously acknowledged that they met with him, noting their history over six years.

So the question is what that we’ll see really means, and for whose benefit he said it. Was he being diplomatic, because he didn’t want to seem like they were abandoning Sutton as a person? Was he trying to be cautious about their potential interest due to potential blowback?

I can tell you this much: the Steelers badly need a slot defender and a player like Cameron Sutton there would be a luxury. But chances are at a minimum he’ll serve a league-mandated suspension, assuming he avoids jail time.

I’m not advocating for the Steelers to sign Sutton, but the fact is, the Steelers made it a conversation. As a result, we need to ask the question that they raised in how they addressed the subject. How open are they to potentially reuniting with Sutton given his current issues?

