2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Minnesota Edge Danny Striggow

Danny Striggow Steelers Minnesota

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Minnesota EDGE Danny Striggow.

#92 DANNY STRIGGOW, EDGE, MINNESOTA (SR) – 6040, 255 lbs.

Pro Day Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Danny Striggow 6040/255 9 3/4 32 7/8 80 1/8
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
4.84 1.70 4.33 7.07
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
9’8” 33 21

The Good

— Good height with solid weight and length
— Hand placement and timing in power rushes
— Varies his pass rushes
— Good awareness on screens
— Motor is exceptionally good, and he will chase everywhere on the field
— Strength and technique to set the edge
— Good cutting off the backside cut lane/chasing from the backside
— Strong tackler

The Bad

— Snap timing is inconsistent
— Upfield burst doesn’t stress tackles up the arc
— Pass rush plan is marginal overall
— Counters are ineffective and too late in the pass rush
— Hand usage on speed rushes
— Getting off blocks of tackles
— Recognition/evading lateral blocks

Bio

— Career: 124 tackles, 71 solo, 19 TFL, 14.5 sacks, 1 INT for 7 yards, 2 PBU, 1 FR, 2 FF
— 2024: 52 tackles, 27 solo, 6 TFL, 5 sacks, 1 FR, 1 FF
— 53 games/25 starts
— All-Big Ten Honorable Mention (2024, 2023, 2022)
— Academic All-Big Ten (2024, 2023, 2022, 2021)
— Senior Bowl, Hula Bowl invitee
— In high school, he won the 2019 Class 2A wrestling state championship
— Sister, Hannah, played volleyball at UW-River Falls; brother, Jackson, wrestled at Michigan; brother, Bobby, is currently wrestling at Michigan.
— Danny and siblings involved with the Special Olympics’ Unified Sports
Met with Steelers at the Hula Bowl
— Age: 22

Tape Breakdown

Danny Striggow is an edge player of good height and solid weight. He is a two-year starter with solid arm length and hand size. He played on both sides of the formation, generally on the strong side of the formation at the 6- or 7-technique, mostly in a 2-point stance. Additionally, he had some snaps as the 3-technique and at inside linebacker on passing downs.

As a pass rusher, he has solid hand placement and punch timing when power rushing. He will use a variety of moves, including a bull rush, long arm, rip, and euro step/chop. There was a snap or two rushing against the guard, and he had some success inside when he didn’t have to show a lot of burst. As a looper, he was solid and showed good acceleration with a free lane.

On screens, he displays good awareness and a strong motor to chase. In fact, his motor is always good; he will chase all over the field.

He was also used to dropping into the curl/flat zones, displayed solid awareness of his areas, and was solidly spaced between receivers.

As a run defender, he has good hand placement and play strength when setting the edge. On the backside of runs, he was good at shuffling to cover the backside cuts and solid at chasing down the line. Again, the motor runs hot. He shows good acceleration and angles in the open field and is a good tackler.

His snap timing is inconsistent, ranging from good to marginal. His up-field burst is marginal and doesn’t stress the tackles up the arc. Overall, his pass rush plan is marginal. His decision-making of what move to use is adequate and within the rush, but when he counters, it’s too late in the rep. Pressures did not come easily. Marginal getting off the block of tackles, and was too often blocked by the tight end alone.

He doesn’t feel lateral blocks and struggles to get over them.

Conclusion

Overall, Striggow is a strong side edge player with experience dropping into zone coverage and exceptionally good motor skills. He has solid hand placement and timing on power rushes as a pass rusher, and his pass rush varies. He was good at recognizing screens and was solid as the looper on stunts. As a run defender, he can set the edge and is effective on the back side, taking away cutback lanes. He takes good angles, pursues all over the field, and is a good tackler.

Areas for improvement include consistency in his snap quickness, burst, and overall pass rush plan. Being quicker with his counters and disengaging from blocks can help him be more effective.

Striggow definitely looks the part physically, and his motor is impressive. He’s a solid run defender, but I don’t think you’ll get much out of him as a pass rusher on the edge. I would like to see him kick inside on sub-packages more often to face off with guards. I think he could fit as a reserve strong-side defensive end in an even front or outside linebacker in an odd front. He would be a strong special team player, but would need to step up as a pass rusher to add playing time.

For a player comp, I’ll give you Brennan Jackson. He, too, has a high motor, is always around the ball, and has good play strength. However, he needs to improve his pass-rush plan.

Projection: Late Day Three/UDFA
Depot Draft Grade: 6.0 – Priority Free Agent (Undrafted Free Agent)
Games Watched:  2024 – Vs North Carolina, Vs Iowa, At Michigan, Vs USC, At Illinois

