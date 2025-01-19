2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton.

#28 Omarion Hampton/RB North Carolina – 6-0, 220 pounds. (Junior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Omarion Hampton 6’0/220 N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

*Pro Day Measurements/Numbers

The Good

– Put-together frame and looks the part

– North/South runner who doesn’t dance and try to do too much

– Plus contact balance to stay on his feet, consistently ran through arm tackles

– Shows patience on man schemes, vision on zone runs and is a slashing one-cut runner

– Can get skinny through the hole on duo runs

– Plays with moderate power and leg drive

– Above-average in pass protection, doesn’t show fear and able to rebuff blitzers

– Soft hands out of backfield and capable in passing game

– Displays ball security and multiple points of contact when he runs

– Highly productive and successful runner who showed ability to be team’s workhorse back

– Regarded as high-character with great work ethic

The Bad

– Lacks overwhelming athletic traits, not a “special” runner who wows

– May not have second gear to consistently run away from second and third-level defenders in open grass, shows burst but not top speed

– Doesn’t have a ton of wiggle or elusiveness

– Didn’t have complex route tree in pass game, swings/screens and occasional angle route

– Can fall off blocks in pass protection and miss his target

– Well-rounded but ceiling may be capped

Bio

– Two-year full-time starter for Tar Heels (2023, 2024), started four games in 2022

– Career: 622 carries, 3,565-yards (5.7 YPC) 36 rushing TDs, 73 receptions for 635-yards and 4 TDs

– 2024: 281 carries, 1,660-yards (5.9 YPC) 15 TDs, 38 receptions and 2 TDs

– 15 rushing touchdowns in each of the past two years

– Leaves school top-ten in rushing yards and touchdowns

– 2023 AP Second-Team All-American, First-Team All-ACC in 2023 and 2024

– Four-star recruit from Clayton, North Carolina, chose UNC over Auburn, Duke, Florida, Penn State, and several other schools

– Team captain in high school, rushed for over 5,700 career yards and 89 TDs, averaged over 10 YPC, named North Carolina 21-22 Gatorade Player of the Year

– Returned kicks and punts in high school, also ran track (100 meters, 4×100 relay)

– Missed six games in high school in 2021 due to ankle injury

– Broke high school weight room records for RBs/LBs, benched 405, squatted 565, 370 pound hang clean, bent high school bar from all the weight that coaches made him stop maxing out

– Brother and cousin both played college football at smaller schools

– Offered major NIL deals (four-times as much, per head coach Mack Brown) from other schools to transfer but stayed at UNC

– Nickname is “Hammer,” went by “The Big O” in high school

Tape Breakdown

Omarion Hampton is one of the most decorated players in North Carolina high school history. Staying local, he chose the Tar Heels and after playing a part-time role as a true freshman in 2022, he started full-time the last two seasons and thrived. Back-to-back 1,500-plus yard seasons with 30 rushing touchdowns over that span.

Hampton is a put-together runner with power and contact balance. He runs through arm tackles with ease and has impressive break-tackle moments, none more impressive than spinning out of this sure-fire TFL against Georgia Tech in 2023.

He’s worked hard to round out his game and was routinely involved as a receiver though his route tree wasn’t incredibly complex. In pass pro, he isn’t perfectly consistent but stands tall and has the size and strength to rebuff rushers.

Hampton is a downhill North/South runner who finds the hole and hits it. But he’s also developed patience on man runs when the hole isn’t initially there, allowing his blockers to set up.

On zone runs, he’s decisive and reads the defensive flow well, showcasing an ability to be a slashing one-cut runner.

Negatively, I wonder how special of an athlete he is. Hampton is consistent and solid but I don’t see “wow” levels of speed, wiggle, and overall juice. There are long runs on tape, including two against Clemson, but there’s times where he just can’t seem to find that second gear to run away. Moments where he can gain the edge but not turn the entire corner or gets tripped up in the second level.

Positively, everything I’ve read and researched on Hampton paints him as a hard-worker, high-character and a pretty quiet kid whose actions speak louder than words. But there’s no off-field concerns with him and he should be an excellent locker room presence who comes in and works hard.

Conclusion

Overall, Hampton had an excellent college career and is a well-rounded runner with few weak spots in his game. He has vision, power, balance, can catch and block. How he tests will be key to really measure out his athleticism. I question if it’s just good-not-great that could max out his big-play ability at the NFL level and make him someone who consistently barrels ahead, breaks some tackles, but isn’t dynamic enough to be a standalone No. 1 runner and a top-tier back. My NFL comp is Rachaad White.

Projection: Early-Mid Day Two

Depot Draft Grade: 7.7 – Third Round (Potential Starter/Good Backup)

Games Watched: at Georgia Tech (2023), at Clemson (2023), at Minnesota (2024), at Virginia (2024)