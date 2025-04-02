2025 NFL Draft

2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: South Carolina DL Tonka Hemingway

Tonka Hemingway Scouting Report

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on South Carolina defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway.

#91 TONKA HEMINGWAY/DL SOUTH CAROLINA – 6027, 284 POUNDS (SENIOR)

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Tonka Hemingway 6027/284 9 33 80 3/4
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
5.02 1.65 4.48 7.36
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
9’4″ 32 N/A

The Good

– Relative Athletic Score (RAS) fell in the 94th percentile, which was highlighted by elite agility and great explosion/speed testing
– Above-average height that lands in the 60th percentile
– Shows active and quick hand usage as a pass rusher
– Plays the passing lane when not able to generate a rush in hopes of getting a pass deflection
– Shows real promise on stunts where he can use his speed to create pressure
– Had a good showing at the Shrine Bowl and a good interview with me that showed his character
– Has an impressive pass rush bag that mainly consists of finesse moves
– Very consistent player through his final three years

The Bad

– Older age; turning 24 during rookie season paired with below average weight that falls in the 22nd percentile
– Will often use his shoulder when rushing the passer, which limits success
– Struggles to two-gap, which allows runners to sneak by him
– Lacks ideal power to consistently bull rush his opponent
– Struggles to handle double teams
– Lacked statistical dominance
– Struggles to disengage with blockers to make plays

Bio

– 23 years old (October 31st, 2001)
– 61 games played for South Carolina from 2020 to 2024
– 112 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 11 pass deflections, 18 tackles for loss, six fumble recoveries, two offensive touches, 18 scrimmage yards, and one offensive touchdown in his college career
– 25 tackles, four sacks, one pass deflection, four tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries in 2024
– 2024 hand injury vs Vanderbilt; missed 2023 spring practices following surgery for an undisclosed injury
– Three-star DT in his 2020 high school class from Conway, SC
– His brother, Junior, played football at Michigan, where he would be drafted in the seventh round by the Chiefs in 2012, while his sister, Shamae, played basketball at Coker College, and his other sister, Janecia, was a softball pitcher for Francis Marion University
– Graduated in December 2023 with a degree in public health
– Represented football on Student Athletic Advisory Committee (SAAC) during 2022-23 and again in 2023-24
– Real name is Terrell, and got the nickname “Tonka” from his father due to his toughness ever since he was a kid
– Says in the NFL he looks to improve his power and can feel “off-balance” at times
– Told me that whatever team drafts him will love him for his “grit and toughness, willing to do anything for the team.”
– He was a three-sport athlete in high school, where he played football, basketball, and baseball
– Tied with Kai Kroeger for the most games played in South Carolina school history

Tape Breakdown

This is where Tonka Hemingway is best. He crosses the face of the center and uses his very quick hand usage to complete a swim move that easily gets him in the backfield. The center is left touching the ground, and Hemingway causes the quarterback to throw an incompletion. The play speed Hemingway possesses is very impressive and can disrupt an offense.

Hemingway knows he is faster than his opponent, and with them having to mirror him, he takes full advantage of that. He will often size up his opponent and get directly square with them if he can before getting his hands on them. Then, Hemingway will explode towards the quarterback, and his opponent is often unable to recover fast enough. This usually leads to Hemingway creating pressure, like in this clip.

I really like what Hemingway shows on stunts. With him being such a good athlete, it is best to get him moving, and stunts take advantage of that. Here, he is on a stunt and is able to break through this half double-team to create pressure. The quarterback throws the ball, and it falls to an incompletion, with Hemingway being the reason why.

Hemingway continued to show everything he put on film at the Shrine Bowl. In the game, you can see Hemingway use the same size-up technique I mentioned earlier, this time incorporating more hand usage along with it. The guard (Jack Conley) has no answer for it. This leads to a sack for Hemingway and shows his value to scouts on a big stage.

Though I mainly talk about Hemingway’s hand usage, he also flashes to win reps in other ways with finesse. Here, against Alabama, he uses a spin that allows him to get home for a sack. He attacks the B-gap before swiftly spinning back into the A-gap and bringing down a very elusive Jalen Milroe.

Conclusion

Tonka Hemingway is a fun prospect to watch. If you are a general manager looking for an interior lineman who can rush the passer, there are few better than Hemingway in this class. He is a one-trick pony at the moment who struggles to use his power but offers consistent pressure with his finesse ability. He is an elite athlete for his position group, being a three-sport athlete in high school and posting a 94th percentile Relative Athletic Score, which gives him a very high ceiling. A team will have to use him either situationally or attempt to develop him into a more complete player for him to see the field more often.

My pro comparison for Hemingway is Dre’Mont Jones. Jones was very close to Hemingway’s size coming out of college, which led to concerns about his power. Also, like Hemingway, Jones was a multi-sport athlete in high school who played basketball, which led to him being more athletic and agile than other interior defensive linemen in his class. Jones is shown to be a pass rush specialist who averages over five sacks per season in the NFL. I believe that Hemingway can offer the same at his full potential.

Projection: Early Day Three
Depot Draft Grade: 6.8 – Fifth Round (Backup/Special Teamer)
Games Watched: Shrine Bowl (2025), Texas A&M (2024), Alabama (2024), Georgia (2023)

