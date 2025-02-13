2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Notre Dame S Xavier Watts

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Notre Dame S Xavier Watts.

No. 0 XAVIER WATTS, S, NOTRE DAME (R-SENIOR) – 6000, 203 POUNDS

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Xavier Watts 6000/203 N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

— Has good size for the position

— Displays good burst in pursuit as well as driving on the football in coverage

— Played all over the defense as a high safety, box safety, nickel, and on the edge

— Aggressive tackler who runs through ball carriers

— Does a great job wrapping up and driving legs on contact

— Certified ballhawk with college production to back it up

— Has great instincts that take him to the ball in coverage

— Does a great job reading the opposing quarterback’s eyes before breaking on the ball

— Click-and-close downhill comes fluidly to tackle at the catch and contest the pass

— Former wide receiver with the hands and body control to make contested catches

— Immediately becomes a skill guy with the ball in his hands, looking to score

— Has the coverage skills to hold up in man coverage against tight ends and most receivers

THE BAD

— Average long speed/range on the back end as a deep safety

— Could be quicker in flipping his hips/with transitions in coverage

— Lot of his interceptions came on poorly thrown passes

— May struggle closing distance as a centerfield safety at the next level

BIO

— Redshirt senior prospect from Omaha, Neb.

— Born Nov. 22, 2001 (age 23)

— A three-star recruit by Rivals

— Was a star wide receiver in high school, catching 163 passes for 2,978 yards and 36 touchdowns

— Committed to Notre Dame out of high school

— Loves to play Fortnite in his free time

— Saw action in two games in 2020 before redshirting, switching over to defensive back

— Played in 11 games for the Irish in 2021 and made 15 tackles (11 solo)

— Played in all 13 games in 2022, starting four, and had 39 total tackles (24 solo), two tackles for loss, and four pass deflections

— Started 13 games in 2023 and had 52 tackles (30 solo), three tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, four pass deflections, seven interceptions, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown

— Started 16 games in 2024 and made 82 total tackles (52 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, 10 pass deflections, six interceptions (one for a touchdown), one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery

— Consensus All-American (2024), Bronko Nagurski Award winner (2023), unanimous All-American (2023), 2024 team captain

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Xavier Watts was a star wide receiver and linebacker in high school before committing to Notre Dame. He switched to safety after his true freshman season. The switch proved to be a great one for Watts, who used the skill sets of both his former positions to become the well-rounded defensive back he is today against the run and pass.

When you pop in the film on Watts, you see a ballhawk with a knack for taking the football away. He has snagged 13 interceptions the past two seasons, having a feel for where the quarterback is going with the ball and arriving on the scene with the same playmaker mindset he had at receiver. Check out the clips below of Watts twice picking off former first-overall pick Caleb Williams last season. He catches an overthrown pass in the first clip while jumping an intermediate crosser in the second clip, nearly taking it to the house.

Watts has a great feel for routes in coverage and knows how to position himself to contest passes and make plays. Check out the clip below against Texas A&M of Watts covering the tight end in the slot and staying with his man as he and the receiver attempt to rub off to create separation. Watts manages to stay stride for stride in coverage with him and steps in front of the pass to pick it off.

While Watts can play in off coverage and allow his instincts to take him to the ball, he can also cover most tight ends and receivers man-to-man. Watch the clip below against the Aggies as Watt sticks with the slot receiver step for step as he comes out of his break.

Watts’ background as a linebacker shows up in his run defense. He is an aggressive, downhill thumper who likes to set the tone. Check out Watts’ play against Ohio State in the national championship game below. He screams downhill after the ball is snapped, running right past the block attempts to tackle the sweep man in the backfield for a loss.

Watts does a great job pursuing the football, closing space quickly as he breaks down and takes down his opponent with a strong wrap-up technique. Watch the clips below of Watts coming downhill from the back end to tackle the short pass underneath, breaking down and taking him to the ground right in front of the line to gain. In the second clip, watch as Watts wraps around another Aggie to get in on the tackle attempt, wrapping up the ball carrier’s legs before wrestling him down to the ground.

When Watts does allow a reception, he’s quick to drive on the football and tackle at the catch. Watch the play below against USC. Watts is right on top of the receiver in coverage and quickly wrestles him to the ground to prevent additional yardage from being gained.

CONCLUSION

Xavier Watts is a well-rounded safety who has played all over the formation and can wear plenty of hats for a defense. He is a ballhawk who can make splash plays in the passing game and also is a quality tackler in run support as a defensive back. Watts should be able to play free or strong safety at the next level, but his best fit would likely be as a free safety who can roll down into a robber role.

When thinking of a pro comp for Watts, Xavier McKinney of the Green Bay Packers comes to mind. He is a similar-style player who is a capable run defender as well as a ballhawk in his own right. He had eight interceptions this past season and 17 in his five-year career. He possesses similar athleticism and size to Watts and likely can be deployed in a similar fashion. He is a former early Day 2 pick, with Watts likely to go somewhere on Day 2 as well.

The Steelers don’t have an immediate need at safety, with Minkah Fitzpatrick and DeShon Elliott manning the starting spots. Still, they do need more depth with Damontae Kazee, a pending unrestricted free agent. Watts may be too rich for where they would have to pick him, but he is an impact player and would add a lot more splash and playmaking to Pittsburgh’s secondary.

Projection: Day 2

Depot Draft Grade: 8.5 – Future Quality Starter (2nd round)

Games Watched: vs Ohio State (2024), at Texas A&M (2024), vs USC (2023)