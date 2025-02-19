2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Notre Dame LB Jack Kiser

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Notre Dame LB Jack Kiser.

NO. 24 JACK KISER, LB, NOTRE DAME (R-SENIOR) – 6013, 227 lbs.

SENIOR BOWL PARTICIPANT

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Jack Kiser 6013/227 9 1/8 30 1/2 75 1/2 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

— Experienced defender with plenty of starts under his belt

— Brings the demeanor and leadership you desire in a linebacker

— Has good athleticism regarding play speed and burst

— Does a great job pursuing the ball carrier in the open field

— Can run sideline to sideline in pursuit of the ball

— Will take on blocks to stack and shed against the run

— Has the awareness to work around blocks

— Keeps shoulders square to the line of scrimmage as long as possible

— Chases the quarterback relentlessly as a blitzer

— Has the instinct to drop into coverage and man his zone responsibilities

— Can run with backs and tight ends in coverage

— Has immediate special teams value

THE BAD

— Will be a 25-year-old rookie

— Lacks ideal length and strength for the next level

— Can get engulfed by size against the run

— Play strength is below average when it comes to fighting off blocks

— Feet can stall at times when he is reading his keys

— Leaves his feet often as a tackler, leading to whiffs

— Doesn’t have much refinement with his pass-rush repertoire

BIO

— Sixth-year senior prospect from Royal Center, IN

— Born September 10, 2000 (age 24)

— Won back-to-back Indiana Class A state championships in his junior and senior years

— Winner of the 2018 Indiana Mr. Football Award

— Played both ways in high school as a quarterback and linebacker

— Three-star recruit according to Rivals

— Proposed to his fiancé, Meagan, prior to the 2024 season

— Committed to Notre Dame and played in four games in 2019 before redshirting

— Played in 11 games with one start in 2020 and had 20 total tackles (16 solo), three tackles for loss, and one interception

— Played in 13 games with eight starts in 2021 and had 45 total tackles (26 solo), one tackle for loss, two forced fumbles, five pass deflections, and two interceptions

— Played in 13 games with six starts in 2022 and had 58 total tackles (28 solo), 5.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and a forced fumble

— Played in 13 games with three starts in 2023 and had 62 total tackles (41 solo), 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, a pass deflection, and one interception

— Started all 16 games in 2024 and posted 90 total tackles (55 solo), two sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and one pass deflection

— Became the program’s all-time leader in games played during the 2024 season

— 2024 Team Captain, 2023 Notre Dame Special Teams Player of the Year

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Notre Dame LB Jack Kiser was a two-way star at the high school level in the state of Indiana, and he decided to stay close to home by committing to Notre Dame. Kiser would become a fixture on the Fighting Irish defense for the better half of the next decade, playing six seasons in South Bend while setting the program record for most games played with 70.

When you pop in the tape on Kiser, you see a smart, instinctual defender that has it dialed in from the neck up. His awareness and ability to read his keys and flow to the football jump off the tape. Watch the sequence of plays against Texas A&M as Kiser goes through his reads, flows to the football, and works around blocks to make plays on the ball carrier against the run.

Kiser is a tad undersized for the position, but he normally uses leverage and fighting off blocks to make plays as a run defender. Watch the clip below against Ohio State in the National Championship as Kiser engages with the tight end at the end of the line of scrimmage and sheds to block to get in on the tackle attempt.

He does a good job keeping his shoulders square to the line of scrimmage until the very last second and then comes downhill or drives on the ball carrier, running to the sideline and working around or through blocks in his pursuit of the ball. Watch this clip below of Kiser wrapping around the block attempt to get to the runner in the backfield and bring him down for no gain on the play.

Kiser’s pursuit of the ball as a run defender and a blitzer is impressive. He plays with his hair on fire and a sense of urgency on every rep. Check out this rep against Virginia below. Kiser stays upright as the running back attempts to cut-block him. He keeps upright as he gets into the backfield and brings the quarterback down for a loss on the play.

Kiser has also proven to be quite competent in coverage, dropping into zone and manning his area and running with backs and tight ends in man coverage. He was the best performer in coverage for linebackers at the Senior Bowl, knocking down and contesting passes throughout practice and picking off this pass below after completing his zone drop.

While Kiser is extremely experienced and has a well-rounded skill set, his measurables and athleticism limit his upside at the next level. He lacks ideal size, strength, and length, which can cause him to get locked onto blocks by bigger offensive linemen. He also tends to dive on his tackle attempts, failing to move his feet, as you see in the clip below, leading to a missed attempt.

CONCLUSION

Jack Kiser is an experienced veteran who will bring leadership and character to any team he gets drafted by. He lacks the traits necessary to become a high-end starter at the NFL level. Still, his experience on special teams, as well as his skill set in coverage and as a run defender, should help him make a 53-man roster and contribute as a core special teamer while working to get in as a rotational player on defense.

When coming up with a pro comp for Kiser, Jalen Reeves-Maybin from the Detroit Lions came to mind as another slightly undersized linebacker with similar measurables, but possesses the skill set as well as the character to become a core special teamer and locker room guy Reeves-Maybin has become for the Lions.

The Steelers appear to be set at the top of the depth chart at linebacker. Still, with Tyler Matakevich in the last year of his current deal, perhaps they could consider taking Kiser on Day 3 of the draft as a hearts-and-smarts and core special teamer to add to their locker room.

Projection: Mid-Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 7.0 Backup/Special Teamer (5th Round)

Games Watched: 2024 – at Texas A&M, vs Virginia, vs Ohio State, Senior Bowl