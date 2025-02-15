2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Michigan DL Mason Graham

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Michigan DT Mason Graham.

#55 Mason Graham/DL Michigan – 6030, 320 lbs. (Junior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Mason Graham 6030, 320 N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

— Incredibly versatile, played every possible role on the defensive line

— Agile and light on his feet, which allows him to fake lateral movements

— Holds his ground in run defense even against double teams

— Flashes elite pass rush traits

— High-end motor

The Bad

— Doesn’t have overwhelming size or strength for a top interior prospect

— Not a go-to bull rusher

— Still developing his hand moves

— More agile than explosive

Bio

— 39 career starts in college

— Five sacks and 34 pressures in 2024

— 12 sacks and 76 pressures in college career

— No significant injury history

— Initially committed to Boise State in July 2021. He later decommitted and chose Michigan after receiving a scholarship offer

— Committed to Michigan as a four-star prospect from Anaheim, California

— Accomplished high school wrestler, winning the Trinity League heavyweight individual championship as a sophomore in 2020.

— 91.1 overall PFF grade, 92.6 run blocking, and 81.1 pass blocking grade in 2024

— 2023 CFB National Champion, Unanimous All-American (2024), 2023 All-American (2nd-Team), First-Team All-Big Ten (2023, 2024), Rose Bowl Defensive MVP (2024), 2022 Freshman All-American

Tape Breakdown

Michigan’s Mason Graham was arguably the best player on last year’s championship-winning team and returned for an even better individual season.

Graham is a stout 6’3” and 320 lbs, an unusual build for an interior defender. What he lacks in reach, he makes up for with his outstanding base. His low center of gravity lets Graham plant his feet and stand his ground.

Take a look at Graham’s base here. He’s initially pushed back by the double team and can snap back and set his feet. The blocker fails to move Graham out of the rushing lane, causing the run to fail.

Graham’s compact build also comes with high-end movement skills. He’s light on his feet, using agility to maneuver his way to the quarterback. Every motion he makes is quick. Graham doesn’t give up on a play and will continue fighting until the whistle is blown. This combination of quickness, agility, and motor are on display below.

First, Graham attacks with quick hand swipes. Instead of letting up, Graham fights long enough to stay in position when Quinn Ewers starts to scramble. Graham then utilizes his agility to shift inside and make the tackle.

However, his arm length still prevents Graham from threatening with reach. While his hand moves are quick, he’s still developing specific moves to use as a pass rusher. Graham won’t enter the NFL with go-to hand moves, but it’s a safe bet that he’ll develop them early on in the NFL.

Graham consistently wins the leverage battle in the trenches. He combines speed with power to push the line back but doesn’t have the brute strength to play as a pure power rusher. As a finesse rusher, Graham flashes some elite pass rush reps. He doesn’t have the most explosive release but uses his movement skills, technique, and football IQ to win.

Graham’s an even more impactful run defender. Similar to in pass rush, blockers struggle to move Graham an inch. He sheds blocks with ease to make plays in the backfield. Here, Graham moves the defender out of the way before the running back even takes the handoff. This type of run shedding instantly affects NFL run games.

Graham replicates this against double teams. He stuffs runs with ease, at times completely taking over the run game. Reps like this will translate to the NFL.

Lastly, Graham has the versatility to be deployed on unique fronts. Graham rushed from every possible position on the defensive line, occasionally rushing from a standup stance.

Conclusion

With both outstanding tape and a well-rounded skillset, Mason Graham can play practically any role. His profile has few holes, and Graham still has room to develop further. Graham’s lack of overpowering size and explosiveness are the only things keeping him from being a Jalen Carter-esque prospect. Graham has a high floor with an All-pro upside.

My NFL comp is Alim McNeil.

Projection: Top Ten

Depot Draft Grade: 9.1 – Pro-Bowl Talent/Day 1 Starter (Top 10)

Games Watched: 2024 @ Ohio State, 2024 vs Texas, 2024 @ Indiana, 2023 vs Oregon