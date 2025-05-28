Depot After Dark: Players Excited For Ireland, Browns Sign Graham, Steelers At OTAs

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for May 27.

PLAYERS EXCITED FOR IRELAND

This season, the Steelers will make NFL history by playing in the league’s first regular-season game in Ireland. While the Rooney family has been trying to get this to happen for some time, it will finally be a reality this year. In Week 4, the Steelers will face the Minnesota Vikings. It’s still months away, but players seem excited for it.

Steelers Ireland took to Twitter to reveal how some Steelers are feeling about the Ireland game. It includes Pat Freiermuth, DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin III, and Alex Highsmith. All of them sound super excited for the opportunity.

Steelers Ireland took to Twitter to reveal how some Steelers are feeling about the Ireland game. It includes Pat Freiermuth, DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin III, and Alex Highsmith. All of them sound super excited for the opportunity.

BROWNS SIGN GRAHAM

In this year’s draft, the Cleveland Browns surprised many by trading back in the first round. They could’ve drafted Travis Hunter, but instead, they opted to move back. The Browns ended up spending their Day 1 pick on defensive lineman Mason Graham. That adds to their already talented defense.

Recently, the Browns announced on their Twitter that they’ve officially signed Graham. While it didn’t seem like Cleveland was having any issues signing him, it’s good to have this in the rear-view mirror. However, the Browns still have several other issues that they need to deal with.

On the dotted line 🖋️ We've signed DT Mason Graham 📰 » https://t.co/OKaPgSoFGj pic.twitter.com/Cr420bVRhA — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 27, 2025

STEELERS AT OTAS

Today, OTAs officially started for the Steelers. It marks one of the first significant steps towards the beginning of the regular season. While some players weren’t there, most of the Steelers’ team was present. It allowed many of their new pieces to start jelling.

The Steelers posted a video on their Twitter showing many players excited to be back in action. They aren’t in pads yet, but a lot of work can get done in OTAs. While there’s a lot of talk about who isn’t there, the players who are there should matter a lot, too. OTAs are voluntary, so no one is forced to attend them. However, many Steelers showed up on the first day, demonstrating their commitment to improvement.