2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Florida State CB Azareye’h Thomas

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Florida State CB Azareye’h Thomas.

#8 Azareye’h Thomas/CB Florida State – 6014, 191 pounds (Junior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Azareye’h Thomas 6014/191 10 1/8 32 1/2 77 1/4 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

The Good

– Ideal frame with good length and bulk; muscular and big lower half for the position

– Physical press corner who gets hands on and can reroute/jam

– Uses length well to finish plays at catch point and break up throws

– Does well finding ball in the air

– Willing to hit and throw his body around; fills and supports the run

– Experience playing all over the field, left/right, field and boundary and slot earlier in his career

– Size/playing style to man up on tight ends

– Successful defending goal-line fades, times jumps and high points ball well

– Patient defending double moves

– Experience pass rushing off the edge and can make impact

– Didn’t allow many yards his way, simply wasn’t targeted often and proved capable of taking away his side of the field

– Young and can grow/develop

The Bad

– Game feels raw and needs more refinement; needs to play with more overall control

– Lacks balance and coordination to stick through more advanced routes; tendency to allow space and stumble mid-route

– Can get fooled and turned around by receiver stem

– Gets grabby in red zone and is a penalty risk

– Needs more consistency using hands to get off stalk blocks in running game

– Can take bad angles to the football in open space

– Lacks starting experience; one-year full-time starter

– Didn’t have many college interceptions

Bio

– Turns 21 in July

– First name pronounced “uh-ZAR-ee-a”

– 13 career starts for Seminoles (12 in 2024)

– Career: 95 tackles (9 TFL), 15 PDs, 2 INTs 1 FF

– 2024: 52 tackles (2 TFL), 4 PDs, 1 INT

– 10 PDs in 2023

– Four-star recruit from Niceville, Florida, chose FSU over Alabama, Clemson, Florida, LSU, and many other power programs

– One of several Seminoles to win team’s 2023 Bill McGrotha Award given to top humanitarians

– Played RB, WR, and DB in high school, rushed for 421 yards, caught 438 yards, and picked off two passes

– Younger brother of Dallas Cowboys S Juanyeh Thomas

– Wore No. 20 during first two seasons, switched to No. 8 for 2024 season because of “Ocho” nickname from high school; wore No. 8 in middle and high school

– Coached by former NFL corner Patrick Surtain in 2023-2024 as Florida State secondary coach; Surtain called Thomas a “pro” in terms of study/prep work

– Three penalties in 2024, two in 2023

Tape Breakdown

A high-prized recruit, Azareye’h Thomas started just one season for the Seminoles before declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft. An upside corner with all the physical tools, he uses his size and length well to knock the football away. Couple examples of his length aiding him to poke the ball out. Really like the rep on the deep ball, Thomas mid-pointing the two vertical receivers and then working back outside and punching the ball out on the way down.

He also does a nice job defending goal-line fades. Metrically, the production against him this season was minimal.

Thomas is aggressive and physical and willing to support the run. He throws his body around and fills the alley downhill.

I like his versatility playing both outside corner spots and field/boundary. In 2023, he was used more often in the slot and over tight ends and has a size profile similar to a Cory Trice Jr.

Negatively, like many big corners, Thomas has to play cleaner and avoid penalties. He didn’t rack up a ton of them, five over the past two years, but got away with some calls and had his biggest problems in the end zone and near the goal line.

Bottom of the screen here at RCB.

One of my biggest concerns is how often Thomas falls off mid-route. Allowing space in the middle of the play, he struggles to keep his balance and lacks coordination.

In the first clip against LSU, Thomas is wearing No. 20 and covering the slot to the top of the screen.

Conclusion

Overall, Thomas doesn’t have a ton of experience, and his game is raw. He has to work on his technique, play cleaner, and show more consistency in man coverage. But there’s plenty of upside here as a high-end cover corner with all the tools in his belt. His physicality and aggressiveness separate him from other pure-cover corners who won’t offer run support like Thomas can. Don’t throw him into the starting lineup Day 1 but by his sophomore year, he could take a leap. He certainly has the profile Pittsburgh looks for.

My NFL comp is Charvarius Ward, a similar well-built corner with length who can press but didn’t have big ball production coming out of school.

Projection: Late Day 1-Early Day 2

Depot Draft Grade: 8.2 – Second Round (Future Quality Starter)

Games Watched: vs LSU (2023), vs Georgia Tech (2024), at Miami FL (2024), vs Florida (2024)