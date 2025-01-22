2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan.

#4 Tetairoa McMillan/WR Arizona – 6-5, 212 pounds (Junior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Tetairoa McMillan 6-5/212 N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

*Pro Day Measurements/Numbers

The Good

– Excellent build with bulk

– Has soft and strong hands and is capable of making combat catches and snags in traffic

– Has large catch radius and is able to work outside his frame, high points the ball and is an above-the-rim player

– Tracks and adjusts to the ball well, has good body control and coordination

– Shows burst and separation at top of route; is especially effective on 15-yard digs

– Can drop his hips and get out of his breaks

– YAC threat, is quick to tuck post-catch with size/strength to break open-field tackles

– Impressive release package and is able to defeat jams at the LOS

– Doesn’t leave feet unless he has to

– Smooth runner and strider

– Good feel for soft spot in zone

– Elite productivity with video game-like performances

– Has experience aligning all over the field and ran full route tree

– Capable gadget player when asked to throw

– Appears to be a hard worker with high character

The Bad

– Can be a bit east/west post-catch, inconsistent getting upfield

– Will have trouble separating from high-end athletic cornerbacks (i.e. Travis Hunter)

– May lack elite athleticism/testing; top-end and vertical speed may only be above average

– Inconsistent blocker; has size and power but is often ineffective and falls off too quickly and easily; asked to clear out with stem more frequently than block

– No return value/background

Bio

– Three-year starter for Wildcats, 33 in total

– Career: 213 receptions for 3,423 yards (16.1 YPC) 26 TDs, five career passes, four completions for 43 yards and one TD

– 2024: 84 catches, 1,319 yards 8 TDs

– Three career 200-plus yard games; career-best 304 yards in 2024 against New Mexico

– Led Big 12 in receiving in 2024, third in NCAA

– 2024 first-team AP All-American, 2023 Third-Team AP All-American

– Five-star recruit from Anaheim, California (also lived in Hawaii), chose Arizona over Alabama, LSU, Stanford and a slew of other top programs

– Initially committed to Oregon but switched after Mario Cristobal left for Miami (Fla.) to play with several HS teammates, including his QB Noah Fifita

– Highest-rated recruit in Arizona history, No. 2 receiver (behind Missouri’s Luther Burden III) and No. 12 player nationally

– 88 catches, 1,302 yards and 18 touchdowns senior year of HS; also played cornerback, intercepting eight passes with two pick sixes (played QB in eighth grade before switching to WR)

– Played basketball through sophomore year of HS, volleyball through junior year, football only as senior

– Helped lead volleyball team to a league championship as junior, set school record with 36 kills in one match

– 4.23 high school GPA

– Weighed between 185-190 pounds in high school

– Once drew six PIs in a high school game

– Youngest of four, has older brother and two older sisters

– Nickname is T-Mac

– Regarded as introverted and “not a big social media guy”

Tape Breakdown

Tetairoa McMillan made the switch from Oregon to Arizona to follow longtime friends and high school teammates to Tucson, a big get for a program that had gone 1-11 the year before. McMillan met lofty expectation with an excellent college career often posting video-game numbers and threatening Troy Edwards’ NCAA FBS single-game receiving record in a win over New Mexico earlier this year.

McMillan has a big frame and even larger catch radius. He makes grabs outside his frame and in traffic, displaying concentration and tracking at a high level. He battled Colorado CB Travis Hunter well in 2023, both winning matchups, and McMillan’s highlight was this one-handed touchdown against him.

And that wasn’t a one-off. Those types of plays litter his tape.

He’s at his best running 15-yard digs over the middle. McMillan is able to separate, pluck the ball over the middle like a Combine gauntlet drill, and can get upfield for YAC.

McMillan is smooth and can separate. He looks like an above-average athlete who could run between 4.45-4.50. But he may lack top-end juice at the top of his route, and because he’s a bigger guy, isn’t an elite route runner, especially on shorter/three-step passing concepts. Couple of reps against Hunter in that ’23 game where he was blanketed.

McMillan’s not the pure contested-catch guy we’ve seen struggle to make the NFL jump, the N’Keal Harrys and Laquon Treadwells of the world, but I don’t know if he’s special like the elite guys in the league either. Especially if he comes in a little shorter than listed. He’s effective post-catch but I don’t know if I’d label him as dynamic.

Conclusion

Overall, Tetairoa McMillan is a solid receiver with a lot of attractive traits. He has excellent hands, a big catch radius, good athleticism, high production, and reportedly excellent character. I’m just not quite sure if he’s dynamic and elite as a route runner and post-catch to be a No. 1 receiver of this draft class as many regard him. Still, he’ll be a quality add to any offense and should be no worse than a No. 2 receiver for any team. And that certainly includes Pittsburgh’s. My NFL comp is Drake London, though I think McMillan is a click below London’s ceiling.

Projection: Early-Mid Day 1

Depot Draft Grade: 8.6 – First Round (Year 1 Quality Starter)

Games Watched: at Colorado (2023), vs Texas Tech (2024), vs Colorado (2024), vs West Virginia (2024)