2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Ole Miss WR Tre Harris

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Ole Miss WR Tre Harris.

NO. 9 TRE HARRIS, WR, OLE MISS (R-SENIOR) — 6030, 210 POUNDS

Shrine Bowl Invite

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Tre Harris 6030/210 N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

— Has good height, size, and length for the position

— Possesses a filled-out frame and good play strength

— Has the speed and burst to win vertically down the field on his releases

— Deep threat that knows how to generate separation from coverage

— Does a great job tracking the deep ball down the field

— Attacks the football in the air while in coverage, displaying good spatial awareness

— Does a good job coming down with his feet in-bounds along the sideline

— Combative catch specialist that wins 50/50 balls with regularity

— Has sure hands at the catch point, making catches outside his framework

— Has subtle quickness to win quick breaking routes and get defensive backs turned around

— Has impressive display of YAC after the catch with a combination of burst and evasiveness

— Willing blocker at the point of attack

— Has a background as a quarterback and has attempted trick play passes in college

— Played through injuries during his college career, displaying toughness and resiliency

THE BAD

— Has more buildup speed than immediate speed coming out of his stance

— Can round off routes at times and be more sudden in his breaks

— Will suffer the occasional focus drop

— Primarily played on the outside/slot capable?

— Dealt with injuries in back-to-back seasons to end his college career

BIO

— Redshirt senior prospect from Lafayette, LA

— Born February 28, 2002 (age 22)

— General Business Major

— Was the quarterback to WR Malik Nabers at Comeaux High School

— Credits his work ethic to his father, who has worked in the oil fields for over 25 years

— Full name is Cleveland Joseph Harris III

— Was a quarterback in high school, a two-star prospect, according to Rivals

— Committed to Louisiana Tech coming out of high school

— Appeared in 31 games for Louisiana Tech, making 21 starts at wide receiver, and had 106 receptions for 1,529 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns

— Entered the transfer portal in 2023 and signed with Ole Miss

— Played in 12 games, started in 11 in 2023, and had 54 receptions for 985 yards and eight touchdowns

— Fought through a left knee injury that bothered him for most of the 2023 season

— Started all eight games in 2024 before missing time due to a groin injury, had 60 receptions for 1,030 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging nearly 129 yards per game

— AP Second-Team All-American (2024), First-Team All-SEC (2024), First-Team All-C-USA (2022), Honorable Mention All-Conference USA (2021)

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Ole Miss WR Tre Harris was on a tear to start the 2024 season, going over 100 yards receiving in five of seven games before suffering a groin injury that caused him to miss over a month. He returned for one game but re-aggravated the injury and missed the rest of the season. Still, Harris was dominating as the nation’s leading receiver prior to the injury, building off the momentum the 6-3, 210-pound redshirt senior finished the 2023 campaign with.

When you look at the tape on Harris, you see a big, long, athletic playmaker who can win in various ways. His size, height, and leaping ability make him an ideal jump ball specialist, routinely winning matchups in the air for the football over opposing defensive backs.

Check out the clip below of Harris taking the defensive back of Texas A&M vertical up the sideline in the red zone, making the catch over the defender’s shoulder in the back of the end zone for the score. In the second clip, Harris works to get vertical up the sideline on the cornerback, leaping up into the air to catch the back shoulder throw from QB Jaxson Dart over the defensive back for the first down.

Harris says he got his toughness from his father, and that toughness shows up on tape in combative catch situations. Watch below as Harris gets a free release on the defender and gets open down the sideline. The pass is slightly underthrown, so Harris makes his way back to the football. Harris elevates into the air to make the catch overtop two Aggies’ defenders to complete the catch and the explosive play.

In the second clip, we see Harris win off the line of scrimmage with an outside release and get vertical on the defender, tracking the ball perfectly and making the catch over the shoulder for the explosive play.

As you can see in the clip above, Harris does a great job on his vertical releases and generates separation between himself and the defender tasked with covering him. Harris posted the highest target rate against man coverage of any receiver in this draft class, and for good reason. Watch the clip below as Harris works up the sideline on an outside release. He makes an incredible one-hand catch in traffic against the defender along the sideline, getting his feet down in-bounds to complete the spectacular play.

Not only can Harris win down the field, but he is also a strong route runner for his size who gets out of his breaks quickly to get open on short and intermediate routes. Check out the plays below of Harris quickly dropping his hips and jabbing the ground with his foot before breaking into his route to make the catch and pick up first-down yardage.

Harris also has some shake after the catch and is a YAC specialist, having the burst to pull away from defenders and the wiggle to make guys miss in space. Check out this clip below of Harris catching the screen pass at the bottom of your screen as he jukes out one defender while picking up a block from his teammate to get into the end zone for the score against LSU.

Harris isn’t without his faults, as he is a good athlete in many areas, but he isn’t likely to light the 40-yard dash on fire or wow with incredible stop/start quickness. Harris also suffers from the occasional focus drop as well, getting into the perfect position, but he needs to do a better job seeing the ball into his hands to complete the process of the catch.

CONCLUSION

Tre Harris is a playmaking machine that thrives in downfield and red zone situations but also has shown a propensity to be a quality target on the intermediate for his quarterback. He possesses sneaky quickness and acceleration, making him a dangerous YAC threat with the ball in his hands down the field after the catch or if he gets into space. He will be challenged more by NFL quality cornerbacks, but Harris has the talent, toughness, and tenacity to hold his own as a WR2 in an offense with the talent to grow into a WR1.

As far as comparisons go, I like Harris’ game similar to that of Nico Collins of the Houston Texans: a big-bodied pass catcher who wins vertically down the field and in the red zone but also is dangerous after the catch and possesses underrated quickness to uncover on shorter routes. Collins is a bit bigger than Harris physically, but both have similar play styles, as Collins took a couple of years of seasoning before becoming the receiver he is today.

The Pittsburgh Steelers could use a quality pass catcher to add to their WR corps, regardless of whether WR George Pickens is in the equation or not in 2025. Harris would be a great pickup as a guy they can start across from Pickens with a similar frame and skill set. He does the little things better coming out of college to make him a more well-rounded prospect.

Projection: Day Two

Depot Draft Grade: 8.8 MED — Year 1 Quality Starter (First Round)

Games Watched: vs Georgia Southern (2024), vs Texas A&M (2024), vs LSU (2023)