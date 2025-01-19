2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Texas QB Quinn Ewers

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Texas QB Quinn Ewers.

#3 Quinn Ewers/QB Texas – 6-2, 210 pounds. (Junior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Quinn Ewers 6’2/210 N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

The Good

– Veteran presence shown with 35 games started

– Quick release

– Good footwork and pocket movement with time to throw

– Decent athlete

– Reads quick game fast and efficiently

– Reads high-low concepts well

– Confident, accurate, and gives good YAC opportunities middle of field

– Throws with good anticipation

– Tough and comes up clutch in big moments

The Bad

– Frail frame, weighing 209 pounds

– Allows elbow to drop at times leading to inconsistent accuracy

– Slight pressure leads to panic and jittery feet in pocket

– Struggles to read true 5-step drop back concepts, tends to read half the field and attempt to scramble or checkdown

– Not much scrambling ability

– Struggling accuracy on out-breakers down the field

– Does not throw people open

– Inconsistent deep ball accuracy

– Average arm strength

– Fails to read out post-snap defensive movement

– Takes bad sacks at inopportune moments

– Does not throw full route tree

– Shies away from pushing the ball downfield

– Can bail out of pocket to quick

– Average ability to create out of structure

– Makes questionable decisions under duress

– Training wheels offense at Texas due to limitations

Bio

– Will be 22 years old

– Attended Ohio State in 2021 after being No. 1 player ranked nationally

– Transferred to Texas in December 2021, where he started three years (2022-24)

– Career: 737-of-1135 (64.9-percent Completion Percentage), 9,128 Yards, 68 TDs, and 24 INTs. 140 Carries for -59 yards and 8 TDs. Ewers was also sacked 69 times

– 2024: 293-of-445 (65.8-percent completion percentage), 3,472 yards, 31 TDs, and 12 INTs. Sacked 31 times

– 2022: Sprained his right shoulder joint against Alabama, missing 3 games

– 2023: Suffered grade 2 AC joint sprain in right shoulder against Houston, missing 2 games

– 2024: Strained oblique muscle against UTSA, missing 2 games and a half games

– 5 star out of Southlake Carroll High School of Texas 6A Division 1

– High School: Threw for 6445 yards and 73 TDs with 3 INTs in high school, Also rushed for 701 yards and 9 TDs. Ewers did not play his senior year

– Missed 6 games sophomore year of high school due to injury

– Played baseball his sophomore year, appearing in 2 games

– Ewers has a good relationship with actor Matthew McConaughey, and they would talk before and after games

Tape Breakdown

Quinn Ewers is an average athlete and is limited in avoiding sacks due to his frail frame and weak lower body. He is an average runner of the football, so there is no room for designed runs. Ewers gets the ball out of his hands quickly due to his fast release and takes what the defense gives him within the structure of the play.

As a result, Ewers can shy away from pushing the ball downfield and seems scared of taking risks at times. Along with this comes average arm strength, which is especially shown when the ball floats from a hash to the field. He makes quick decisions when his first read is open, however he can start to panic as he moves through progressions. Ewers will struggle to read true 5-Step NFL concepts because of his quarterback-friendly offense at Texas, where they ran a lot of RPOs and play action with max protection. He also struggles with post-snap movement from the defense.

In the quick game, he does a good job moving through progressions. The main thing that stands out for Ewers is his confidence and accuracy throwing towards the middle of the field. I think he can be a good backup in a Shanahan system with that skill set.

His accuracy is inconsistent in other areas of the field and he will sometimes throw a deep ball making you wonder where that was supposed to go.

His panic under pressure leads to early exits from the pocket and bad sacks being taken, along with bad accuracy. Also, he is not quick enough to escape from pressure, leading to a lot of avoidable sacks.

Overall

Ewers has a lot of development to do as a pocket passer to become a good second-string quarterback at the next level. I love his confidence and accuracy throwing to the middle of the field, which is rare to find in a lot of QB rooms. He needs to improve his 3-level accuracy outside the numbers and try and improve his frame, specifically his lower body. He will have a lot of learning to do as a backup to learn NFL offenses, because it felt like the offense was gimmicky due to his limitations.

The way he deals with pressure will not allow him to survive in the NFL, and he needs to stick in the pocket and get through all progressions in a true drop back setting. His limited athletic ability and average arm strength make it hard for him to spray the ball across the field. My player comp for him is Drew Lock.

Projection: Mid-Late day Two

Depot Draft Grade: 6.9 – Fifth Round (Backup/Special Teamer)

Games Watched: @ Michigan (2024), vs. Oklahoma (2024), vs. Georgia (1) (2024), @ A&M (2024), vs. Georgia (2) (2024), vs. Clemson (2024), vs. ASU (2024), vs. Ohio State (2024).