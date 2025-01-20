2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: South Carolina EDGE Kyle Kennard

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, I’ll be profiling South Carolina EDGE Kyle Kennard

#5 Kyle Kennard/EDGE South Carolina – 6050, 254 lbs. (Senior Rs.)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Kyle Kennard 6050, 254 N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

— Combines an explosive release and twitchy movements to threaten offensive tackles

— Converts speed to power

— When tackles adjust to his outside moves, Kennard uses lateral shiftiness to fake the outside move and win across the tackle’s face

— True NFL strength, which he utilized to long arm blockers

— High motor and plays with complete effort

— Versatile enough to play from multiple different alignments

— Sound technique when wrapping up tackles and will finish plays

— High upside as a pass rusher

— Performed against high-quality competition, including LSU OT Will Campbell

The Bad

— His pass-rush moves are far from developed and needs at least a full season of skill refinement

— Doesn’t rush with a plan to attack

— Can get moved off the ball as a run defender

— When he’s in the right spot, blockers were able to angle Kennard away from the ball carrier, preventing him from impacting run plays

— Older prospect as a fifth-year senior

Bio

— Turns 24 in December

— Transferred from Georgia Tech following the 2023 season

— 932 career college snaps on passing downs

— 10 sacks, 39 pressures and 12 TFL in 2024

— 25 sacks, 95 pressures and 82 TFL in in college career

— No significant injuries in his five-year college career

— Played alongside Keion White and Jahmyr Gibbs at Georgia Tech

— Listens to Lil Baby before games

— Committed to Georgia Tech as a four-star prospect out of Riverwood, Georgia

— 76.9 overall Pro Football Focus grade in 2023, 80.6 pass-rush grade

— 2024 SEC Defensive Player of the Year, 2024 Bronko Nagurski Winner, 2024 first-team All-American

Tape Breakdown

Riding its defensive line, South Carolina nearly made the college football playoffs. The line was filled with future NFL players, led by SEC’s 2024 Defensive Player of the Year Kyle Kennard. This award marked the end of Kennard’s breakout season at South Carolina, following four years at Georgia Tech.

At 6-5 and 254 pounds, Kennard has the size to hold up against modern-day tackles. His release is surprisingly explosive, putting linemen on their back foot. He possesses rate twitch as his size and uses that to beat tackles from the snap. He’ll flash a power move before ducking to the outside, or use a rip move to get to the quarterback. Kennard’s twitch is present in all aspects of his game, giving him the opportunity to switch rush paths mid-play.

Kennard has vines for arms. He’ll attack linemen with his length, making contact before blockers can attempt a counter. He’ll throw in long-arm moves as well to drive blockers back before switching to a rip move. Below, Kennard uses his length to gain an early advantage. He rushes to the outside before angling his torso to directly face the tackle. Kennard then strikes the lineman directly in his upper chest and extends his arm to create leverage. With leverage secured, Kennard pushes the blocker backward before disengaging to chase the quarterback. Plays like this highlight why a length advantage is so important for pass rushers.

The most impressive aspect of Kennard’s pass-rush profile is his capability to convert speed to power. Many edge rushers are able to spring from their release and win purely from quickness, but it’s more sustainable when rushers can angle themselves toward blockers and convert that speed to force and collapse the pocket. Kennard’s combination of juice and size lets him thrive as a speed-to-power edge. He generates tremendous force with his speed and uses his length to further move linemen backward. He drops his hands low to win leverage and gain complete control at the point of contact.

After stamping his threat as an outside rusher, Kennard uses his outside presence to fake the outside rush and attack the inside shoulder. He’ll spend the first quarter constantly attempting outside moves, then will suddenly plunge inside, leaving the tackle clueless. He has impressive lateral shiftiness to quickly turn his shoulders inside before blockers can react.

Above is my favorite play from Kyle Kennard this season. He’s facing Will Campbell, perhaps the best offensive lineman in college football. Up until now, Kennard has been attacking the outside with speed and power. Campbell adjusts to this pattern by setting his base wider. Kennard starts rushing to the outside but plants his outside foot to twist toward the quarterback. Kennard is completely facing the quarterback before Campbell has shifted at all. Kennard capitalizes on this with an easy pressure.

Kennard is mostly winning with athletic traits and has yet to refine his pass-rush moves. He rarely utilizes hand moves and will simply rush with his arms forward. When his first move fails, Kennard rarely applies counters or combo moves. Compared to polished players, Kennard isn’t unlocking the full arsenal of spins, swim moves and bull rushes. He won’t be able to beat every NFL tackle with traits alone and will need to add moves to his arsenal. Outside of his outside-inside attack, Kennard rarely rushes with a noticeable plan.

Kennard is less talented in run defense. He has the length to wrap up ball carriers and plays with full effort on every down. However, tackles often moved Kennard off the point of contact. Linemen pushed him backward and away from the ball carrier.

More concerning was when linemen used Kennard’s power against him, directing Kennard away from the rush lane. He struggled to break from these blocks and redirect toward the running back.

Below illustrates a perfect example of this. Kennard is well-situated to block the rushing lane. However, Kennard is quickly moved a yard off the line of scrimmage, opening up a rush lane. When he tries to break from the block, the blocker angles him inwards, completely sealing Kennard away from the running back. The running back hits the hole for a first down.

Kennard’s run defense is far from a lost cause. He has both the length and strength to improve as his career develops.

Conclusion

Kennard has the traits to develop into a true pass-rushing threat. He utilizes twitch and speed to power to produce pass-rush wins. His length and athleticism provide Kennard with the ceiling of a high-sack defender. Kennard isn’t a run-defense liability and plays with full effort but can get washed away from run lanes. He’ll need to incorporate spins, swim moves, bull rushes and counter moves to develop into a sack artist. Kennard’s moves are too simple to consistently work at the NFL level. Kennard has the athleticism to contribute as a rookie as he attempts to grow into a defensive disruptor.

Projection: Mid-Late Day 2

Depot Draft Grade: 8.3 – Future Quality Starter (2nd Round)

Games Watched: 2024 vs. LSU, 2024 vs. Texas A&M, 2024 vs. Missouri, 2024 at Kentucky