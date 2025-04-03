2025 Pittsburgh Steelers Pre-Draft Visit Tracker (Updating)

As we do every year, we’re keeping track of the NFL prospects the Pittsburgh Steelers host for visits ahead of this year’s draft. Teams are allotted up to 30 visitors plus local prospects who won’t count against that total.

Pittsburgh consistently drafts a handful of names from each year’s list. In 2024, the Steelers drafted OT Troy Fautanu, OG Mason McCormick, C Zach Frazier, DL Logan Lee, and ILB Payton Wilson from their pre-draft visit list. They also signed CB Beanie Bishop Jr. in the undrafted pool.

We’ll keep this article updated and refreshed throughout the pre-draft process. We’ll also soon post our Steelers Pro Day tracker to follow where the organization’s scouts and coaches are on the trail over the next six weeks.

Last Updated: April 2

Reported And Known Pre-Draft VISITS (15 Out Of 30 Allotted + 2 Local)

Non-Local Visits

QB Tyler Shough – Louisville (March 6)

QB Jaxson Dart – Ole Miss (Date Unknown)

RB DJ Giddens – Kansas State (Date Unknown)

RB Dylan Sampson – Tennessee (March 14)

RB Bhayshul Tuten – Virginia Tech (Date Unknown)

RB Ollie Gordon II – Oklahoma State (Date Unknown)

RB Jaydon Blue – Texas (Date Unknown)

WR Jaylin Noel – Iowa State (Date Unknown)

WR Savion Williams – TCU (March 14)

WR Jayden Higgins – Iowa State (March 17)

WR Matthew Golden – Texas (April 2)

DT JJ Pegues – Ole Miss (March 6)

DT Yayha Black – Iowa (March 14)

DL Joshua Farmer – Florida State (Date Unknown)

DL Elijah Roberts – SMU (Date Unknown)

Local Visits

OT Wyatt Milum – West Virginia (March 6 – Local Visit)

K Ben Sauls – Pitt (March 18 – Local Visit)