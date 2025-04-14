Schultz: Steelers Hosting Syracuse QB Kyle McCord For Pre-Draft Visit Monday

The pre-draft visits featuring quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft class continue for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After hosting Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders late last week, the Steelers are reportedly hosting Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord Monday.

FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported McCord’s visit moments ago.

Sources: Syracuse QB Kyle McCord is visiting the #Steelers today and the #Giants tomorrow. McCord, who led the nation in passing last season, has acquitted himself well throughout the draft process with a series of good interviews and impressive on-the-board work. Several… pic.twitter.com/wgZ8mZvnsl — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 14, 2025

Previously, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported last week that McCord would visit this week, though it was unclear on what day. Now, that day is clear as he is reportedly in town Monday to visit with the Steelers at the South Side facility.

He had a tremendous 2024 season with the Orange after transferring from Ohio State. McCord led the nation with 4,779 passing yards, won 10 games with the Orange, won the Holiday Bowl MVP award, and broke former Clemson QB Deshaun Watson’s ACC single-season passing record.

In Syracuse’s up-tempo, spread offense, McCord lit it up all season, showing off his accuracy, timing and ability to anticipate. He’s limited athletically and doesn’t have a strong arm, but he’s able to succeed above the neck with his processing skills, ability to move defenders with his eyes, and his quick release to fit throws into windows his arm strength doesn’t allow.

He might not have a strong arm, but according to ESPN’s Matt Miller, McCord is the best deep-ball thrower of this class. He completed 37 passes of 20 or more air yards last season, which led the nation.

In a scouting report for Steelers Depot, Tom Mead compared McCord to Gardner Minshew II and wrote that he has solid arm strength, good pocket presence and reads defenses well while utilizing the whole field.

“McCord has solid height, good weight, and a good football IQ. He has solid arm strength, a good understanding of the offense, and reads defenses effectively. He has a good pocket presence, gets the ball out quickly and accurately, and uses the whole field. His accuracy and timing are good and give the receiver a chance to run after the catch.

“Areas to improve include his mechanics and accuracy when off-platform, staying on his toes in the pocket, and accuracy on crossing routes. Manipulating defenders with his eyes and letting the ball fly on deep routes outside the numbers will benefit him in the future.”

McCord competed in the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl and was the best quarterback of the bunch throughout the week, though he ultimately didn’t play in the game and decided to sit out at the last minute.