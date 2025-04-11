Steelers Hosting Three Pre-Draft Visitors Friday

The Pittsburgh Steelers are hosting Texas A&M EDGE Shemar Stewart, Kansas State RB DJ Giddens and SMU DL Jared Harrison-Hunte for pre-draft visits on Friday, per Mike DeFabo of The Athletic.

Steelers pre-draft visitors today:

– Texas A&M OLB Shemar Stewart

– Kansas State RB DJ Giddens

– SMU DT Jared Harrison-Hunte — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) April 11, 2025

The Stewart and Giddens visits were previously reported. Harrison-Hunte is a new name, and he visits a few days after SMU teammate Elijah Roberts was in Pittsburgh.

Stewart could be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, as his impressive athleticism made him a Combine standout. He ran a 4.59 40-yard dash with a 40-inch vertical jump and 10’11” broad jump at 6050 and 267 pounds. However, he had just 4.5 sacks in three seasons at Texas A&M, and the lack of production could be a concern.

Giddens is likely going to be a mid-round pick, which fits the range of where the Steelers have been eyeing running backs. He also had a formal meeting with the team at the Combine, and he has good size at 6002 and 212 pounds. He ran the 40 in 4.43 at the Combine and also offers some upside as a receiver out of the backfield.

Last season at Kansas State, Giddens ran the ball 205 times for 1,343 yards and seven touchdowns, while adding 21 receptions for 258 yards and a score. In his sophomore season in 2023, Giddens surpassed the 1,000-yard threshold with 1,226 yards on the ground and 10 scores while hauling in 29 passes for 323 yards and three touchdowns.

Harrison-Hunte came in at 6033 and 290 pounds at the Combine with 33-inch arms. He was productive last season at SMU with 42 tackles, nine tackles for a loss and 6.5 sacks. He began his college career at Miami (FL), where he spent five seasons before transferring to SMU last season. An older prospect, Harrison-Hunte will turn 25 on July 22.

Like Giddens, Harrison-Hunte is likely a mid-round pick. And the Steelers have done their due diligence on mid-round defensive linemen, also hosting Florida State’s Joshua Farmer, Iowa’s Yahya Black, Ole Miss’ JJ Pegues and Oregon’s Jamaree Caldwell as pre-draft visitors. The only first round-caliber defensive lineman who has come in is Oregon’s Derrick Harmon, which is a bit of a surprise given Pittsburgh’s need at the position.

The Steelers have three pre-draft visits that have yet to be reported, and three players (Kyle McCord, RJ Harvey and Jaydon Blue) who have been reported as visitors but have not come in yet. Visits will likely wrap up next week with the first round of the draft less than two weeks away, and it’ll be interesting to see who the Steelers bring in as their final visitors.