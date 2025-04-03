Steelers Hosting Four Prospects Thursday For Pre-Draft Visits

The 2025 NFL Draft is just 24 days away, and things are starting to heat up from a pre-draft visit standpoint for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On Thursday, the Steelers are reportedly hosting four players for pre-draft visits at the facility on the South Side. They include Texas WR Matthew Golden, Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson, Florida State cornerback Azareye’h Thomas and Pitt tight end Gavin Bartholomew.

Bartholomew doesn’t count toward the 30 official visits allowed by the NFL because he’s a local product, while Golden, Johnson and Thomas increase the number of official visits to 17 out of 30, as well as three local visits.

ESPN’s Brooke Pryor tweeted the visitors list for Thursday moments ago.

Steelers have a full house on the Southside today, hosting four pre-draft visitors: Texas WR Matthew Golden, FSU CB Azareye’h Thomas, Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson, and Pitt TE Gavin Bartholomew — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) April 3, 2025

Golden was already known as he posted a video on social media of him driving into the city on Wednesday, hinting at the pre-draft visit, while Johnson posted a photo of a chair with a Steelers logo on it Thursday morning from inside the facility, hinting at a visit as well.

Thomas was the unknown, but the Steelers’ interest in him has been real throughout the pre-draft process.

They had a close eye on him at the Senior Bowl, where he had a great week in Mobile, and then former Steelers cornerback Ike Taylor put Thomas through position drills at the Florida State Pro Day on March 21.

Thomas played in 37 games across three seasons with the Seminoles and finished his career with 95 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, two interceptions, 15 passes defensed, and a forced fumble. At the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Thomas measured in at 6014, 197 pounds with 32 3/8-inch arms and fits the mold of what the Steelers have been looking for at the position in recent years.

As for Bartholomew, he is coming off a 2024 season at Pitt in which he hauled in 38 passes for 322 yards and four touchdowns. In four seasons at Pitt, Bartholomew finished with 105 receptions for 1,257 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was an honorable mention All-ACC for the Panthers last season and was a team captain.

With Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington locked in as the 1-2 punch at tight end, the Steelers could be in the market for a TE3 despite the presence of Connor Heyward and Donald Parham Jr. Bartholomew measured in at 6045, 246 at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine and clocked a 4.70 40-yard dash.

Steelers TE coach Alfredo Roberts was in attendance at the Pitt Pro Day to get a look at Bartholomew.