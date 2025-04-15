Steelers Host Pair Of Speedy Running Backs For Pre-Draft Visits

The Pittsburgh Steelers are wrapping up their list of 2025 NFL Draft visitors, bringing in a pair of running backs to the team facility Tuesday. They are UCF RB RJ Harvey and Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson, per The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo.

Harvey’s visit was previously known and reported, though today’s news makes things official. Henderson is a new name and makes for nine running backs brought in for visits, signaling the Steelers’ obvious interest in adding to the position during the draft.

A dynamic runner with big-play speed, Harvey is undersized but was prolific his final two college seasons, rushing for over 1,400 yards in 2023 and 2024. As a senior, he carried the ball 232 times for 1,577 yards and 22 rushing scores, fourth-most across the NCAA.

At the NFL Combine, he weighed in at 5080, 205 pounds and blazed a 4.40 40-yard dash with a 38-inch vertical and 10’7″ broad. Our explosive run rate study ranked Harvey at the top of 10- and 20-plus yard carries by wide margins.

Our Harvey scouting report summed him up this way:

“Even if a team doesn’t value Harvey as a starting back, he has shown a great receiving ability that will earn him snaps as a third-down back. Mainly shown in the game against Colorado, he can turn short gains into long ones or just take the top off a defense with a simple wheel route. His versatility is going to be sought after and once that is good enough to get him drafted on day two, he will have the opportunity to show why he deserves an actual starting spot.

Harvey has his downsides like his fumbling issues, age [he turned 24 in late February] and below-average height which will drop his draft stock, but he can flourish in the right situation.”

We gave him a third-round grade. He’s expected to be drafted either late on Day 2 or Day 3, making up a deep running back class.

Henderson is viewed as one of the top running backs of the draft. With true home run speed, he blazed a 4.43 40 at the NFL Combine. Checking in at 5101, 202 pounds, he also impressed with a 38.5-inch vertical and 10’8″ broad. In a committee with Quinshon Judkins in 2024, Henderson rushed for over 1,000 yards and more than seven yards per carry with 11 total scores (10 rushing, one receiving).

A four-year player for the Buckeyes, Henderson rushed for 3,761 yards and 48 total touchdowns. Our scouting report highlighted his angle-busting speed though it noted an injury history on a relatively slight frame.

“Overall, Henderson is a breakaway speed runner with home run ability. He can offer help on third downs in pass protection and as a receiver, giving him additional value. But he doesn’t profile as a 1A running back or starter. He’s better off the bench as a 1B/No. 2. Pittsburgh’s looking for big plays and Henderson provides them in bunches while not being a small back at his listed frame. If drafted, he’d be a nice complement to Jaylen Warren though Henderson won’t shoulder the load himself if Warren goes down due to injury.

My NFL comp is Raheem Mostert, a similar speedy back even if Henderson is a bit heavier/bigger. They are home run committee backs.”

We gave him a third-round grade.

Pittsburgh also attended his Pro Day. Henderson is viewed as a top-50 selection and possible sleeper first-round option. Projecting him at No. 21 to the Steelers may feel like a stretch but if the board breaks a certain way, Henderson could be a sneaky first-round option.