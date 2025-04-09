Steelers Hosting Three Pre-Draft Visitors Wednesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers are hosting three pre-draft visitors on Wednesday, including two potential first-round picks. Oregon DL Derrick Harmon, North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton and Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon II are in Pittsburgh for a pre-draft visit, per Mike DeFabo of The Athletic.

Both Harmon and Hampton are projected first-round picks, and Harmon is the first defensive lineman that could go early in the draft that the Steelers have hosted for a visit. All three had meetings with the Steelers at the 2025 NFL Combine, with Harmon and Gordon’s meetings confirmed to be formal meetings.

Harmon visited with the Cleveland Browns yesterday but is in Pittsburgh today. The defensive line is one of Pittsburgh’s biggest needs, but the team hadn’t brought in any first-round caliber defensive linemen for a visit until today. A transfer from Michigan State, Harmon accumulated 45 total tackles, 11 tackles for a loss and five sacks with Oregon last season.

Hampton is considered the second-best running back in the draft behind Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty. He led the ACC in rushing in both 2023 and 2024, running for 1,504 yards in 2023 and 1,660 yards last season. He had 15 touchdowns in each season, and with Najee Harris leaving in free agency, the Steelers have a need at running back.

Gordon’s production tailed off a little bit in 2024 after a strong 2023 when he finished seventh in Heisman voting and ran for 1,732 yards and 12 touchdowns. Last year, he had just 880 yards and 13 touchdowns, but he’s a bigger back that could be a closer replacement to the mold of Harris if that’s what the Steelers are looking for.