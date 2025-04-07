Rapoport: Steelers Hosting Florida State DL Joshua Farmer For Pre-Draft Visit Monday

The pre-draft visit process continues to roll right along for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After hosting four prospects Friday for visits — including Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart — the Steelers are reportedly hosting Florida State defensive lineman Joshua Farmer on Monday.

The visit with Pittsburgh is part of three visits lined up in the next three days for the Seminoles’ product, including the New York Giants Tuesday and the New England Patriots Wednesday. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport tweeted out the news moments ago.

Two more visits:

— #Louisville S Quincy Riley is visiting the #Panthers today after visiting the #Saints last week.

— #FSU DT Joshua Farmer is visiting the #Steelers today, and he has the #Giants tomorrow and #Patriots Wednesday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 7, 2025

Farmer previously stated during his Pro Day on March 21 that he was set to visit the Steelers, though the date wasn’t determined. Based on Rapoport’s reporting, that is happening today.

Defensive line is a major need for the Steelers in the 2025 NFL Draft, especially after cutting Larry Ogunjobi early in free agency, leading to him signing with the Buffalo Bills. The Steelers did sign the likes of Daniel Ekuale, Esezi Otomewu, and Isaiahh Loudermilk in free agency, but the need for another young, high-end piece remains.

Farmer could be that guy. He measured in at 6027, 314 pounds and has rare length with 35 1/4-inch arms. He had a breakout season in 2024 at Florida State, recording eight tackles for loss and four sacks for the Seminoles during a season in which he was a team captain.

Across 42 games and 25 starts during his time in college, Farmer registered 80 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, two pass deflections, and one forced fumble.

In his scouting report for Steelers Depot of Farmer, Tom Mead noted the physical tools that the Florida State product has, but he needs refinement, giving him a fifth-round grade.

“Overall, Farmer has good height, weight, and elite length with good play strength. He has experience playing from the 0-tech to the 5-tech in one- and two-gap schemes. At the snap, he has twitchy burst with solid hand placement. His best rushes are push/pull and a bull rush. With a lane he has good acceleration to the quarterback. As a run defender, he can penetrate gaps in a 1-gap scheme and set the edge in a two-gap along with stacking blockers when one-on-one.

“Areas to improve include getting his motor to run hotter, improving hand usage as a pass rusher and developing a pass-rush plan. Block destruction, snap quickness on Zone runs and improving his anchor against double teams will help him in the run game.”

The Florida State product is projected to land in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, which could be a fit for the Steelers at No. 83 overall in the third round. He’d be a nice, moldable piece to place in the defensive line room next to the likes of Cameron Heyward and Keeanu Benton under the guidance of defensive line coach Karl Dunbar.