Steelers Hosting Three Pre-Draft Visitors On Monday

The Pittsburgh Steelers are hosting three pre-draft visitors on Monday, bringing in Syracuse QB Kyle McCord, Texas RB Jaydon Blue and Minnesota CB Justin Walley.

Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Pittsburgh’s visitors.

Syracuse QB Kyle McCord, Minnesota DB Justin Walley and Texas RB Jaydon Blue are taking top-30 visits to the Steelers today. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) April 14, 2025

Blue said at his Pro Day he was coming to Pittsburgh for a pre-draft visit with the Steelers, and now we know that visit is taking place today.

Last season with the Longhorns, Blue ran 134 times for 730 yards and eight touchdowns. He was also a big contributor as a receiver, hauling in 42 passes for 368 yards and six touchdowns. At the 2025 NFL Combine, Blue measured in at 5090 and 196 pounds and ran a 4.38 40-yard dash. Blue scored a 6.34 relative athletic score that was bogged down by a vertical jump at his Pro Day that came in at just 29.5″.

Jaydon Blue is a RB prospect in the 2025 draft class. He scored a 6.34 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 770 out of 2099 RB from 1987 to 2025.https://t.co/CnqnsJ9pwC pic.twitter.com/EPKlExN5cZ — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 8, 2025

Blue is one of eight running backs the Steelers have or will host for a pre-draft visit, spending a good chunk of their 30 visits on the position. In a deep running back class, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Steelers targeted a running back in the third round or early on Day 3. Without a second round pick due to the DK Metcalf trade, Pittsburgh only has six picks, but it does seem as if running back will be one of the team’s selections.

McCord is expected to go in the middle rounds following a successful season at Syracuse after transferring from Ohio State. He set an ACC record with 4,779 yards through the air and 34 passing touchdowns. He did throw 12 interceptions, and decision-making can be a concern at times.

He led the nation with 37 completions of 20 or more yards last season.

Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports had previously reported McCord was in Pittsburgh for a pre-draft visit today.

Walley is an intriguing visitor after a career at Minnesota, where he showed good ball skills with seven career interceptions. He also spent time with Steelers CB Beanie Bishop Jr. when Bishop was at Minnesota, so he’d have a built-in connection if he winds up in Pittsburgh. At the Combine, Walley measured in at 5101 and 190 pounds with a 74 7/8″ wingspan and ran a 4.40 40-yard dash.

He also had 10 passes defensed last season at Minnesota and has 27 for his career. He had 42 total tackles last season and he’s the third cornerback, along with Florida State’s Azareye’h Thomas and Ole Miss’ Trey Amos, to come in for a pre-draft visit.

With Darius Alexander and R.J. Harvey still reportedly coming in for visits, we now know 29 of Pittsburgh’s 30 allotted non-local pre-draft visitors.