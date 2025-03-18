Steelers Host Pitt K Ben Sauls For Pre-Draft Visit

The Pittsburgh Steelers are hosting Pitt Panthers K Ben Sauls for a pre-draft visit Tuesday. And he doesn’t have to go far to meet them. Per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, Sauls is the lone prospect meeting with the team today. Because he’s local, Sauls won’t count against the team’s allotted 30 pre-draft visits.

Steelers hosted Pitt kicker Ben Sauls today on a local pre-draft visit. It doesn’t count as one of their top-30 visits. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) March 18, 2025

A three-year starter, Sauls enjoyed an excellent college career. He bounced back from a shaky 2023 campaign to connect on 21-of-24 field goals in 2024 while making all 44 of his extra points. Saults participated in the East-West Shrine Bowl and showed off his leg strength on a 55-yard field goal in the game’s final seconds, though the kick went just left of the uprights.

His kick power was evident throughout his career. In 2024, he made six-of-seven field goals from 50-plus yards including a 58-yarder at Acrisure Stadium that tied a school record. Sauls also hit a pair of 57-yarders throughout the season.

Before becoming Pitt’s starting kicker, he served as the Panthers’ kickoff specialist in 2021. Finishing with 278 career points, Sauls ranks fifth in program history in scoring.

Regarded as one of the best kickers in this year’s class, there’s a chance he’s drafted. NFL Draft Buzz rates Sauls as the fourth-best special teamer and third-best kicker of the 2025 class. On average, 1-2 kickers get drafted per year.

Pittsburgh has an ace kicker in Chris Boswell coming off a historic season, the first Steelers’ kicker to ever be named First-Team All-Pro. He also became the first Steeler to ever lead the NFL in scoring. Bringing in Sauls is likely due diligence and doesn’t limit their pool of 30 visitors. Should he go undrafted, the Steelers may look to bring him in but odds are he’ll have a better chance to compete for a starting job elsewhere.

We’ll attempt to write a full report on Sauls before next month’s NFL Draft. Follow along our Steelers’ pre-draft visit tracker below.