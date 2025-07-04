Depot After Dark: Steelers Rookies Word Association, Gainwell Honored, Moss Returning To Sunday Countdown

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for July 3.

STEELERS ROOKIES WORD ASSOCIATION

The Steelers are one of the NFL’s most prestigious organizations. They’re tied for the most Super Bowl victories and they routinely make the playoffs. While they haven’t won a playoff game in a few years, they’ve still been competitive. Over the years, the team has changed, but some parts of its identity have not. That was reflected recently by their rookie class.

The Steelers posted a video on their YouTube channel asking their rookie class to give them the first word they think of when they hear Steelers. Gritty and tough were common answers, and they describe the team perfectly. Toughness has been a huge part of the Steelers’ success. Kaleb Johnson gave more than a few words as his answer, but nonetheless, the rookies understand their new team.

GAINWELL HONORED

This offseason, the Steelers lost Najee Harris, who’s been their leading rusher for the past few years. With Harris’ departure, the Steelers added a few different players to their backfield. That includes rookie Kaleb Johnson and former Philadelphia Eagle Kenneth Gainwell. Gainwell isn’t a true lead back, but he’s been an excellent player. Recently, he was recognized for his success.

Gainwell recently shared on Twitter that his home state of Mississippi has honored him with a resolution and a parade. Last year, Gainwell helped the Eagles win a Super Bowl, which is why his home is celebrating him. He’s only been in the NFL for a few years, but he’s already accomplished a lot. Hopefully, he can bring some of that success to Pittsburgh.

Want to think the state of Mississippi for recognizing me. I will continue to repose my the state to the fullest and thank you lord for this day. Thanks to Senator Thomas for all the great things he has done. Time to keep this train Rolling!! https://t.co/ynO9XJoUrB — Kenneth Gainwell 14 (@KENNETHGAINWEL) July 2, 2025

MOSS RETURNING TO SUNDAY COUNTDOWN

Randy Moss is one of the greatest wide receivers of all time. An athletic freak, Moss was sensational with the Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots. Since retiring after the 2012 season, Moss took up a different venture, working as an analyst with ESPN since 2016. However, he had to leave the Sunday NFL Countdown late last year to battle cancer.

Thankfully, as shared on Twitter by Yahoo Sports, Moss is expected to rejoin NFL Sunday Countdown for the 2025 season. Hopefully, it’s a good sign that he’s moving past his health problems. Moss is one of the best ever, and it’s great to hear his analysis on the game today.