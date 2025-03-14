Steelers Hosting Three Prospects Friday For Pre-Draft Visits

The Pittsburgh Steelers are hosting three pre-draft visitors Friday, adding to the growing list of the 30 official visits the team is allowed to have.

Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson, Iowa defensive tackle Yahya Black and TCU wide receiver Savion Williams are in Pittsburgh for official visits, according to the Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo.

Sampson was previously reported as a pre-draft visitor, though it was unclear what day he would be in town. Now we know that is today.

Williams has been connected to the Steelers since early in the pre-draft process. He had an informal meeting with the Steelers at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, while Black brings great size to the defensive line and is a player that head coach Mike Tomlin seemingly kept a close eye on during the 2025 Senior Bowl in Mobile.

Black, Sampson and Williams join Louisville QB Tyler Shough, Kansas State RB DJ Giddens, Iowa State WR Jaylin Noel, West Virginia OL Wyatt Milum, and Ole Miss DT JJ Pegues as official visits, though Milum doesn’t count toward the 30 due to being a local product from Morgantown.

Sampson is a name worth knowing at the running back position for the Steelers. He rushed for 1,491 yards and 22 touchdowns on 258 carries for the Volunteers last season, leading the SEC. He measured in at 5081, 200 pounds at the Combine and recorded a 35-inch vertical, though he didn’t run.

Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline reported that Sampson runs in the 4.4 40-yard dash range, with some scouts reportedly timing him as fast as 4.35 seconds.

In Sampson’s scouting report for Steelers Depot, Jonathan Heitritter had this to say about the Vols RB.

“Dylan Sampson is a proven runner who would fit well in a zone running scheme to get him in open space as he follows his blocks to green grass. His running style should help him fit a committee role to start out in the league with the chance to become more of a feature back with time. However, his upside is capped due to his work as a pass catcher/pass protector, and those areas need to improve for him to become a back that can be relied upon to operate in all phases of the game.

When coming up with a pro comp for Sampson, Jaylen Wright, his former teammate at Tennessee, comes to mind as a similar-style player with similar size and quickness who was drafted in the fourth round last year. I foresee Sampson going in a similar spot in this year’s draft.”

Williams is a player who makes some sense for the Steelers due to his size and speed. Last season for the Horned Frogs, Williams hauled in 60 passes for 611 yards and six touchdowns. He added 51 carries for 322 yards and six touchdowns.

Williams measured in at 6037, 222 pounds at the Combine and ran a 4.48 40-yard dash.

Heitritter profiled Williams for Steelers Depot and called him a blend of Cordarrelle Patterson and Martavis Bryant.

“Savion Williams has the size, height, length, and pure athleticism that will make any scout start drooling as they turn on the tape. Very few people at his size move the way he does, and his skill set allows him to beat defenses in a multitude of ways, whether it be as a traditional receiver or more in a gadget role.

“There are concerns regarding drops with Williams and if he can be a full-time receiver at the next level, but when you watch the tape, TCU utilized him in ways to get him the ball quickly and let him do the rest. He may have a bit of an adjustment period from college to the pros, but should the team that Williams goes to look to capitalize on his physical gifts, he should be able to contribute quickly as he refines the intricacies of the position.

“When coming up with a pro comp for Williams, I settled on a blend of Cordarrelle Patterson and Martavis Bryant.”

Then, there’s Black. The Steelers have a significant need in the trenches defensively and Black would certainly check that box.

He measured in at 6055, 337 pounds with 35-inch arms at the Senior Bowl, and is coming off a career at Iowa where he started 27 games in five seasons. He had just 5.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss, but did record 11 passes defensed and three forced fumbles.

The Steelers know the Iowa program well, having just drafted Logan Lee one year ago.

Check out this Senior Bowl interview with Black from Steelers Depot’s Ross McCorkle.