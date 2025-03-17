Steelers Host Playmaking Iowa State WR Jayden Higgins For Pre-Draft Visit

The official pre-draft visit cycle for the Pittsburgh Steelers continues Monday with Iowa State’s Jayden Higgins.

According to multiple reports, the Steelers are hosting the big, physical wide receiver Monday, marking yet another offensive weapon the Steelers have hosted on an official visit — one of 30 allowed — ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo tweeted the news moments ago.

Iowa State WR Jayden Higgins is the lone pre-draft visitors to the Steelers today. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) March 17, 2025

Higgins measured in at 6041, 214 pounds at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine with 33 1/8-inch arms and an 80-inch wingspan. He clocked a 4.47 40-yard dash with a 1.53 10-yard split. He added a 39-inch vertical and a 10’8″ broad jump.

Iowa State WR Jayden Higgins in for a pre-draft visit on Monday #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/wnEdrTrj71 — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) March 17, 2025

Higgins spent one season with the Cyclones after transferring from Western Kentucky following the 2023 season. During his one season with Iowa State, Higgins recorded 87 catches for 1,185 yards and nine touchdowns. He was All-Big 12 second-team in 2024 and was a third-team All-American as well.

During his time in college, Higgins recorded 227 catches for 3,309 yards and 28 touchdowns in 47 career games.

He competed at the 2025 Senior Bowl, where the Steelers showed some interest. The Steelers also previously hosted his teammate and fellow WR Jaylin Noel for a pre-draft visit as they continue to show interest in the Cyclones’ playmakers.

In his scouting report for Steelers Depot of Higgins, Efram Geller had this to say about the Iowa State product.

“Higgins is a natural hands catcher. He’s an instinctual receiver but struggles with physicality at the catch point. Bigger corners boxed him out to break up passes. This will only get more difficult when he’s facing NFL athletes.

“Modern receivers are only as elite as their YAC skills take them. Higgins must improve in this regard to be a true offensive weapon. He only produced 3.8 YAC/reception this past season. This stems from a larger issue. As mentioned before, Higgins isn’t a burner. He moves well for his size but doesn’t threaten corners vertically. This may limit his impact and cause NFL teams to overlook his profile in the draft.

“Lastly, Higgins was both skilled and driven as a blocker. Rookies’ blocking skills usually hinder their playing time early on, but Higgins uses it to his advantage.”

Geller gave Higgins a second-round grade and labeled him a future quality starter in the NFL.

Check out this interview from the Senior Bowl with Higgins from Geller as well.