Steelers Wrap Up Pre-Draft Visits, Host DL Darius Alexander Wednesday

According to TribLive’s Joe Rutter on X, the Pittsburgh Steelers are finishing their 30 allotted pre-draft visits by hosting Toledo DL Darius Alexander today.

Toledo DT Darius Alexander is the final pre-draft visit hosted by the Steelers. They have used all 30 slots but could still bring in local players for visit if they want. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) April 16, 2025

Today is the last day that teams are permitted to host pre-draft visitors, so unless a local prospect that doesn’t count against the 30-visit limit comes in, their list should be finalized. You can view the full list here.

Like running back, a bulk of pre-draft visits have revolved around defensive linemen. Alexander is the eighth one invited to the team facility, an older but impressive prospect who gained buzz thanks to an excellent Senior Bowl week. Age and production are concerns, as he turns 25 later this year and has just nine career sacks. But he’s strong at the point of attack and drew plenty of attention from opposing offenses.

At the Combine, Alexander checked in at 6037, 305 pounds and ran an impressive 4.95-second 40-yard dash. His 34-inch arms profile him well as a Steelers defensive end.

Our Alexander scouting report summed him up this way:

“Overall, I came away impressed by Alexander’s tape. It was consistent and he was impactful against the run and pass. His game improved over time. He certainly fits being a 3-4 defensive end given his profile and schematic background at Toledo. My NFL comp is Jarran Reed. I expect Alexander to gain buzz this cycle and beat his current projection. He should be on the Steelers’ radar. They’re missing out if he’s not.”

Clearly, he’s on the Steelers’ radar. He’s expected to be a Day 2 selection, possibly falling to the team’s pick at No. 83 overall.

The Steelers used five of their seven draft picks on pre-draft visitors last year, and four of their seven in 2023. There is a good chance that at least a few on the current list end up in Black and Gold by the end of next week.