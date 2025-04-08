Steelers Hosting Pair Of Pre-Draft Visitors Tuesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers are hosting a pair of pre-draft visitors today, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo on X. Ole Miss CB Trey Amos and SMU DL Elijah Roberts are in Pittsburgh to meet with the team.

These scheduled meetings had both been previously reported, so this doesn’t get us any closer to the full 30 visitors that teams are allowed to host, excluding local prospects. The list stays at 21 for now with another three local prospects having completed their meetings in recent weeks.

Amos measured in at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at 6006, 195 pounds with 29 5/8-inch arms. He ran a 4.43-second 40-yard dash and had an impressive 10-6 broad jump.

Amos moved around in the transfer portal a few times in college, beginning his career at Louisiana before transferring to Alabama and finally Ole Miss. In 61 games played, he had 121 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, four INTs, 31 passes defensed and a pair of forced fumbles. He had by far his most productive season in 2024 with Ole Miss and figures to be a top-50 pick in the draft.

He is the second confirmed cornerback to come in for a visit and the third defensive back with S Nick Emmanwori coming in at the end of last week.

Our Tom Mead gave Amos a fringe first/second-round grade and praised his athletic ability and mental processing.

Roberts was classified as an EDGE player at the Combine, but he offers positional versatility. He measured in at 6035, 285 pounds with 33 5/8-inch arms. Other than being on the shorter end, he roughly fits what the Steelers look for at base end and has the athleticism to flex inside or outside to the edge in certain packages. He ran a 4.78-second 40-yard dash and jumped a 31.5-inch vertical at the Combine.

Roberts started his college career at Miami (FL), but transferred to SMU for his final two seasons where he became a full-time starter and a major contributor. Over the last two seasons in 27 games, he had 72 total tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks, four passes defensed and four forced fumbles.

Our Tom Mead compared him to John Franklin-Myers in his full scouting report and gave him a fourth-round grade. Check out that full report below.