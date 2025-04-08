Report: Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders Has Pre-Draft Visit Scheduled With Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are truly doing their homework on the 2025 quarterback class. That includes showing serious interest in its top passers, with the Steelers bringing in Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders for a pre-draft visit Thursday, per the PPG’s Gerry Dulac.

Steelers will continue their QB research when they bring in Shedeur Sanders for a top-30 visit on Thursday, per sources. Sanders considered the No. 2 QB prospect in the draft. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) April 8, 2025

Sanders had been regarded as a top-five selection throughout most of the pre-draft process. But his stock, at least in the eyes of the media, has fallen in recent weeks. It’s now plausible that he slips past the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants and out of the top five. If he gets past the New Orleans Saints at No. 9, there’s no telling where he’ll land.

In addition to Sanders, Pittsburgh has looked at most of the other top-five quarterbacks of the class except for Miami (FL)’s Cam Ward, widely expected to go No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans. Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart and Louisville’s Tyler Shough came in for pre-draft visits, while Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan attended Pro Day workouts for Alabama’s Jalen Milroe, Texas’ Quinn Ewers, Ohio State’s Will Howard, and Notre Dame’s Riley Leonard.

Oddsmakers recently gave Pittsburgh the third-best odds to draft Sanders.

In our Shedeur Sanders scouting report, we praised his ability to win at every stop, his composure, and his accuracy from within the pocket. Negatively, we noted a need to improve not forcing throws and a lack of elite physical tools, leading to underthrown downfield passes. Overall, we concluded:

“A few things are certain about Sanders: he is a proven winner who excels in accuracy from the pocket while bringing confidence that teams and players will love. However, he is not a guaranteed game-changer. A few measurables, being slightly below average, like age and height, will be overlooked. He struggles with being less mobile than most of the quarterbacks in his class, not throwing the ball away, which leads to too many sacks, and attempting too many unnecessarily difficult passes.”

And gave him a second-round grade.

If Shedeur Sanders falls out of the top ten, the Steelers could aggressively look to trade up and snag him. It would make for one heck of a draft-day story as Pittsburgh seeks a long-term option at the position.