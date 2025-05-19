Youth Movement: New Data Shows Steelers Have Inexperienced Draft Class

The Pittsburgh Steelers feel quite good about the rookie class that they compiled via the 2025 NFL Draft, one that addressed a number of roster needs. It’s a class that should see quite a few picks step in and have key roles right away.
But based on college snap counts, it’s one of the least experienced draft classes in the NFL.
At least, that’s how Pro Football Focus sees it. In a piece ranking the draft classes for all 32 teams based on experience centering on snaps played in college, the Steelers are near the bottom of the league.
The Steelers are No. 23 in the NFL based on the experience of their rookie class of DL Derrick Harmon, RB Kaleb Johnson, OLB Jack Sawyer, DL Yahya Black, QB Will Howard, LB Carson Bruener and CB Donte Kent.
In total, the Steelers’ rookie class had 13,625 snaps in college. The most-experienced — the Seahawks’ draft class — had 22,970 snaps, though it had an 11-player draft class.
Harmon, the Steelers’ first-round pick at No. 21 overall, enters the NFL with 1,570 college snaps during his time with Michigan State and Oregon. He has the second-fewest snaps of any player drafted by the Steelers.
“Harmon played 1,570 snaps over four college seasons and emerged as one of the most disruptive defensive linemen in the FBS in 2024 after transferring to the Ducks,” PFF writes. “He posted an 84.6 grade and tallied 55 quarterback pressures, with 1,282 of his snaps coming from the B-gap. He projects as a long-term replacement for Cam Heyward but has the tools to contribute right away.”
Harmon will contribute right away playing with Cameron Heyward and Keeanu Benton along the Steelers’ defensive line. Despite the lack of experience from a playing-time perspective in college, Harmon was one of the top defensive linemen in the class and performed at a very high level in 2024 with the Ducks. He led the FBS in pressures from an interior defensive lineman while serving as a stout, physical run defender.
Third-round pick Kaleb Johnson was the only player in the class for the Steelers to not crack 1,000 career snaps in college. He played just 900 snaps during his time with Iowa. That might be concerning on paper, but he did lead the Big Ten in rushing during the 2024 season and was one of the best running backs in the class.
Fourth-round pick Jack Sawyer logged 1,810 career snaps at Ohio State and brings a great deal of experience and production, while fifth-round pick Yahya Black played 1,725 snaps at Iowa.
Sixth-round pick Will Howard, who is coming off one season at Ohio State, has the second-most college snaps played among Steelers rookies with 2,776 during his time at Kansas State, where he started 28 games, and with the Buckeyes, for whom he started 16 games.
“Pittsburgh also added valuable college experience in quarterback Will Howard, who logged 2,776 snaps across four years at Kansas State before transferring to Ohio State,” PFF writes. ” Howard earned an 86.4 grade in his lone season with the Buckeyes and helped lead them to a national championship.”
Howard was quite good in his one season with the Buckeyes, playing some of his best football during the College Football Playoff, beating the likes of Tennessee, Oregon, Texas and then Notre Dame.
While he’s not expected to see playing time in 2025, assuming that Aaron Rodgers signs with the Steelers and Mason Rudolph is QB2, Howard projects as a long-term developmental piece for the Black and Gold, one who has many excited around the organization.
Seventh-round pick Carson Bruener played 1,646 snaps at Washington where he was in a rotation at linebacker in 2023 before becoming a full-time starter and earning All-Big Ten accolades. He brings special teams abilities, too, which will help him at the NFL level.
Seventh-round pick Donte Kent leads all Steelers’ rookies in college snaps played with 3,198.
“Seventh-round pick Donte Kent brings even more experience, entering the league with 3,198 career snaps from Central Michigan. Kent spent most of his early college career on the boundary before moving inside, playing 778 snaps in the slot over the past two years,” PFF writes. “He showed promise as a run defender in that role, earning 79.5 and 74.4 run-defense grades.”
Kent was a surprise draft pick, but he brings a great deal of experience and versatility to the Steelers. He can play inside or outside, can hold down a role on special teams, and the experience playing in big games in college will help him as he tries to claw his way onto the 53-man roster this offseason.
Sitting 23rd in the NFL based on snaps playing in college for the rookie class isn’t all that comforting, but the Steelers landed seven players with a good amount of experience across the board. They’ll all be able to contribute right away, if needed.
That speaks volumes more than snaps played in college does.