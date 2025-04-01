DL Walter Nolen Polarizing, Derrick Harmon Underwhelming, Says Panel Of NFL Scouts

In what’s regarded as one of the deepest defensive line classes in the last decade, not everyone is convinced by the strength of the group. In Bob McGinn’s annual series speaking with NFL scouts and personnel, the league has mixed feelings about the top of the class.

Michigan’s Mason Graham took the stop spot and remains the consensus No. 1 lineman in the class. From there, the field widens. Ole Miss’ Walter Nolen grabbed second place, though even those who like him admit there’s risk.

“Tremendous athlete. He’s a little full of bullshit but extremely talented. Quick and strong,” one scout said in Ty Dunne’s Go Long Substack newsletter.

Scouts cited Nolen’s difficulty staying in one place as concerns. Attending five schools from high school through college, one scout viewed him as chasing dollars.

“This kid has been paid at five different schools: three high schools and two colleges. He is a mercenary. He’s probably the biggest mercenary in this whole draft.”

In past background we’ve done on Nolen when “character” concerns were mentioned but unsubstantiated by other outlets, family cited Nolen moving closer to home during COVID as the reason for one of his high school switches. Later, an investigation followed a recruiting trip to Tennessee alleging improper benefits in the pre-NIL days. Nolen’s family denied the allegations.

After committing to Texas A&M and playing two seasons in College Station, Nolen transferred to Ole Miss for 2024 and had a breakout season. He finished with 14 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, and was named first-team All-American.

Harmon doesn’t carry those concerns, but scouts questioned his athleticism and high-end pass rush tools.

“Not real twitchy or sudden. He’s heavy-footed in change of direction. More of a placeholder than a playmaker,” said one scout.

After transferring from Michigan State to Oregon, Harmon had his best season in 2024, finishing with 11 tackles for loss and five sacks. Mirroring our scouting report, another scout called him a prototypical 3-4 defensive end and Harmon fits the bill with size and long arms.

“He’s got the length to play 5 (technique) and the quickness to play 3. If he goes after 20 someone’s getting a great value pick,” said another personnel member.

Pittsburgh picks at No. 21 and has been connected to Harmon locally and in select national media mock drafts. Failing to send Mike Tomlin or Omar Khan to Oregon Pro Day, a pre-draft visit will be critical if Harmon is truly on the Steelers’ first-round short list.

Michigan’s Kenneth Grant, Texas’ Alfred Collins, and Ohio State’s Tyleik Williams in addition to Graham and Nolen were ranked ahead of Harmon.

Toledo’s Darius Alexander netted plenty of buzz during a strong Senior Bowl week. But scouts didn’t show him much love in their panel, ranking him 13th behind Iowa’s Yahya Black, Nebraska’s Ty Robinson, and others. Alexander earned a comparison to a current Steelers lineman.

“Kind of reminds me of Montravius Adams coming out of Auburn (in 2017). He’s big, but he doesn’t play that big. More of a guy that gets on an edge and gets upfield.”

Age and production concerns could also be pushing Alexander down the boards. Turning 25 in August with only 3.5 sacks in 2024 could cause him to slide past projections. But if Pittsburgh doesn’t land a defensive lineman in the first round, Alexander could be considered at No. 83 with the Steelers’ third-round choice.