2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Iowa State WR Jayden Higgins

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Iowa State WR Jayden Higgins.

#9 Jayden Higgins/WR Iowa State – 6030, 215 lbs. (Senior)

Senior Bowl/NFL Combine

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Jayden Higgins 6030, 215 N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

— Ideal length for an X-receiver with arms that provide a large catch radius for a quarterback

— Uses shifty releases to beat press coverage

— Separates with suddenness in his route cuts. He’ll attack the corner’s leverage before turning his body

— Runs his routes with smoothness and speed

— Natural playmaker when catching the football. Tracks the football with ease

— Has the frame to add mass in the NFL

— Very impressive body control, which shows in his YAC, routes, and contested catches

The Bad

— Skinnier build brings concerns about play strength

— Corners pushed him off his route stems, disrupting the timing with his quarterback

— Physical corners may out-muscle Higgins in contested catches

— Doesn’t have elite explosiveness to threaten a defense vertically

— Leaner build may limit his ability to win route leverage

Bio

— Transferred from Eastern Kentucky following the 2023 season

— 44 career starts in college

— 87 catches for 1,185 yards and nine touchdowns in 2024

— 227 catches for 3,309 yards and 28 touchdowns in 2024 in college career

— No significant injuries in his five-year college career

— His receiving duo with teammate Jaylin Noel is referred to as Jay-Jay by other teammates

— Averaged 15 points and six rebounds his junior year in high school for the basketball team

— Committed to Eastern Kentucky as a two-star prospect out of Miami, Florida

— 90.3 overall PFF grade in 2024, 90.5 receiving grade

— 2024 All-Big 12 (2nd-team), 2024 All-American (3rd-Team)

Tape Breakdown

Many NFL teams overlook productive, reliable college receivers for flashy, speed prospects. Often, these consistent targets not only provide instant help for offenses but also have a higher ceiling than most assume. An example of this, Iowa State’s Jayden Higgins can contribute as a rookie while showing flashes of a high end starter.

At 6’4”, Higgins has the length to play on the boundary. He has a large catch radius, giving quarterbacks a larger target to throw toward. While Higgins took over 70% of his snaps out wide, he can also play in the slot. He is extremely fluid for his size. Higgins is reportedly 215 lbs, which is light for a player his height. The transition to NFL physicality may be difficult with his lean body composition.

Higgins faced a lot of man coverage at Iowa State. He can win off his release with shifty moves at the line of scrimmage. Higgins drops his hips to get low, then angles his torso to evade the corner’s hand-fighting. He isn’t the most explosive, but he has the juice to warrant respect from defenders in press.

Higgins’ best trait is his route movements. Even at 6’4”, his route cuts are extremely sudden. He’ll attack the cornerback’s leverage and instantly turn the opposite way. Even without top-end speed, Higgins used his route movements to create separation.

Above, Higgins faced man coverage from the slot. He attacks the cornerback’s inside shoulder. Once the cornerback adapts, Higgins quickly shifts to win outside leverage. He capitalizes off this leverage with an outside cut, all while tracking the pass for a first down.

His ability to win in coverage stems from his body control. Even in motion, all of Higgins’ movements are synchronized. Every part of the play, from his release, cuts, and YAC, feels completely natural. The clip below is a simple slant, but watch how naturally Higgins flips his hips and lifts his hands to make the catch.

Higgins ran a full route tree at Iowa State. There’s still work to do before Higgins becomes a complete separation master, but he’s clearly working on stacking cuts and double moves.

Higgins is a natural hands catcher. He’s an instinctual receiver but struggles with physicality at the catch point. Bigger corners boxed him out to break up passes. This will only get more difficult when he’s facing NFL athletes.

Modern receivers are only as elite as their YAC skills take them. Higgins must improve in this regard to be a true offensive weapon. He only produced 3.8 YAC/reception this past season. This stems from a larger issue. As mentioned before, Higgins isn’t a burner. He moves well for his size but doesn’t threaten corners vertically. This may limit his impact and cause NFL teams to overlook his profile in the draft.

Lastly, Higgins was both skilled and driven as a blocker. Rookies’ blocking skills usually hinder their playing time early on, but Higgins uses it to his advantage.

Conclusion

Higgins is a talented route runner who moves impressively well for his size. The only main starting concern is play strength; beyond that, he’s an immediate starting receiver. Play strength on routes and at the catch points caps his potential as an alpha WR. Higgins may take time to adjust to NFL strength but should earn playing time as a rookie and develop into a starter. He fits into any scheme as both a slot and outside target. In the right situation, Higgins can become a high-end wide receiver.

Projection: Middle Day Two

Depot Draft Grade: 8.4 – Future Quality Starter (2nd Round)

Games Watched: 2024 @ Iowa, 2024 vs Arizona State, 2024 vs Texas Tech, 2024 @ Kansas