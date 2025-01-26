2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Georgia LB Jalon Walker

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker.

#11 Jalon Walker/LB Javon Walker – 6020, 245 lbs. (Junior)

Senior Bowl/NFL Combine

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Jalon Walker 6020/245 N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

— Elite athlete with a limitless ceiling

— Disrupted plays with pure athleticism and talent

— Rangy, twitchy and fluid

— Pass rush potential as a speed-to-power rusher

— Performed against better college competition: Texas, Clemson, Notre Dame

— Has the range to cover skill players potentially

The Bad

— Still raw as a pass rusher

— Doesn’t rush with a pass-rush plan

— Rushes with traits, not moves

— Doing a little of everything, needs to hone in traits on one role

— Raw linebacker skills

— Not very experienced as edge rusher

Bio

— 11 career starts in college

— Seven sacks, 34 pressures in 2024

— 13 sacks, 73 pressures in college career

— No significant injury history in college

— Jalon’s father, Curtis, was a DII All-American linebacker at Catawba College

— Committed to Georgia as a 5-star prospect out of Salisbury, North Carolina, 26th ranked player in his class

— Values academics, has a 4.0 GPA

— 73.0 overall PFF grade, 83.2 pass-rush grade in 2024

— 2024 All-American (3rd-team), 2024 Butkus Winner, 2024 All-SEC (2nd-team)

Tape Breakdown

Georgia’s front seven has produced an abundance of NFL prospects, from Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis to Nolan Smith and Devonte Wyatt. Linebacker Jalon Walker, an on-ball linebacker, headlines this year’s Georgia class.

Walker is a special athlete. He possesses the complete spectrum of athletic abilities. He stands at 6’2” 245 lbs, undersized for an edge rusher, but has long, strong arms to win the length advantage.

Walker’s twitch is special. He springs off the line of scrimmage and generates force at ease. He accelerates faster than some receivers. Walkers uses this speed as a rangy run defender. His hip fluidity lets him change direction and shift laterally when rushing the quarterback. Walker’s athletic potential is off the charts. If coaches can hone in on his talent, there’s no limit to his contribution.

With all this potential, Walker has ways to go as a pass rusher. He rushes with pure athleticism. He lacks any real pass-rush moves to use to his advantage consistently. Walker entered the 2024 season with under 300 pass rush snaps under his belt, so he’s still learning many of the fundamentals.

Here, Walker attacks the quarterback without any thought. He manages to disrupt the play with traits alone but is completely chaotic. This works better in college; NFL tackles will counter Walker’s traits if he cannot add refinement.

His best pass-rush path is as a speed-to-power rusher. Walker carries heavy hands that generate real pop when he makes contact with blockers. He needs to improve his hand placement, but he can already push the lineman back without much technique.

Plays like this will excite coaches at the prospect of unlocking Walker’s speed-to-power potential.

Walker’s traits translate well in run defense. He’s still learning how to dissect run lanes and anticipate ball carrier moves. Walker has incredible range across the line. He’ll track running backs down in pursuit from the other side of the field.

Walker is already an elite QB spy. His movement skills allow him to be patient and then strike once the quarterback takes off. Walker has the rare traits to chase down the NFL’s top rushing quarterbacks.

Walker split his snaps between edge and linebacker but is better suited as an edge rusher. He’s just as raw as a linebacker, with traits that are more dominant on the line of scrimmage. Whichever team drafts him will need patience and to commit fully to Walker as an edge rusher. Walker’s tendency to show up in big games against teams such as Texas and Clemson this season lends hope for his development.

Conclusion

Jalon Walker possesses elite pass-rush traits and the potential to start as a disruptive NFL player. His athleticism alone will earn Walker playing time as a rookie, but he’s too raw and chaotic to be a reliable starter yet. His career depends on a staff that can utilize his athleticism and develop Walker into a star. My NFL comp is K’Lavon Chaisson.

Projection: Mid-Day One

Depot Draft Grade: 8.8 – Year 1 Quality Starter (1st Round)

Games Watched: 2024 @ Texas, 2024 vs Notre Dame, 2024 vs Clemson, 2024 vs Tennessee