2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Kentucky DT Deone Walker

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Kentucky DT Deone Walker.

#0 Deone Walker/DT Kentucky – 6’6, 345 pounds (Junior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Deone Walker 6’6/345 N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

The Good

– Can line up in a variety of techniques

– Able to plug holes due to massive body frame

– Good ability shown shaking blocks to make tackles

– Shows flashes of good play strength

– Explosiveness and quickness when the ball is snapped can be maximized by getting in a better stance pre-snap

– Great athlete who can surf gaps and can be used in stunts

– Light feet and good change of direction

– Will stand up blockers in pass pro

– Excellent job getting hands up for PBU’s

– Eats double teams and does not get blown back

– Shoots gaps with aggressiveness

– Great work taking advantage of lunging blockers

– Impressive gap integrity that helps the second-level swarm

– Good eye discipline, knowing when to switch gaps

– Good use of hands when he has a blocker in control

– Excellent swim move

– Uses great body positioning to blow up run plays

– Good tackler in space

The Bad

– Flashes displaying weaker play strength

– Will not be able to bull rush consistently due to weaker strength

– If he cannot increase play strength consistently, his ceiling is low as a pass rush threat

– Bad stance pre-snap can hinder his explosiveness and cause him to stand straight up, leading to him being prone to being pushed back

– Fatigued on long drives, and as the game goes on

Bio

– Deone Walker started 36 out of 37 games at Kentucky and gained a streak of 35 straight starts across 3 seasons

– He was named a team captain in 2023 and 2024

– His career stats include 132 tackles, 22 TFL, 10 sacks, 13 quarterback hurries, 6 pass breakups, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery

– As a junior, he gained Second Team All-SEC honors (AP) and was named a Preseason First Team All-American (ESPN)

– 2024: 37 tackles, 5 TFL, 2 PBU, 1.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery

– Suffered an injury and did not play vs. Murray State

– Walker was also named to the dean’s list in Spring 2024 as a communications major

– In 2023, Walker was named to First Team All-SEC (AP) and totaled his career-high nine tackles vs South Carolina, including 2 TFLs and a sack

– As a freshman, he was named a True Freshman All-American (On3.com) and was named to the All-SEC Freshman Team (Coaches). He was also a finalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year

– Walker was a four-star prospect out of Cass Technical High School in Detroit, Michigan, where he was ranked the No. 4 prospect in Michigan (On3.com)

– He played offensive tackle as well and started at center for the basketball team

– Walker committed to Kentucky over Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, and Penn State because it “felt like home”

– Walker’s high school coach, Marvin Rushing, estimated that Walker shed 30 pounds as a freshman at Kentucky

Tape Breakdown

Deone Walker is a high-energy player who wears his heart on his sleeve. An athletic, hand-in-the-dirt lineman, Walker is seen playing all techniques on the defensive line, but I would prefer to see him spend most of his time in the 3 technique. You can feel his veteran presence, which other teams take note of because of the number of double teams sent his way. Walker eats these double teams and does not allow himself to get pushed back. His gap integrity gives the second-level clear holes to fill, leading to successful team defense in the run game.

His impressive athleticism jumps out on tape, and Walker (No. 0) can be seen surfing to his gap and making tackles with his strong upper body and good technique.

Along with his athleticism, Walker plays with light feet, which gives him a good chance of changing direction. Pairing that with his effective swim move, his flashy quickness and explosiveness off the ball give lunging blockers a hard time. His use of hands can blow up run plays and disrupt the goal of a pulling offensive lineman, leaving the linebacker with an unblocked tackle.

Walker is best when he can attach to a blocker and is in control of his situation. He shows flashes of good strength and body positioning, which leads to this. When he can put the offensive lineman in his control, he knows how to use leverage to get where he needs to be.

His strong IQ and ability to play multiple positions can lead to confusion for the offensive line and can lead to a lot of varied calls for a defensive coordinator. His ability to get hands up to deflect passes is a must for every defensive line, as he recorded six PBU’s in his time at Kentucky.

A great aspect of Walker’s game is his ability to use his eyes to locate the runner and attack soundly. He shakes the blocker off him using his hands and with perfect timing. He does this without leaving his gap uncovered but with perfect timing to stonewall a runner.

While I am confident in many aspects of Walker’s game, something is holding me back from making him a true game-wrecking defensive lineman. While he shows flashes, his play strength has moments that make me nervous. Here is Walker getting pushed back by an undersized guard vs. Georgia.

Because of this, I do not think Walker can bullrush defenders consistently to put pressure on the quarterback. He can get manhandled on some gap scheme runs that can create explosives for an offense. This is something that Walker will have to continue to grow to be a three-down player at the next level. His greatness will come down to how strong he can play against NFL talent. He has shown great highs but also some worrisome lows.

Conclusion

While Deone Walker shows worrisome flashes in his lack of play strength, I believe he can be a positive player overall. I am willing to bet on the hard-working kid that his coaches describe to be able to increase that strength, but that will determine his ability to play all three downs. Walker plays with great intensity and a high IQ. The way he uses his hands to get off blocks, impressive gap integrity, strong athleticism, and ability to knock down passes make me confident in Walker as a safe draft pick. My NFL comp for him is Javon Hargrave.

Projection: Early-Mid Day Two

Depot Draft Grade: 8.2 – Second Round (Future Quality Starter)

Games Watched: vs. Georgia (2024), at Tennessee (2024), at Texas (2024)