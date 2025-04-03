2025 NFL Draft

2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Navy S Rayuan Lane III

Posted on
Rayuan Lane Scouting Report

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Navy safety Rayuan Lane III.

NO. 18 Rayuan Lane III/S Navy – 5107, 200 pounds (Senior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Rayuan Lane III 5107/200 9 3/4 30 1/4 74 5/8
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
4.57 1.56 4.28 7.10
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
10’8″ 37 N/A

The Good

– Good athletic ability shown when flipping hips and getting depth on hook zone drops
– Good speed driving down on the ball
– Technical footwork that is obvious he tries to master
– Has good versatility that allows him to play multiple spots on the field
– Looks good in coverage when getting collisions with receivers
– Durability: plays every snap and has never suffered an injury
– Supreme special teams value
– Team leader

The Bad

– Average play strength
– Has a tough time shedding blocks
– If he fails to get collision, he gets beat in man coverage
– Gets beat over the top by speedy receivers
– Needs to have awareness of down and distance and play everything from depth
– Gets fooled by underneath threats that are used as decoys
– Shows weak awareness in zone coverage
– Bad tackler with no technique
– Feet stop driving at the tackle point
– Falls on the ground more than he should

Bio

– Started 43 consecutive games across 4 years at Navy, appearing in all 49 games in his career
– 43 straight start the longest active FBS streak by safety
– 2024: 70 tackles, 0.5 TFL, 3 forced fumbles, 7 PBU’s, and 2 interceptions
– Won National Special Teams Player of the Year as a gunner
– Named First Team All-American Athletic Conference
– Received Honorable Mention All-American
– Competed in the 2025 Senior Bowl
– 2023: 66 tackles, 3 TFL, 0.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 12 PBU’s, and 4 interceptions
– Named to All-American Athletic Conference Third Team
– 2022: 71 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1 sack, 2 forced fumbles, and 4 PBU’s
– Zero-star prospect out of Gilman School in Baltimore, Maryland
– Also participated in basketball and track
– Received All-MIAA honors in 2019
– Squad leader in charge of the seven Midshipmen in the Brigade’s 8th Company

Tape Breakdown

Rayuan Lane III is a veteran at Navy and a team leader. The best skill he brings to an NFL roster is his special teams value, as he received many awards and praise over his time in college. He was the best gunner in the nation, which will be enough to give an instant positive effect to a special teams unit as a rookie. On tape, you can see why he is good on special teams due to his athletic ability. He shows good speed driving downhill and has good hip flexibility that gives him a good change of direction.

His 40 time was not good, but his vertical speed is faster in game. In man coverage, it is imperative that he gets collisions with receivers and tight ends to run with them. If he does this effectively, he can be serviceable in man. In zone coverage, he does a good job of getting depth when there is no threat underneath, walling off deep crossers. On this play, his area of the field is not targeted, but you can see the natural mobility he possesses in an underneath zone.

While he plays well in deep play-action concepts with no underneath threat, he struggles a lot in the drop-back pass game as a second-level defender when there is a decoy route underneath. Offenses will manipulate him into moving towards the line of scrimmage, and he fails to play those routes from depth. Defenders are taught to play the underneath routes from further away so they can wall off the routes coming behind them, and Lane III fails to do this.

This happened multiple times, but in crucial spots. On a big 4th and 8, he rushes up to the checkdown, leaving a wide-open window that leads to a first down and an explosive play.

When he is playing the middle of the field, I like his footwork getting depth, but he needs to have better awareness of his responsibility. He can choose the wrong matchup to key on, leaving his area of the field wide open. This leads to massive plays for the offense.

On this play, the offense has 3 split receivers to the field with a tagged dig to the backside. He chooses to wall the most inside receiver and leave his zone, creating a massive explosive that could have been prevented had he played from depth and driven on the ball.

When he does not get collisions with receivers in man coverage, he does not have the coverage ability to stay with a speedy receiver. If he is defending an intermediate route, he opens his hips too early, and they snap it off and beat him. He will fail to catch them with his body when they go deep, and they run straight past him.

His recovery ability needs to improve, which can come from more time in coverage, but it is a serious problem right now. On this play, he gets beat by a step because of a failure to collision and commits pass interference because he does not get his head turned.

In the run game, Lane III shows decent aggressiveness getting to the ball and fits gaps fine, but I have a serious problem with his tackling technique. It is not that he shows flashes of good technique; he has no technique. On some plays, he leaves his feet extremely early, diving at the legs of a ball carrier, but he does not have the play strength to bring them down. On other plays, he will be in a great position to make a play, but he stops driving his legs and gets run through. He never blows a ball carrier back. He is always catching the man and falling on his back.

His play strength is just average, and he gets hurt by stiff arms. On this play, he is the reason a touchdown is let up because of his inability to make tackles.

Conclusion

Rayuan Lane III is a special teams force that will bring value to a unit on Day 1. He will be a starting gunner in the league for a while but will have trouble competing for playing time as a safety. He has a lot of flaws that a 43-game starter should not have, and he will need to clean up his tackling technique and awareness in zone coverage.

If he builds on his athleticism and ability to catch receivers with his body in coverage, I could see him getting time as a backup or in minor sub packages. My comp for him is Deon Bush.

Projection: Early Day 3
Depot Draft Grade: 7.0 – 5th Round (Backup/Special Teamer)
Games Watched: vs Notre Dame (2024), vs Tulane (2024), vs Army (2024)

Previous 2025 NFL Draft Player Profiles
CB Jahdae Barron DL Derrick Harmon QB Quinn Ewers RB Omarion Hampton
RB RJ Harvey EDGE Kyle Kennard WR Luther Burden III RB Ollie Gordon II
WR Tre Harris DL Shemar Stewart DL Walter Nolen OT Will Campbell
WR Tetairoa McMillan DL Rylie Mills WR Jayden Higgins WR Emeka Egbuka
QB Jalen Milroe WR Matthew Golden RB Ashton Jeanty EDGE Nic Scourton
DE Jared Ivey CB Denzel Burke DT Deone Walker WR Isaiah Bond
RB Bhayshul Tuten DT Tyleik Williams WR Xavier Restrepo DT Kenneth Grant
TE Colston Loveland QB Jaxson Dart CB Zy Alexander LB Jalon Walker
TE Tyler Warren QB Kyle McCord RB Tahj Brooks QB Cam Ward
CB Benjamin Morrison OT Josh Simmons CB Azareye’h Thomas RB Kaleb Johnson
EDGE Landon Jackson CB Shavon Revel Jr. DL Ty Robinson QB Will Howard
DL T.J. Sanders CB Trey Amos EDGE Ashton Gillotte DL Darius Alexander
WR Tez Johnson RB Devin Neal OT Emery Jones WR Tai Felton
CB Darien Porter OT Hollin Pierce CB Maxwell Hairston DL Omarr Norman-Lott
WR Ricky White III OG Tate Ratledge S Jaylen Reed RB Cam Skattebo
WR Kyle Williams DL Vernon Broughton WR Jake Bech EDGE Josaiah Stewart
EDGE Abdul Carter RB TreVeyon Henderson QB Riley Leonard RB Damien Martinez
RB Quinshon Judkins WR Jalen Royals OT Kelvin Banks Jr. DL Joshua Farmer
DB Malachi Moore DL Jordan Burch WR Savion Williams DL Alfred Collins
LB Jay Higgins TE Elijah Arroyo DL Shemar Turner OT Josh Conerly
CB Quincy Riley TE Gunnar Helm DB Sebastian Castro WR/CB Travis Hunter
iOL Jack Conley RB Raheim Sanders CB Will Johnson CB Cobee Bryant
WR Pat Bryant OT Anthony Belton EDGE Mykel Williams TE Harold Fannin Jr.
WR Arian Smith DL JJ Pegues RB Trevor Etienne S Xavier Watts
OT Charles Grant DL Nazir Stackhouse CB Tommi Hill OL Donovan Jackson
OT Aireontae Ersery S Malaki Starks EDGE James Pearce Jr. TE Jalin Conyers
WR Jaylin Noel DL Mason Graham WR Elic Ayomanor EDGE Elijah Roberts
CB Upton Stout RB Dylan Sampson DL Tim Smith OG Dylan Fairchild
WR Theo Wease Jr. EDGE Mike Green CB Mello Dotson OT Armand Membou
RB LeQuint Allen EDGE Princely Umanmielen OG Tyler Booker RB DJ Giddens
S Craig Woodson LB Jacob Kiser WR Zakhari Franklin S Nick Emmanwori
TE CJ Dippre LB Danny Stutsman CB Jabbar Muhammad TE Mason Taylor
DT Jordan Phillips LB Kobe King DL Cam Horsley DL Cam’Ron Jackson
DL Jamaree Caldwell LB Jihaad Campbell RB Jordan James OL Wyatt Milum
C Jake Majors DE Jack Sawyer DE Donovan Ezeiruaku WR Chimere Dike
DL Howard Cross III OL Marcus Mbow RB Kalel Mullings S Andrew Mukuba
OG Luke Kandra QB Tyler Shough C Grey Zabel OT Cameron Williams
LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson EDGE Tyler Baron OL Jalen Rivers EDGE JT Tuimoloau
OG Jonah Savaiinaea S Shilo Sanders WR Ja’Corey Brooks CB Jacob Parrish
RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt EDGE Jah Joyner S Kevin Winston Jr. EDGE Oluwafemi Oladejo
LB Teddye Buchanan  LB Cody Simon C Jared Wilson OT Ozzy Trapilo
RB Jaydon Blue LB Carson Schewsinger LB Chris Paul Jr. DT Thor Griffith
WR Antwane Wells Jr. LB Jeffrey Bassa CB Alijah Huzzie DT Jared Harrison-Hunte
EDGE Antwaun Powell-Ryland CB Dorian Strong EDGE Fadil Diggs QB Shedeur Sanders
TE Terrance Ferguson LB Carson Bruener WR Jordan Watkins RB Donovan Edwards
DL CJ West CB Jaylin Smith CB Mac McWilliams OG Miles Frazier
S Hunter Wohler EDGE Ahmed Hassanein WR Elijhah Badger TE Jake Briningstool
QB Brady Cook RET Jacquez Stuart S Jonas Sanker WR Jimmy Horn Jr.
CB Jason Marshall Jr. RB Kyle Monangai DT Aeneas Peebles DL Warren Brinson
EDGE Bradyn Swinson S Billy Bowman Jr. QB Dillon Gabriel EDGE Barryn Sorrell
S Malik Verdon WR Dont’e Thornton RB Breshard Smith OT Chase Lundt
TE Jackson Hawes WR Nick Nash S Lanthan Ransom TE Oronde Gadsden II
WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith OL Jonah Monheim OT Jalen Travis CB BJ Adams
WR Will Sheppard OT Ajani Cornelius DT Kyonte Hamilton DB Robert McDaniel
QB Hunter Dekkers OL Jackson Slater RB Lan Larison LB Aaron Smith
OL Thomas Perry OT Carson Vinson CB Melvin Smith OL Marcus Wehr
TE JJ Galbreath RB ShunDerrick Powell OL Aiden Williams RB Marcus Yarns
DE Rovell Carter CB Isas Waxter OL Gareth Warren RB Tre Stewart
S Keondre Jackson WR Efton Chism II EDGE David Walker QB Cam Miller
OL Clay Webb S TaMuarion Wilson QB Taylor Elgersma QB Tommy Mellott
WR Andrew Armstrong WR Dominic Lovett WR LaJohntay Wester EDGE Elijah Ponder
WR Traeshon Holden S Dan Jackson DL Yahya Black LB Que Robinson
RB Phil Mafah LB Demetrius Knight Jr. RB Woody Marks TE Mitchell Evans
TE Luke Lachey CB Justin Walley RB Antario Brown WR Kaden Prather
QB Zach Zebrowski DL Zeek Biggers TE Anthony Torres EDGE Sai’vion Jones
OL Seth McLaughlin RB Ja’Quinden Jackson DB Jordan Clark OT Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan
RB Jarquez Hunter CB Zah Frazier LB Barrett Carter DB Caleb Ransaw
OL Connor Colby QB Graham Mertz OL Walter Lampkin DT Simeon Barrow Jr.
LB Cody Lindenberg WR Bru McCoy EDGE Johnny Walker QB Kurtis Rourke
QB Max Brosmer CB Car’lin Vigers NT Desmond Watson S J.J. Roberts
WR Kobe Hudson K Ben Sauls OT Logan Brown WR Tory Horton
DL Tonka Hemingway

 

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

To Top