2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Texas A&M EDGE Nic Scourton

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Texas A&M EDGE Nic Scourton.

#11 Nic Scourton – 6040, 285 lbs. (Junior)

Senior Bowl/NFL Combine

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Nic Scourton 6040, 285 N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

— Obvious length and range as a run defender

— Generates force with ease, disruptive speed-to-power rush

— Holds his ground and footing in run defense

— Flashes elite pass rush upside

— Showcases hustle and relentlessness; many prospects with his traits face effort concerns

— Has the mobility to drop into coverage

The Bad

— Cosplaying as a finesse rusher

— Constantly attempts to win the edge and loses instead of using his strengths tactically

— Chaotic rusher, plays like a bull in a china shop

— Pass rush moves need refinement

— Needs to drop pad level more to win leverage

— Lacks counters and inside moves

Bio

— Transferred from Purdue following the 2023 season

— 33 career starts in college

— Four sacks, 36 pressures, and 25 TFLs in 2024

— 14 sacks, 88 pressures, and 71 TFLs in college career

— No significant injuries in his five-year college career

— Full name is Nictiedric J. Scourton

— Avid gamer with favorites being Fortnite and Rocket League

— Committed to Purdue as a four-star prospect out of Bryan, Texas

— 80. overall PFF grade, 80.3 pass-rush grade in 2024

— 2024 All-SEC (1st-team), 2023 All-Big 10 (2nd-Team)

Tape Breakdown

Pre-season mock drafts projected Nic Scourton as a top fifteen lock, potentially the top edge rusher in the class. Following Scourton’s transfer to Texas A&M, expectations for his 2024 season were high. Scourton’s 2024 season was disappointing, with his stats decreasing across the board, but Scourton can still stick in the first round with an impressive draft process.

From his first snap in college, Scourton’s NFL traits were obvious. He’s massively built for an edge at 6’4” and 285 lbs. He has the size to tower over opponents at EDGE or move inside as an interior rusher. Scourton’s official arm length isn’t released, but he clearly possesses the ideal length for an edge rusher.

Below, Scourton wins with speed on the left side. LSU’s quarterback, Garrett Nussmeier, steps up in the pocket, causing Scourton to overshoot his target. Most edge rushers would simply stumble out of the picture. Scourton, however, resets his feet and uses his length to grab Nussmeier mid-air. This feat requires a combination of length, lower body strength, and athletic arrogance.

Scourton generates tremendous force from his release. His combination of speed and size presents a uniquely scary speed-to-power profile. Plays like the one below highlight Scourton’s physical ability to move linemen yards backward.

From that clip, you’d think that Scourton constantly used speed-to-power moves, but Scourton rarely tends to do so. The flashes are there, but Scourton simply didn’t attempt it enough. He overestimated his bend and ability to win around the edge instead of going through the blocker.

Too often, Scourton tries to win the edge with speed and bend and is pushed outside the pocket. He loses more often than not instead of using his physical traits better. Hopefully, Scourton will land with coaches who can fully utilize his skills, giving him a better understanding of his traits.

Scourton flashes high-end pass rush disruption. He’ll move blockers with his hands or use his length to pressure the quarterback from a distance. Scourton also showed signs of a lethal spin move. Using the spin move, Scourton puts Will Campbell, arguably the top lineman in the country, in a blender. Scourton heavily attacks Campbell’s outside shoulder. He uses his length to swipe Campbell’s hands down and quickly spins to the inside, leaving Campbell in the dust. Plays like this show how dominant Scourton can be as a pass rusher.

Outside of the spin, Scourton rarely used any inside moves. I wanted to see more bull rushes, especially against the better tackles he faced. Scourton doesn’t have counter moves in his arsenal, which is necessary for elite NFL edge rushers.

Ultimately, Scourton’s pass rush resembles a bull in a china shop. He has the traits to disrupt the pocket but needs to rush with more purpose and technique.

Scourton has a much higher floor as a run defender. His length allows him to hold an edge in run defense. He can stand his ground, defend outside runs, and use his range to impact plays across the line of scrimmage. Many prospects with Scourton’s traits rest on run plays. Scourton did the opposite, showing tenacity, motor, and effort to stop the run.

Conclusion

NFL teams will always bet on Scourton’s speed and power profile. He possesses a dangerous pass rush ceiling but needs refinement and a further understanding of his skillset. Scourton lacks inside moves and bull rushes but can develop into a truly elite pass rusher who wins both outside and inside. I expect early mishaps as he’s eased into a role. Scourton can hold up in run defense but has a low pass-rush floor. Other prospects will come with less risk, but few own Scourton’s ceiling. My comp is Keion White.

Projection: Early Day Two

Depot Draft Grade: 8.4 – Future Quality Starter (2nd Round)

Games Watched: 2024 vs LSU, 2024 vs Texas, 2024 @ Florida, 2024 vs Arkansas