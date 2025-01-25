2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Michigan TE Colston Loveland

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on tight end Colston Loveland.

#18 Colston Loveland/TE Michigan – 6050, 245 lbs. (Junior)

Senior Bowl/NFL Combine

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Colston Loveland 6050, 245 N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

— Length and catch radius

— Combines catch radius and hands as a contested-catch threat

— Fluid route movements and hips

— Ran a full wide receiver route tree

— Outstanding receiving instinct

— Versatile receiving alignments

The Bad

— Lacks the strength to be a dependable run blocker

— More fluid than fast, lacks high-end TE explosiveness

— Isn’t a YAC threat, neither explosive enough to break away or a tackle breaker

— Needs to drop pad level more to win leverage

— Lacks counters and inside moves

— Should lower pad level when blocking

Bio

— 27 career starts in college

— 56 catches, 582 yards, and 5 TDs in 2024

— 117 catches, 1,466 yards, and 11 TDs in college career

— No significant injuries in his five-year college career

— Grew up on a farm wrangling sheep, cattle, and horses

— Averaged 13 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 2.4 steals per game in high school basketball

— Committed to Michigan as a four-star prospect out of Gooding, Idaho

— 85.9 overall PFF grade, 90.6 receiving grade in 2024

— 2024 All-American (2nd-team), 2023 All-Big 10 (1st-Team), 2024 All-Big 10 (2nd-team)

Tape Breakdown

The tight end position is shifting toward matchup nightmares. Players who are too big for cornerbacks to defend while remaining faster than linebackers. Michigan’s Colston Loveland fits this modern tight-end mold.

Last season, Loveland was a key piece on Michigan’s championship roster and performed even better this season. At 6’5” and 245 lbs, his build is similar to that of a larger wide receiver. His frame is mostly filled out, with a catch radius that quarterbacks can easily target.

Loveland’s best traits come as a receiver. Loveland has the versatility to line up at any receiving position on the field. Michigan used him in every receiving role, even making him the primary receiver out wide.

Loveland isn’t a very twitchy athlete and lacks high-end speed. This would be a bigger issue if he wasn’t an extremely fluid route runner. He sinks his hips with ease to cut to separate against man coverage. Loveland is light on his feet and has the balance and coordination to string together route moves.

Watch Loveland spring from the slot. He shoots down the middle while evading the linebacker’s hand check. He drops low to cut to the outside and separate on the sideline.

Loveland’s an impressive route runner. He ran a nuanced route tree that translates well to NFL playbooks. Michigan ran Loveland on deep, vertical routes to stretch the field. Loveland wins with route rudeness and smoothness to beat corners in man.

Above, Loveland lines up in the slot. The cornerback is completely surprised by Loveland’s route quickness. His route running mirrors that of a wide receiver as he separates midfield for the catch.

Loveland uses his catch radius and hands to make contested catches. He’s an extremely fluid and natural hands catcher and can catch the football in stride.

Loveland’s biggest receiving limitation comes in YAC. He isn’t fast enough to break away from corners in open space or strong enough to break tackles consistently. This diminishes his explosive play ability, especially as a tight end.

Loveland’s receiving instincts are worth betting on and allow him to operate as a true receiving option.

He’s less valuable as a blocker. While he blocks with effort, he lacks the strength to truly make an impact. Linemen overpowered him at the contact point. Below, Loveland’s assignment is Derrick Harmon. Loveland struggles to sustain his block, allowing Harmon to set the edge. While hand placement is pretty consistent, Loveland is rarely used as an inline blocker.

Conclusion

Loveland has the receiving skills to instantly be a receiving option running a full route tree. He projects as a lower-end TE1 who neither offers YAC nor run-blocking versatility. Loveland fits best in a vertical passing scheme where he can’t stretch the field, finding zone holes on crossers and out routes. He has a solid floor as a pass catcher with the skills against both man and zone to be a quality NFL player. My NFL comp is Mike Gesicki.

Projection: Early Day Two

Depot Draft Grade: 8.4 – Future Quality Starter (2nd Round)

Games Watched: 2024 vs Oregon, 2024 @ Washington, 2024 vs Texas, 2024 @ Illinois