2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Virginia Tech RB Bhayshul Tuten

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft takes place, we will create scouting profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be top-10 picks all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Virginia Tech running back Bhayshul Tuten.

#33 BHAYSHUL TUTEN, RB, VIRGINIA TECH (SR) – 5096, 209 lbs.

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Bhayshul Tuten 5096/209 N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

The Good

— Breakaway track speed

— Good height and weight

— Very good toughness; played through injury

— Patient runner; varies his speeds

— Runs with good pad level, good contact balance

— Tough to bring down, finishes forward

— Solid hands and can create after the catch

— Willing in pass protection; solid technique

— Impressive kick-return experience

The Bad

— Lateral agility is merely adequate

— Vision has room for improvement

— Had some ball security issues; held ball away from his body

— Route tree was limited

— Bobbled some of his receptions

— Technique in pass pro can be more consistent

— Had a knee injury senior year

Bio

— Career: 601 carries, 3,600 yards, 41 TDs; 91 receptions, 892 yards, 9 touchdowns; 40 KR for 951 yards, 2 TDs

— 2023: 183 carries, 1,159 yards, 15 TDs; 23 receptions, 81 yards, 2 TDs; 3 KR for 71 yards

— 46 games/35 starts

— 2024 second-team All-ACC

— 2023 Sporting News & College Football Network All-American kick returner

— Set the Virginia Tech record for single-game rushing yards (266)

— Began career at North Carolina A&T (2021-2022)

— 2022 FCS third-team All-American

— 2022 All-Big South first-team honors

— Ran the eighth-fastest 60-meter time in South Jersey history in 2021 at 7.03

— Birthday: Feb. 14

Tape Breakdown

Bhayshul Tuten is a fourth-year running back with good size and very good speed. He played in a zone-heavy offense that had a lot of read options and toss plays to the outside. His first two seasons were at North Carolina A&T. In his senior year, he injured his left knee in Week 2 but played through it with a knee brace for four games, three of which he ran for at least 115 yards.

As a runner, Tuten aligned primarily in pistol or shotgun flanking the quarterback. Behind the line of scrimmage, he can make a defender miss with athleticism. His running style shows no panic, and he varies his speed as needed and shows good patience to find the correct gap with solid vision. Once his decision is made, his acceleration and speed are elite, and Tuten can take it the distance in a blink. He runs with very good pad level and contact balance and consistently finishes forward. Rarely is he taken down by one defender. In space, his quick cuts can make a guy miss. He also has a solid stiff-arm and can set up defenders with his angles.

Here are a couple examples of Tuten avoiding a tackle for loss.

Changing speeds and setting up blocks, Tuten uses his speed to get to the outside.

Contact balance is a big part of his game.

Had to show Tuten taking it to the house.

As a receiver, Tuten’s route tree was limited to mostly out of the backfield and some screens lined up wide. His routes included the screen, swing, wheel, stab and flat. He displayed solid hands, ability to adjust to the ball and create after the catch. In the scramble drill, he was solid working with the quarterback to find open space.

In pass protection, Tuten showed good pad level and balance and was solid overall. A willing participant to step up and take a blitzing linebacker or chip a defender.

Additionally, he has a lot of kick-return experience which adds to his value.

Tuten’s lateral agility is just adequate, not often a user of jump cuts. Running laterally was usually the only time he was taken down by the first tackler. In the games I watched, I saw one fumble when tackled from behind and another on a play he was injured. His route tree was limited and there were some bobbles on his receptions. The knee injury sapped some of his speed in his senior season.

Conclusion

Overall, Tuten has good size and elite speed. He played in a zone-heavy scheme and can make a guy miss anywhere on the field. He runs with patience, varies his speed well and can accelerate in a blink. Running with good pad level and leg drive, he is difficult to take down and generally finishes forward. He is a solid receiver out of the backfield and can create after the catch. He is a willing pass protector and shows good technique while taking on blitzers.

Areas to improve include his lateral agility and ball security. Expanding his route tree and being more consistent with his hands would be beneficial.

Tuten is glider, doesn’t look like he is running hard and then he is gone. Adding speed is a must for the Steelers’ offense and he would fit the Steelers’ running scheme. Pairing him with Jaylen Warren would give them a physical pair of backs who are hard to take down. This draft class is loaded with running backs so teams will each have their favorites. Tuten’s knee may be a question going forward, but he still ran away from defenses even with the brace on.

For a player comp I give you former Dolphin and Texan Lamar Miller. He too had track speed, was a smooth runner and limited tackles for a loss.

Projection: Early Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 7.5 Rotational Player (4th Round)

Games Watched: 2024 – At Miami (Fla.), At Stanford, Vs Boston College, Vs Georgia Tech, Vs Virginia