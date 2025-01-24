2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Texas WR Isaiah Bond

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Texas WR Isaiah Bond.

No. 7 Isaiah Bond/WR Texas – 5’11, 180 pounds. (Junior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Isaiah Bond 5’11/180 N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

The Good

– Great athlete who puts stress on defense with his tremendous vertical speed

– Impressive change direction vs off coverage

– Good break on in-breaking routes

– Excellent double move threat who keeps defenders always backing up

– Good YAC ability due to speed, can be used in designed runs

– Great long speed, comes from a sprinters background

– Can be used in the kickoff and punt return game

– Explosive off the ball and uses long strides to cover ground and gain momentum

– When he is not contacted, he can be a smooth route runner with good bend if he gives full effort

– When he is giving 100-percent, he is explosive out of all breaks. But that 100-percent effort happens less than often

– Reliable hands when not contacted

The Bad

– Lacks creative releases vs press man, always 1-step and go opposite

– Lacks strength vs press man

– Gets knocked off routes by physical defensive backs

– Fails to win vs physical defensive backs

– Does not fight with hands down the field

– Not a high IQ zone beater

– Not quarterback friendly

– Lazy blocker who has high hand placement which leads to holding

– Does not block when other receivers have YAC opportunities

– Low weight and slight frame

– Has tendency to be a lazy and undisciplined route runner

– Pad level can rise due to laziness, causing him to lose speed on outbreaking routes

– Not physical enough at the catch point

– Fails to win 1v1 jump ball situations

Bio

– Transferred to Texas from Alabama following Nick Saban’s retirement

– 2024 at Texas: Started 13 and played in 14 games, recording 34 receptions for 540 yards and 5 touchdowns. He also rushed 4 times for 98 yards and 1 touchdown

– Suffered a high ankle sprain in the SEC championship vs Georgia, missing Texas’ first round CFP game vs Clemson. He returned in the Peach Bowl vs Arizona State, but did not play many snaps

– Named on the Honorable Mention list for Earl Campbell Tyler Rose National Player of the Week following his 5 receptions for 103 yards and 2 touchdowns against UTSA

– 2022-2023 at Alabama: Started 12 and played in 27 games, recording 65 receptions for 888 yards and 5 touchdowns. He recorded 1 carry in 2023 for 3 yards

– Bond’s most notable moment at Alabama was catching the game-winning touchdown on 4th and Goal from the 31 in the Iron Bowl

– Out of Buford High School in Georgia, Bond was a prep All-American and a four-star prospect, playing wide receiver and safety

– He committed to Alabama over Georgia and Florida

– He led his team to 3 consecutive state titles in GHSA Class 5A and 6A

– Ranked the No. 5 prospect in Georgia by 247Composite

– Bond also was a state champion track runner, winning the GHSA 6A State Title in the 100 and 200- meter

– Bond has a great relationship with his mother, who always keeps him wanting more; she uses the phrase, “Ok, what’s next” whenever Bond makes a great play or breaks a record

Tape Breakdown

Isaiah Bond is a great athlete who threatens down the field vertically in a very good way. His ability to use his long strides and explosiveness against off-coverage will put stress on any defense he goes against, and the threat of the double move is always present. Here is Bond at the top of the screen displaying how he can beat defenders using those strides and double moves. I know Ewers gets pressured, but if the pocket is clean, that’s a touchdown.

His impressive speed makes him a threat in the run game and in the return game, and I will not be surprised if he is a Day 1 starter on kickoff or punt return. His hands are reliable, but in a deep ball scenario where he is 1v1 with a cornerback, I do not feel confident in his ability to win. When Bond is not facing physical play from defensive backs, I think he is a smooth route runner, especially on in-breaking routes such as digs and deep curls. However, he tends to get lazy on out-breakers, minimizing his knee bend and causing him to leave his pad level high. It results in him losing speed on comebacks and whip routes. To pair with his lazy tendencies, Bond is a low IQ zone beater and is not quarterback friendly. At the top of your screen, Bond has the chance to settle down quicker to give Ewers an easy completion while staring right at him. But Bond takes his route way to deep, leaving Ewers with nowhere to throw.

Another thing that is unattractive about Bond is his laziness in the run game. He is an unwilling blocker with bad technique and can be seen lunging at defenders with no real urgency to set the tone. There are times where he does not attempt to block at all, and when he does try, his hand placement is too high and outside the shoulders, resulting in holding penalties.

The most worrisome thing about Bond is his lack of physicality. His small weight results in his consistently failing to win vs. press man, and he often tries to avoid jams, making the timing of the play inconvenient. He seems worried about getting pressed, which leads to non-creative releases that will not fool anyone in the NFL.

He does not fight with his hands down the field and gets knocked off his routes by physical defensive backs vs zone and man. He is not physical at the catch point and hardly wins 1v1 jump ball situations due to short height. Bond’s inability to win vs. press man was highlighted when they played Texas A&M, and the defensive backs had a fun day with him at College Station.

A well-coached team will understand this before playing Bond, and I fear that he will see a lot of physicality that he cannot handle at the next level.

Conclusion

Overall, I think there is a place for Isaiah Bond in the league as a deep threat and gadget player. However, I think he lacks the physicality, blocking ability, zone IQ, and down-to-down route running ability to be a consistent starter in a good receiving room. His speed gives defenses something to think about anytime he is in, but he needs to fine-tune a lot of his game in order to be an every-down starter. My NFL comp is Rashid Shaheed.

Projection: Late Day Two

Depot Draft Grade: 7.6 – Third Round (Potential Starter, Good Backup)

Games Watched: at Michigan, vs Florida, at Texas A&M, vs Florida