2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Ohio State DT Tyleik Williams

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Ohio State DT Tyleik Williams.

#91 Tyleik Williams/DT Ohio State – 6’3, 327 pounds (Senior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Tyleik Williams 6’3/327 N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

The Good

– Ideal size, thick lower half with barrel chest

– Strong and hard to move at the point of attack

– Excellent and consistent against the run, able to stack and shed and get off blocks

– Fires out of stance and shocks back linemen on contact against the run, proper hand placement to create power on his punch

– Reads blocking scheme well and especially effective defeating back blocks on gap schemes

– Can anchor and turn and split against double-teams

– Capable of winning 1v1 as a pass rusher, active hands and fights hard off the line

– Able to create pressure along interior of pocket

– Experience on stunts and games, pro-style defense

– Above-average athleticism for frame, even asked to occasionally drop into zone coverage

– Able to defeat reach and backside cutoff blocks, can flow down the lien and squeeze runs

– Gets hands up in throwing lanes to bat down passes

– Excellent TFL production

The Bad

– Not a high-end pass rusher who can stall out when first move doesn’t work, needs to develop more counters

– Plays too out of control when getting upfield, prone to getting knocked off balance and going to the ground

– Can stand to be less reckless overall

– Rare but can pop up too high off the line and get washed

– Struggles to key ball on misdirection/zone read plays

– Tends to tire later in games

– Average sack production and limited starting experience

Bio

– Turns 22 in February

– First name pronounced “Ty-Leek”

– 38 career games (12 starts)

– Career: 137 tackles (27 TFL) 11.5 sacks, 10 PDs, one touchdown (fumble recovery, scoop-and-score)

– 2024: 46 tackles (8 TFL), 2.5 sacks

– 5 PDs in 2023

– 2024 alignment (per PFF): 212 snaps at RDT, 191 snaps at LDT, 102 snaps at LDE, 55 snaps at RDE

– Four-star recruit from Manassas, Virginia, chose Ohio State over Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, and many other big schools (wanted to go to Alabama first but school gave out scholarship to someone else first)

– 47 tackles, 3.5 sacks in final year of high school (senior season cancelled by pandemic)

– Played RB and LB as a kid before switching to d-line

– Came to Ohio State at 360 pounds and admitted he was “fat” and exhausted easily, slimmed down during college career

– Participated in shot put in high school, set school record that stood for 19 years

– Missed two games in 2024, one due to an ankle injury

Tape Breakdown

Tyleik Williams intentionally wanted to go down south to Alabama coming out of high school, losing his senior season to COVID. But the Crimson Tide had a full roster, so he went to Ohio to play for the Buckeyes, admitting he didn’t know much about the area.

He left with everyone knowing who he was. Williams is stout in size and strength. He’s tough to move in the middle and plays the run hard and tough while being able to get off blocks and stuff the run. In school, he primarily played 3-tech. Tons of clips to illustrate it below.

It’s a specific point, but he did a really nice job beating back blocks from centers on gap schemes. He’s got a good football IQ and understands blocking schemes and angle of departure. There are clips of that below. In the final one, watch him fall back a gap and make the play.

For his size, he’s a good athlete and able to win as a pass rusher. Some examples below.

His negatives don’t pop or stand out consistently. His pass rush can stall out later in the rush and he’s not going to be a high-end rusher, though again, for his size, he can move and get after the quarterback. Occasionally, he will rise up and get washed against the run and he’s on the ground too much for my liking when rushing upfield. It’s partially a balance thing but he can also play too out of control.

It’s a nit-pick but something small I noticed on tape.

Conclusion

Overall, Tyleik Williams is an impressive prospect. He’s great against the run, athletic for his frame, and has consistent and solid tape. He’s unlikely to be a high-end pass rusher and best on early downs, but he’s certainly capable of playing in sub-packages.

My NFL comp is Dalvin Tomlinson.

Projection: Mid-Late Day One

Depot Draft Grade: 8.8 – First Round (Year 1 Quality Starter)

Games Watched: at Michigan (2023), vs Iowa (2024), at Oregon (2024 – first meeting), at Penn State (2024)